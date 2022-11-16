An Affordable Way to Get Around Lincoln County, Oregon

Canva

Lincoln County Public Transportation: An Affordable Way to Get Around

Wait, is that a public transportation bus that I just saw?



You are entirely right if you think you have seen a bus going around Lincoln County!

Actually, Lincoln County has a few modes for public transportation.



Crazy, right?

Read on to find out what public transportation is available in Lincoln County.

If you are looking for a reliable and affordable way to get around Lincoln County, public transportation is the way to go! The buses are comfortable and equipped with everything you need to make your journey as smooth as possible. Plus, the drivers are friendly and knowledgeable about the area.

Public Transportation

As the gas prices continue to rise, I started wondering what public transportation was available in Lincoln County. I learned about several different options, including buses and shuttles. The buses are convenient, affordable, and accessible for everyone.

Several different routes cover the entire county, making it easy to get around without a car. The buses and shuttles are available in most of the towns in Lincoln County, so you can easily find one that will take you where you need to go.

What is Public Transportation?

Public transportation is a system of transportation that is available to the general public. It includes buses, shuttles, and other forms of transportation. It is often cheaper and more convenient than driving and it is also accessible to everyone. This makes it an excellent option for people who do not have a car, do not want to pay for gas, and who want to help the environment.

Exercise

When you take the bus or shuttle, you have to walk to and from the stop. If you are picking up groceries you need to carry your groceries back to the bus. So not only are you getting cardio exercise in but also weight lifting as well. This is a great way to get some exercise, and it is also a great way to see your town or city.

Saving Money

Have you looked at the gas prices lately? They have been sky rocketing for a while. If you want to save money on gas, I recommend public transportation. When you take the bus or shuttle, you do not have to worry about paying 100 dollars to fill up your tank. You also do not have to worry about putting wear and tear on your car. This can be a great way to save money.

Socialize

Public transportation is also a great way to meet new people. When you take the bus or shuttle, you are likely to meet other people using public transportation. The conversations that can be started and the things you can learn are limitless when you take public transportation.

Protect the Environment

It is also a great way to reduce your carbon footprint and help preserve our environment. According to the Center For Climate and Energy Solutions, if your commute is about 20 miles and you take public transportation, you are lowering your carbon footprint by about 4,800 pounds annually. That is a lot of emissions that are not being released into the atmosphere.

Public Transportation availability

There are a few different public transportation options available in Lincoln County. These include:

Lincoln County Transit/Transit Intercity Bus

Coast to Valley Express

Dial-a-ride

Taxi Services

Lincoln County Transit

Lincoln County Transit is an excellent option for anyone who wants to take advantage of the numerous benefits listed above.

To use Lincoln County Transit, you will need to purchase ride coupons. These coupons can be purchased at the Lincoln County Transit Office, located at 410 NE Harney Street in Newport. You can also purchase them on the bus from the bus driver.

You can buy the coupons individually or in a bundle of 40. If you buy them in a bundle, you save $10.

Each zone you travel in requires one coupon, which you give to the bus driver when getting on the bus. After passing the bus driver your coupon, have a seat and enjoy your ride.

Public Transportation Routes

There are three routes available on the Transit InterCity Bus. These routes are the northbound/southbound route, east county route, and the South County route. Each route has 4 separate times throughout the day that they travel. They also have a blue line that covers fewer stops than the others do.

NorthBound/SouthBound

The North County bus route goes from North to South. It starts and ends at Newport City hall. The bus has five separate times that it stops at its locations. There are spots listed that are only available as needed. To request the on-call stops, you need to call 541-265-4900 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The bus route is broken into nine different zones, with each zone having multiple stops. The zones, in order, are Newport City Hall, Beverly Beach State Park/101, Street Car Village, Safeway Chinook Winds Casino, Hwy 101 & SW 62nd St, Depoe Bay Fire Department, Beverly Beach Park/Westside 101, and Newport City Hall.

Each zone costs $1.00 to travel through. The bus goes Monday through Sunday unless otherwise stated.

East County

Currently, the East County Bus stop is not operating due to staffing shortages. Give them a call before using this service to see if they have opened up again.

The East County Bus route goes Westbound to Eastbound. It has four separate zones. The zones, in order, are Siletz Fire Station, Newport City Hall, Newport City Hall, and Hwy 20 @ East Exit. Each zone has multiple stops, including the two Newport City Hall zones.

Each zone change costs $1.00. The bus goes Monday through Saturday. Some of the stops in the zone are on-call only. If you need to schedule an on-call visit during the weekend, you need to call before 4:45 p.m. on Friday. The number to call is 541-265-4900.

South County

The South County bus route goes North to South and has four separate zones with 22 different stops. The bus starts and ends at Yachats Log Church. The zones are Bayshore & Highway 101, Seal Rock Cavers, Newport City Hall, and Seal Rock Park & Highway 101.

The bus operates Monday through Saturday. It does have some stops that are only available as needed. To request these stops, you need to call 541-265-4900 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

For weekend on-call stops, make sure to call on Friday before 4:45 p.m.

Public Transportation Transit Office

If you have a problem with your bus or shuttle, don't worry – resources are available to help you. The Lincoln County Transit website has a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) that can help you solve your problem. You can always call the transit office for assistance if you cannot find the answer on the website.

