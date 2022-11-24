Newport, OR

Thanksgiving Dinner from Coca Mocha Joe's

Thanksgiving DinnerPhoto byCoca Mocha Joe's, American Legion 116

Looking for a way to spend Thanksgiving this year that does not involve cooking or cleaning? Look no further than Coca Mocha Joe's! They are offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who shows up between 12 pm and 4 pm on November 24, 2022.

All you have to do is show up at the American Legion in Newport, Oregon, and they will take care of the rest. So do not wait; come on down and enjoy a free grab-and-go Thanksgiving dinner!

American Legion and Coca Mocha Joe's

American Legion and Coca Mocha Joe's have teamed up to provide a Thanksgiving Feast to the members of Lincoln County!

The Free Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 12 to 4 pm at 424 Olive Street, Newport, OR 97365.

The dinner will feature a turkey, appetizers, and so much more! The meal cost is free, and all are welcome to attend.

Will There Be Delivery?

They offer delivery if you cannot pick up the free Thanksgiving meal. To order delivery, call 541-265-9017.

Thank you Coca Mocha Joe's, American Legion 116

Thank you, Coca Mocha Joe's, for providing a free Thanksgiving dinner for the residents of Lincoln County. This generous gesture means so much to us, and we are truly grateful.

We have been looking forward to this day all year long. It is a chance to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving dinner with our loved ones and a way to say thank you to those who made this meal possible- Legion Members, Legion Volunteers, and Toledo Foursquare Church.

We can not wait to start eating, but we also want to thank you in advance for all the hard work you are putting into making our Thanksgiving Day special. We know you will do a fantastic job. Thank you again!

Thanksgiving DinnerPhoto byCoca Mocha Joe's, American Legion 116

