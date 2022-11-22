3-Day Oregon Coast Road Trip: Newport to Pacific City

By Melinda Pearson

The Oregon Coast Road Trip from Newport to Pacific City is a perfect escape to relax at the Ocean and experience the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. This trip will take you through some of the most beautiful and historic towns along the way. It will also give you many reasons to be grateful.

Whether you are looking to plan a quick getaway or a multi-day adventure, you will find everything you need to enjoy your Oregon Coast road trip in this comprehensive travel guide. From the best places to visit in Newport to the best restaurants in Lincoln City and all the other things you must do while in the area, you'll have no problem finding something for every member of the family!

Day 1: Newport Beaches and Museums

Day 2: Whale Watching and Shopping At Depoe Bay

Day 3: Lincoln City and Pacific City

Is it Worth it to Drive the Oregon Coast?

While you could quickly drive the 49 miles of this Oregon Coast road trip in one day, we are going to expand the journey over a length of 3 days. This will allow you to experience the beauty of the Pacific Coast Highway in a more relaxed way.

You will also have more time to explore the many small towns, national parks, and scenic views along the way.

The drive from Newport, Oregon, to Pacific City, Oregon, is a beautiful journey through one of the most scenic areas in the country. This guide will show you the best ways to experience this route!

What Are the Benefits of This Oregon Coast Road Trip?

Visiting the Oregon Coast will create so many memories! Photo by Melinda Pearson

The benefits of visiting the Pacific Ocean are endless! There are so many sites to see and places to connect with nature. Here are just a few reasons to go on this Newport to Pacific City Oregon Coast road trip:

1. You'll get to experience the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Perhaps the most obvious benefit is the breathtaking scenery. This stretch of road is known as one of the most beautiful in the country, and you will be able to experience it up close with this Oregon Coast road trip.

2. You'll have the chance to see the local sights. The Pacific Coast Highway is also home to many of Oregon's main attractions, including the Oregon Coast Aquarium, Yaquina Head Lighthouse, and the Prehistoric Store.

3. You'll be able to explore the history and culture of this area. There are many historical spots between Newport and Pacific City. Some of these include Newport's Historic Bayfront, Hatfield Marine Science Center, Rocky Creek Bridges, and the Drift Creek Covered Bridge

4. You'll get to spend quality time with your loved ones. You'll be able to enjoy the sights, the food, and the company with your family members.

5. You'll be able to save money. If planned correctly, you will be able to get discounts on hotels and activities as well as less expensive car rentals. In my Ultimate Travel Guide: Newport to Lincoln City, I talk about key ways to save money on your Oregon Coast road trip!

6. You'll be able to relax. You will hear the roar of the waves crashing while you travel- not only at your beach house but also as you drive in the car.

7. You'll make memories. This is an opportunity to make memories. You can share stories with friends and family, reflect on your trip, and remember what you've done.

What is the Distance from Newport, Oregon, to Pacific City, Oregon?

The distance between Newport and Pacific City, Oregon, is about 49 miles, which you can drive in a day- perhaps in an hour.

However, the best way to enjoy the trip would be to set aside a full day in each city along the way. You can start from either Pacific City or Newport. Just make sure to take things slow and enjoy your trip!

What is the Best Season to Visit the Oregon Coast?

This Oregon Coast road trip from Newport to Pacific City is excellent at any time of the year. The cool weather, beautiful rain, and romantic fog rolling in and off the Coast are just as wonderful as the sunny and cool Summer.

Our favorite time, though, is Spring and Fall. Why are these our favorite seasons?

The average temperatures are between 40°F and 60°F

Fewer tourists are on the beaches and the streets

In the Spring, The flowers start to bloom.

In the Fall, the leaves change colors.

All of which makes this drive beautiful and one-of-a-kind!

Summer Travel

During the Summer you can see the ocean for miles! Photo by Melinda Pearson

Pros

Warm, Sunny days with mild wind will have you enjoying the Coast. Sometimes there will not even be a cloud in the sky, so you can enjoy the beach as long as you want.

days with mild wind will have you enjoying the Coast. Sometimes there will not even be a cloud in the sky, so you can enjoy the beach as long as you want. Light Rain : While it might sometimes rain during the Summer, the rain is scattered and is typically light.

: While it might sometimes rain during the Summer, the rain is scattered and is typically light. Weather: The weather is mainly in the 60s to 80s. You may even get in the 90s on some days.

Cons

Crowded Streets : The locals call Summer the tourist season. The streets and trails will be bustling with tourists enjoying their day.

Hotels and Beach Houses are More Expensive during the Summer because it is peak season. There are ways to offset this price.

are More Expensive during the Summer because it is peak season. There are ways to offset this price. Sign up for my newsletter to get insider tips for your Oregon Coast road trip. The wind is constantly blowing: The Pacific Wind always makes itself known no matter what season. Therefore the beach can still get cold even though it is Summer.

Fall Travel

It is often foggy on the Coast during the Fall. Photo by Melinda Pearson

Pros

Beautiful Colored Leaves : During the Fall, the leaves change color, making the drive along the Coast even more picturesque.

: During the Fall, the leaves change color, making the drive along the Coast even more picturesque. Less Crowded Streets : During the Fall, many tourists have gone home, which makes the roads and beaches less crowded.

