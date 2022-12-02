Photo by Canva

The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20

Two men, Sargeant Major JD LeHew and Sargeant Major Rocky Kinzer with Ray Shinohara joining in late August, are hiking from Boston to Newport, Oregon, to raise awareness for those Killed In Action (KIA) and Missing In Action (MIA).

They are calling themselves the "The Long Road Hikers," and they are hoping to raise enough money to build a memorial for those still missing.

Boston, Massachusetts to Newport, Oregon

Sargeant Major JD LeHew and Sargeant Major Rocky Kinzer started their journey on June 6th, 2022, and will not stop until they have reached the end of Highway 20 in Newport, Oregon, somewhere near December 20th! Ray Shinohara joined these two backpackers in late August, ready to help spread awareness for KIA and MIA.

The distance between Boston and Newport is 3,365 miles and covers 12 states! This is no small feat, but these two veterans have the desire and purpose to accomplish this long hike!

Their journey has been difficult - they have had to deal with heavy rain, blustery winds, and scorching heat. But they have persevered and are almost to the end of their long journey.

If you would like to support their cause, you can donate online or give them a donation in person. They will be stopping in many different places along the way, so be sure to check their Facebook page for information about where they are going and what they are doing.

Meeting These Brave Warriors

Sargeant Major JD LeHew, Sargeant Major Rocky Kinzer and Ray Shinohara will be near Highway 20 and 101 on December 20th, where there will be a large celebration for these amazing Warriors.

You can be there to show your support and welcome them to the end of Highway 20. Make sure to follow them on their Facebook page to learn exactly where they are and when they will be in Toledo and Newport.

How Can You Help?

There is a long road still ahead for the POW/MIA families. Despite numerous promises and pledges from governments and other organizations, very little has actually been done to help these families. This is a problem that needs to be addressed.

There is no better way to raise awareness than through social media. Using social media, you can help spread the word about the POW/MIA issue and raise money for families.

You can also use social media to connect with other people who are passionate about this issue. This will help you build relationships and connections that you can use to advocate for the POW/MIA families.

So get involved in the POW/MIA issue, and help to raise awareness!