To plan your trip using public transportation in Lincoln County, visit the Lincoln County Transit website. The website has a trip planner to help you map your journey.

Routes are available in both English and Spanish on the website

Coast to Valley Express

The Coast to Valley Express takes people from Newport to Albany and stops in most cities along the way.

The bus provides trips four times a day. It is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. Each ride costs about $6.00 and depends on the length of travel.

The route is divided into six zones, and each zone costs $1.00. The current zones are:

1- Newport, Toledo

2- Eddyville

3- Ellmaker State Park

4- Blodgett

5- Corvallis, Philomath

6- Albany North Albany

There are a few different ways to pay to ride this bus. The first way is to pay the exact change to the driver when you board the bus. The second way is to use the “Token Transit App” on your smartphone or tablet. The third way is by purchasing a pass.

There are two passes. The first is a 3-Day Coastal Pass. This pass provides three days of unlimited usage around the coast and also 1 round trip to the valley and back. The second pass is the 7-Day Coastal Pass. This pass offers 1 round trip to the valley and back and seven days of unlimited bus usage around the coastline.

Visit the Coast to Valley Express Services question and answer page to learn more about their services.

Here they answer many frequently asked questions. You can also call them at 541-766-6700.

Caravan Shuttle

If you are looking for public transportation to the Portland Airport, PDX, look no further than Caravan Shuttle.

Caravan Shuttle picks up and drops off at many cities along the Oregon Coast. Each city costs a different amount, so check their website before booking. When you buy the tickets, you pay for 1-way tickets for each person.

The shuttle drops off in Waldport, Seal Rock, South Beach, Newport, Depoe Bay, Lincoln Beach, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln City, and Otis.

You must reserve your seat online with a credit card even if you plan to pay the driver in cash.

If your plans change, you can cancel your trip as long as it is 48 hours before your departure time. To cancel, you must either click on the cancellation link on their website or send an email to admin@caravanairporttransportation.com.

Caravan Shuttle offers a private shuttle. Where they will let you ride with you are your guests. They can transport you around Lincoln City, Salem, Newport, or Pacific City. You must book for 3 hours or more when you purchase this option. There is also a mandatory 10% fuel surcharge. After the 3 hours, you will be billed hourly. The company requests that you pay a 20% gratuity to your driver.

Dial-A-Ride

Dial-a-ride service is a great way to get around Newport and Lincoln City without worrying about parking or paying for a taxi. With this service, you get picked up at your curb and dropped off at the destination.

It is a very affordable option. It only costs $1.00 for one-way plus $1 for each additional stop.

Scheduling Your Ride

When scheduling your ride, you can schedule as many stops as you would like. This will allow you to get to all places you need to go without setting up separate ride times.

This service is on a “first-call, first-serve” basis. There may be a wait time since they need to serve the first person who calls and then go in order. To set up a ride, call 541-265-4900. Be prepared to schedule your ride at least a few days in advance.

There are two options for scheduling rides. The first option is where you pick the exact date that you would like. The second option is called will-call. Will-call is where you do not have a specified time that you need to go, and they take you when they get their first opportunity.

This is nice because they can squeeze you into a spot if there is a canceled appointment.

When you call to schedule, you will be asked the following questions:

What day do you need the ride? What time would you like to go? Where do you want to be picked up from? Where do you want to go?

Driver's Rules

When requesting these rides, keep in mind that the driver has rules that they need to follow. These rules include:

-Drivers are not allowed to help passengers up or down stairs.

-They are not allowed to help passengers in and out of the bus.

-They are not allowed to carry over 25-pound items

-Drivers are only allowed to carry items, such as bags, to the curb or front door of the residence.

-The driver is allowed to pick up anywhere from 15 minutes before to 15 minutes after the scheduled arrival time.

-Drivers are allowed to refuse any service they do not feel is safe or accessible.

Passenger Rules

There are rules for passengers on the ride. These rules are:

-No smoking

-Refrain from drinking alcoholic beverages

-Pick up after yourself

-Only play music if you are using headphones

-No carrying weapons or hazardous objects

-You are only allowed up to 4 grocery bags total no matter how many stops you make

-Wear your seatbelt

-Be ready to go as soon as the driver arrives

Dial-A-Ride

The dial-a-ride option is a great option when you need to get somewhere and you are not planning on buying a lot of items. It is also a great way to save gas.

Altogether this should provide you with all the information you need to know about Dial-a-Ride service in Lincoln County. This includes what the service is, how to schedule a ride, driver's and passenger rules, and what you can and cannot bring with you on the ride.

Taxi Services in Lincoln County

There are currently 2 primary taxi services operating in Lincoln County. These are:

Pacific Coast Cab

Newport Yaquina Cab

Lincoln City Taxi

Pacific Coast Cab

Pacific Coast Cab is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m to 9 p.m. To get a ride, you need to call their main line at 541-961-4188.

Pacific Coast Cab operates out of Newport, Oregon. They are available for pick up and drop off in all of Lincoln County, including Euguene, Neskowin, Corvallis, Salem, and Portland.

Newport Yaquina Cab

Newport Yaquina Cab is another cab company that operates out of Newport, Oregon. It is open 24/7 and is a great cab company if you want a quick ride around town.

To learn about pricing, you can call them at 541-265-9552.

