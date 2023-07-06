West Linn, OR

Legislature Approves $5 Million in Funding for Abernethy Bridge Waterline Replacement, Eases Financial Burden on West Linn

Oregon Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eaz3M_0nICtl8O00

House Bill 5030 was signed by Oregon Senate President Rob Wagner and House Speaker Dan Rayfield on June 29, 2023.

The bill allocates $5 million from the Oregon Lottery towards the Abernethy Bridge waterline replacement project in West Linn.

This funding will cover a significant portion of the estimated $13 million project, which became necessary due to the state's I-205 Improvements Project.

Mayor Rory Bialostosky and city staff are grateful for the recognition of West Linn's responsibility to provide drinking water to residents.

The funds will free up city funding for other critical water system maintenance.

However, if the remaining $8 million in costs is covered with a loan, important water infrastructure maintenance may be deferred.

The city is working to reduce the cost of the project and encourages continued conversation with the Council and the community.

The previous budget cycle had reduced spending on waterline capital improvements due to the anticipated high cost of replacing the existing water main attached to the I-205 bridge.

While the awarded $5 million will not cover the entire cost, it is a significant contribution to the city's ability to fund other waterline improvements.