: During the Fall, many tourists have gone home, which makes the roads and beaches less crowded. Weather: The weather is mainly in the 50s to 60s.

Cons

Fog obstructing your view of the Ocean can make it hard to see past the beautiful cliffs and into the Ocean.

obstructing your view of the Ocean can make it hard to see past the beautiful cliffs and into the Ocean. The rainy season is starting, which may mean you are exploring the Coast in the rain.

Winter Travel

Pros

Sealife , such as whales and seals, spend more time near the land, making them easier to spot.

, such as whales and seals, spend more time near the land, making them easier to spot. Crabbing season is just beginning, which makes it an excellent time to go crabbing. Just be careful of the extreme weather.

is just beginning, which makes it an excellent time to go crabbing. Just be careful of the extreme weather. Storm-watching: watching the waves crash against the rocky shores of the Pacific Ocean is a breathtaking experience. Especially in Depoe Bay, where your car may get wet by the waves crashing against the rocks.

Cons

The rainy season is in full swing, so you will only get about 2 hours or less of direct sunshine per day. It is not dark like in Alaska. However, the skies are dark and gray.

is in full swing, so you will only get about 2 hours or less of direct sunshine per day. It is not dark like in Alaska. However, the skies are dark and gray. Slippery Roads: Roads could be slippery when driving to your destination or walking on the sidewalks. Make sure to be careful driving on black ice.

Spring Travel

Pros

Blooming Flowers: Spring is a lovely time of year when the leaves are new and the plants are in bloom. Making the drive awe-inspiring.

Spring is a lovely time of year when the leaves are new and the plants are in bloom. Making the drive awe-inspiring. Bird Watching: Walking through the forests, you will often hear birds singing. In the spring, the birds work to establish their territory and attract a mate.

Walking through the forests, you will often hear birds singing. In the spring, the birds work to establish their territory and attract a mate. Sky Colors: Spring has incredible sky colors in Oregon. Arguably, spring is the most photogenic season on the Oregon Coast.

Cons

Weather: Spring is cool and wet. It is getting warmer now, and the days are becoming sunnier. There will be frequent rain into late spring. Temperatures are about 50's to '60s.

Spring is cool and wet. It is getting warmer now, and the days are becoming sunnier. There will be frequent rain into late spring. Temperatures are about 50's to '60s. Muddy Trails: Rainy season is still in full swing, which can muddy the trails.

Where Does the Oregon Coast Road Trip Start?

Day 1: Newport, Oregon

Once you are in Oregon, we recommend spending the first night in Newport, Oregon, at the Little Creek Cove Beach Resort.

This resort offers a private deck and gas fireplace in each of its rooms. It is also located on the beach, so you can enjoy listening to the Ocean as you sleep. The local restaurants boast the best-tasting and freshest seafood.

While in Newport, we recommend you explore the Oregon Coast Aquarium and Yaquina Head Lighthouse.

Oregon Coast Aquarium

Oregon Coast Aquarium is a public aquarium that has over 2,000 species of marine life on display. The aquarium is located at the bay's south end near the Oregon State University Marine Sciences Center. Admission to the aquarium does cost, but parking is free.

Day 2: Depoe Bay, Oregon

After you have spent the night listening to the Ocean, start driving north to Depoe Bay.

Depoe Bay has many fascinating shops to visit. They also offer multiple Whale Watching trips. Depoe Bay is also known as the whale-watching capital of Oregon!

There are many whale-watching stops to be made in Depoe Bay. These include:

OPRD Whale Watching Center

Whale Research EcoExcursion

Whale, SeaLife, and Shark Museum

Tradewinds

When I went into the Whale, SeaLife, and Shark Museum, I was amazed at how knowledgeable the staff was. I learned so much about the whales. Each time I go into the museum, I learn something new and am grateful for my great experience!

After visiting the museum, you can make your way over to Tradewinds, where they offer an unbeatable experience for whale watching tours.

For the night, we recommend staying in Salishan Coastal Lodge. Salishan is a holistic resort with a spa, aerial park, golf, tennis, and healthy meals. Make sure to make reservations early before they sell out.

Day 3: Lincoln City, Oregon

The Prehistoric building in Lincoln City is a one-of-a-kind place to visit! Photo by Melinda Pearson

Next on your list is stopping in Lincoln City for the morning. Lincoln City has many one-of-a-kind shops.

Visit their prehistoric store, where a dinosaur will welcome you with open arms. Inside the store, you'll find everything from fossils to geodes to large crystals.

TIP: Parking is usually hard to find. However, you can park around the back of the building.

Pacific City, Oregon

Pacific City, Oregon

Visiting Pacific City Beach is a great way to end your Newport to Pacific City road trip! This beach has a giant Sand Dune, Caves, Natural Made Rock Wall, and the Ocean. People usually end up spending at least 4 hours on this beach.

The beach does cost about $5.00 per vehicle to park. However, it is well worth it! When you are done, wash off at their public restrooms and washstand.

After your trip to Pacific Beach, make sure to grab a bite to eat at the Beach Walk, which brings Asian and American cuisine together in a flavorful dish.

Deciding What to Pack

There are many places along your 3-day Newport to Pacific City Oregon Coast road trip to visit. Some are beachfront, and others are not, which makes it hard to know what to pack for your Oregon Coast road trip.