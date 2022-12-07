Toledo, OR

Double Take: New Donut Shop in Toledo, Oregon

Photo byMelinda Pearson

The one thing we might love more than donuts is the chance to debut an incredible new donut shop in our hometown of Toledo, Oregon. This new donut shop is called Double Take and offers a delicious one-of-a-kind menu!

The Bakers Behind Double Take

The owners are a 3 generation family team who previously worked at Mo's and are avid home bakers.

The bakers behind Double Take have a longstanding love for baking donuts, treats, and breakfast foods. Jennifer, the baker of Double Take's signature menu items, grew up in the baking industry and started baking with her twin daughters. They enjoyed baking together so much that they wanted to open up a local business to share their sweet treats with the community.

Double Take is named after her twin daughters–Kaylie and Sarah–who happily help their mom in the kitchen. Kaylie and Sarah decorate and help create each menu item, turning each one into a masterpiece. 

While talking with Jennifer, she wanted to make sure she gave the rest of her team a shoutout: 

"My mom–Kathy–and my boyfriend--Justin–have also been essential in getting started. Everyone on the team is passionate about making quality baked goods that the Toledo, Oregon, community members can delight in." 

Double Take's Debut Donut Lineups and Trending Menu Items

Photo byMelinda Pearson

Double Take's lineup of donuts will feature a variety of made-from-scratch offerings and other more unique donut flavors.

The menu will be ever-evolving and includes donuts, cinnamon rolls, zombie cheese rolls, conchas, cookies, breakfast burritos, sandwiches, muffins, and various gluten-free and low-carb options.

Have a particular baked good that you have wanted to try? Make sure to give your ideas to the bakers as they are looking for new products to add to the menu!

Zombie Cheese Rolls

Photo byMelinda Pearson
Photo byMelinda Pearson

Double Take offers Zombie Cheese Rolls in their regular menu rotation. These are soft and extra cheesy. The Zombie Cheese Rolls are made from scratch in the shop using fresh ingredients.

Cinnamon Rolls

Double Take's cinnamon rolls are fluffy and light. They are made with all-natural ingredients and have a sweet cinnamon flavor.

Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos

Double Take offers breakfast sandwiches that are made to order. They offer a variety of menu items, including breakfast sausage, bacon, and egg. The breakfast burritos are hearty and filled with all the flavors of breakfast. They come with cheese, salsa, and sour cream.

Photo byMelinda Pearson

Location and Hours of Operation

Double Take is located where Rollz was previously. The address is 328 W. Highway 20, which is across the street from Toledo Coffee Depot.

While not quite open yet, Double Take will open its doors on Thursday, December 8th, 2022!!

It will be open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the baked-from-scratch treats run out. You may see the lights on as early as 3:30 a.m. when Jennifer starts baking the delicious menu items.

Make Sure to Visit Double Take

Double Take will have its grand opening on Thursday, December 8th. Make sure to head out and support this family business!

Comments / 0

Community Policy