Toledo, OR

Serving Hot & Cold Drinks and More! Toledo Coffee Depot

Oregon Coast Journey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RQhgh_0jLk876u00
Toledo Coffee DepotPhoto byMelinda Pearson

Serving Hot & Cold Drinks and More! Toledo Coffee Depot

By oregoncoastjourney

You don’t need to travel far from Toledo or wait in line at some exclusive café or restaurant to get your caffeine fix and different hot drinks. The Toledo Coffee Depot serves delicious hot and cold drinks, scrumptious breakfasts, and lunches. This drive-thru coffee shop is so convenient and allows you to quickly get your caffeine fix and delicious breakfast or lunch without leaving your car!

The location is easy to spot as there are multiple signs indicating this is the place where you can get your hot beverages. I love this drive-thru coffee shop because it is convenient, and you can have all sorts of different drinks and meals delivered to your car. You don’t have to worry about waiting long in line, getting a seat, or anything like that.

Delicious Foods and Drinks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofwTm_0jLk876u00
The Menu at Toledo Coffee Depot has delicious coffee, breakfasts, and lunch items!Photo byMelinda Pearson

Located on Toledo’s US-20 Business street, this unique coffee spot offers local customers an array of delectable breakfast foods like breakfast sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, and breakfast burritos—you name it!

With authentic espresso drinks prepared by the local owner and her family, you can also expect freshly made sandwiches, bagels with cream cheese, cookies, and a delicious homemade sack lunch.

My favorite item that they serve is their Banana Shakes. They use the best-quality ingredients, like real vanilla ice cream and ripe bananas.

If you are in Toledo, Oregon, I recommend stopping by for breakfast or lunch.

Where is the Toledo Coffee Depot?

The Toledo Coffee Depot is located at 615 US-20 Bus in Toledo, Oregon

The Toledo Coffee Depot is incredibly accessible, as it is located just off the main street. If you have read our article on Hot Dogs in Toledo, Oregon, you will know that Coffee Depot is next to The Moondogg Cantina! 

Hours of Operation

If you are looking for an excellent place to get your caffeine fix during the week, then you are in luck, as the Toledo Coffee Depot is open 6 days a week!

The Toledo Coffee Depot is open from 5 am-3 pm Monday-Saturday and is closed on Sunday.

Contact Information

If you have questions about their menu choices, you can reach them easily by phone at (541) 336-5282.

Loyal Customers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06WyOv_0jLk876u00
Painted train tracks are found all around the coffee shop.Photo byMelinda Pearson

Toledo Coffee Depot appreciates its customers and shows this by offering a punch card where you can buy 10 drinks and get the 11th free. It is definitely a treat when it is time to get a free drink!

After Visiting Toledo Coffee Depot

In conclusion, I had a really good experience at Toledo Coffee Depot. They have a lot of unique drinks, and they are very attentive to their customers. I would definitely recommend them to anyone who wants a good coffee shop.

 After visiting the coffee shop, make sure to stop by the Toledo Library, where you can sit back and relax while reading a good book. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Toledo Coffee Depot# Coffee Shop# Gratitude# Relax

Comments / 2

Published by

Explore the Oregon Coast with local author Melinda Pearson. This website covers everything from the best beaches and attractions to insider tips on where to stay and eat.

Toledo, OR
154 followers

More from Oregon Coast Journey

Newport, OR

Thanksgiving Dinner from Coca Mocha Joe's

Thanksgiving DinnerPhoto byCoca Mocha Joe's, American Legion 116. Looking for a way to spend Thanksgiving this year that does not involve cooking or cleaning? Look no further than Coca Mocha Joe's! They are offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who shows up between 12 pm and 4 pm on November 24, 2022.

Read full story
Newport, OR

3-Day Oregon Coast Road Trip: Newport to Pacific City

3-Day Oregon Coast Road Trip: Newport to Pacific City. The Oregon Coast Road Trip from Newport to Pacific City is a perfect escape to relax at the Ocean and experience the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. This trip will take you through some of the most beautiful and historic towns along the way. It will also give you many reasons to be grateful.

Read full story
Newport, OR

Discover the Animals at the Petting Zoo in Newport, Oregon

Newport Discovery Zoo is a small hometown petting zoo centered on saving animals and giving them a better place to live. This Zoo has a lot to offer, with more than 100 animals on display, and is run only by volunteers.

Read full story
Lincoln County, OR

An Affordable Way to Get Around Lincoln County, Oregon

Lincoln County Public Transportation: An Affordable Way to Get Around. Wait, is that a public transportation bus that I just saw?. You are entirely right if you think you have seen a bus going around Lincoln County!

Read full story
4 comments
Newport, OR

Discover Family-Friendly Beaches in Newport, Oregon

Visiting Family-Friendly Beaches in Newport, Oregon: What You Need To Know. The beaches in Newport, Oregon, are some of the most beautiful in the state and are prime attractions to tourists year-round. However, there are so many family-friendly beaches in Newport that it can be challenging to decide which ones you want to visit first when you are planning your trip. This guide will help you sort out your options by highlighting eight of the most popular and beautiful Newport beaches so you can easily decide where to spend your time.

Read full story
2 comments
Newport, OR

Bring Your Family Down to these 6 Family-Friendly Museums In Newport, Oregon

Are you looking for family-friendly activities near you? Look no further than Newport, Oregon!. Local attractions can offer plenty of things to do with the entire family. From museums and zoos to parks and nature preserves, there are many different things to see and do locally if you are searching for something fun and educational with the whole clan.

Read full story
6 comments
Newport, OR

Newport, Oregon- Where Froyo and Mexican Snacks Combine

SubZero Swirlz, a new Mexican-themed frozen yogurt shop, is quickly gaining popularity in Newport, Oregon. Located on Highway 101, the shop offers a variety of Authentic Mexican treats, such as Chip Preparados, Esquites, and Mangonadas, along with self-serve frozen yogurt.

Read full story
3 comments
Toledo, OR

Hot Dogs In Toledo, Oregon

Hot Dogs are an all American Dish. They are great for lunch and dinner and sometimes even breakfast! They bring families and communities together and most kids love them!. The Moondogg Cantina is a hot dog stand located in Toledo, Oregon. This street-side spot has some delicious hot dogs!

Read full story
Toledo, OR

Spending the Day On 7th Street in Toledo, Oregon

If you are looking for the best places to spend your day in Toledo, Oregon, look no further than 7th street. This street has a library, pool, gym, park, and skate park. This is an excellent spot for people of all ages and interests. The library is a great place to study or catch up on your reading. The pool is perfect for a hot day - make sure to bring your suit! The gym has everything you need for a good workout, and the park is ideal for a relaxing walk or picnic lunch. And do not forget the skate park – it is ideal for people of all ages and abilities!It even has a trail where you can explore nature. No matter what you choose to do, you are sure to have a good time on this block!

Read full story
Newport, OR

10 Unique Hotels in Newport, Oregon

If you are looking for a getaway that is both unique and charming, look no further than these top hotels in Newport, Oregon. This coastal town is home to some of the best hotels in the state and offers plenty of activities to keep you entertained.

Read full story
Toledo, OR

4 Hidden Activities in Toledo, Oregon

Toledo, Oregon is a small town with many hidden activities that are well worth checking out!. In this city you will find the Yaquina River running right through the center. The river is the reason that Toledo exists and the reason people flock to it right now.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy