Christmas Presents for Those in Need

Christmas is a memorable holiday for many people, whether it is a family, a friend, a couple, or a group. Christmas is celebrated by giving gifts, having fun with family and friends, and enjoying a cozy environment.

Happiness is not restricted to only a few days; it spreads throughout the year. We celebrate Christmas to express our love and care toward others. It is a celebration of peace, love, and joy.

Here are some of the ideas to spread love and make a difference in the community:

Give a Gift To the Homeless

Christmas is celebrated in the month of December, and the weather is getting colder, and many people are homeless. You can give a gift to the homeless and make their Christmas a bit better.

Donate to the Charity

You can give money to charity, and the organization will use it to help others. Many charities will be grateful for your donations.

Send A Message Saying that You Care

You can also send a message to let others know you care by sending a card, letter, or email. This is a great way to spread love and care to others.

Conclusion:

We live in a society where we don't have many resources, but we should still share some of them with others. So, if you don't have much money to give, you can always think about other ways to make a difference.

Organizations That Are Giving Back in Lincoln County

This year caring organizations have teamed up to offer presents for children that would not otherwise be getting a gift.

American Legion Post 116

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AusIg_0jTDIUOu00
Photo byAmerican Legion Post 116

The American Legion Post 116 will be handing out gifts and snacks at the door on December 17, 2022, from 12 pm to 4 pm. The address for picking up gifts is 424 W Olive Street in Newport, Oregon. You can call ahead to register at 541-265-9017.

Salvation Army and the Church of Christ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vNZd_0jTDIUOu00
Photo bySalvation Army

The second organization is the Salvation Army in Newport, Oregon, and the Church of Christ in Lincoln City, Oregon.

To register with the Salvation Army, make sure to stop by on December 1st from 10 am to 4 pm at 140 NE 4th Street in Newport.

To register with the Church of Christ, you can go to 2160 NE Quay Place in Lincoln City on December 2nd from 1 pm to 4 pm.

To register for either the Salvation Army or the Church of Christ, you will need to bring A Utility Bill or ID card with your current address and any official documents with your children's names and birth dates listed on them.

If you have any questions for either the Salvation Army or the Church of Christ, you can contact them at 541-283-0657.

Donating to Local Organizations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JHsbx_0jTDIUOu00
Photo byElks Lodge

You can donate Christmas Gifts to the Community Toy Drive by bringing gifts to Toledo ELKs Lodge or Toledo Town Pump by December 14, 2022.

Do you know of other organizations giving back this holiday season? Let us know in the comments below.

If you are in Newport, you can donate gifts at Newport's main fire station, which is located at 245 NW 10th Street.

If you are in Lincoln City, you can place your donations in the large plastic barrels found throughout the city.

