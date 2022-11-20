Discover Family-Friendly Beaches in Newport, Oregon

Melinda Pearson

Visiting Family-Friendly Beaches in Newport, Oregon: What You Need To Know

The beaches in Newport, Oregon, are some of the most beautiful in the state and are prime attractions to tourists year-round. However, there are so many family-friendly beaches in Newport that it can be challenging to decide which ones you want to visit first when you are planning your trip. This guide will help you sort out your options by highlighting eight of the most popular and beautiful Newport beaches so you can easily decide where to spend your time.

Beverly Beach State Park is a beautiful and family-friendly beach for anyone in the area. With picnic tables and public restrooms available on-site, it is a great spot to spend the day with your family.

There are five miles of sandy beaches that you can explore as well as a variety of trails through the forest to choose from.

Beverly Beach has an on-site campground, one of the largest in the state!

How Much Does It Cost to Camp At Beverly Beach State Park?

Beverly Beach State Park is a popular destination for camping, picnicking, and hiking.

The park features a large stretch of beach along the Oregon Coast, as well as forested dunes and tidepools.

Several hiking trails wind through the park.

Campers can choose from a variety of campsites, including full hookup sites, sites with electricity and water, tent sites, and yurts. There is even a site for bikers and hikers.

Beverly Beach has 5 different camping options, each with its own price.

Full hookup Sites are available at about $33 to $37 per night and can include cable television for an extra fee.

Standard Sites include electric and water hooks, costing about $31 to $35 per night.

Tent sites do not include hookups but cost about $21 per night.

Yurts are pet-friendly camping sites and cost about $62 per night. Yurts are circular structures that are set up much like a tent would be set up.

Hike/bikers also have an option to spend the night. Each night costs about $8 per person.

How Many Campsites Does Beverly Beach State Park Have?

All together, Beverly Beach has 281 campsites. This makes it easy to find a campsite that meets your needs and preferences.

At this campground, you will find:

53 full hookup sites

75 with electricity and water

128 tent sites

21 yurts

Make sure to book as early as possible because these sites sell out quickly!

Moolack Beach is one of the most family-friendly beaches in Newport. This secluded-looking beach is sandy and has a lot of space to play. Due to it looking secluded, it does not get many visitors even during the tourist season in Newport.

This family-friendly beach is about 3.5 miles long and starts at Spencer Creek near Beverly Beach on the North and ends at Yaquina Head on the South.

When heading to the beach, the safest route is the North access. The North access has a small parking area that leads to an easy and secure forested pathway to the beach. The South access may be slippery and dangerous when wet, so be very cautious when walking along it to the beach.

Can You Find Agates at Moolack Beach?

Moolack Beach is a great place to find agates during the wintertime. You may need to dig a bit deeper in the sand to find them during the summer.

Agates are a type of semi-precious stone that can be found in a wide range of colors and patterns. Agates form when layers of silica-rich minerals slowly build up over time.

Cobble Beach is a black sand beach located in the city of Newport. It's a family-friendly beach and has amenities such as bathrooms and parking. The most amazing feature of this family-friendly beach is the basalt cobblestones that cover the entire beach and give the beach its black appearance.

Cobble Beach has bathrooms and parking making it a safe place for families to explore. The beach also offers amazing tidepools that are perfect for spotting tiny crabs, sea anemones, and sea stars.

The Sea Stacks (the big rocks jutting out of the ocean) are home to over 300,000 seabirds. These Sea Stacks are formed from waves gradually eroding the headland.

Where Is Cobblestone Beach, Oregon?

The breathtaking ocean and coastline views are worth adding to your list of places to visit. To get there, get on Highway 101, then head out onto Yaquina Head Lighthouse Drive, where you will find a flight of steps leading down towards Cobble Beach below!

Agate Beach is one of the most popular destinations in Newport. It features a beautiful white sand beach and is the perfect place for families with small children. If you like to surf, this is your spot!

Agate Beach is a great place to relax and enjoy the incredible views. It is also a popular spot for swimming, sunbathing, picnicking, and razor clam digging. It is also one of the few safe spaces to actually surf. This family-friendly beach is also a great place to go for a walk or run, and there are plenty of areas to explore.

Are There Agates at Agate Beach, Oregon?

Agate Beach, many years ago, had an agate bed. However, the bed has now been covered up due to a change in the sand deposit. So you may find the rare agate here. There are much better places to go agate hunting, such as Strawberry Hill and Cobblestone Beach.

South Beach State Park is by far one of the most beautiful, family-friendly, and traveled family-friendly beach in Newport. The park features miles of sandy beaches, lush forests, and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, such as hiking, biking, fishing, and picnicking. The park also has a number of facilities for camping.

When you first arrive at South Beach, you will come to a sign that directs where to go. You will go to the Right to check in if you are camping. However, if you are coming to explore the beach, you will want to go to the left.

Once you have parked, there will be a bit of an uphill walk before arriving at the beach.

How Much Does It Cost to Camp At South Beach State Park?

South Beach offers just over 220 sites. Depending on the amenities included, the costs range from $8 to $34 per site.

Electric and Water Sites will cost about $31 to $34 per night

Tent Sites will cost about $21 per night

Non-pet-friendly Yurts cost about $47 per night

Pet-friendly yurts cost about $62 per night

Hiking and Biking sites cost about $8 per person

It is recommended to book your site many months in advance because camping sells out quickly here.

Are Dogs Allowed At South Beach State Park?

South Beach State Park is a popular destination for nature lovers and their four-legged friends. The park boasts several miles of scenic trails, making it the perfect place to get some exercise and enjoy the fresh ocean air.

In addition to its beautiful scenery, the park is home to a variety of wildlife, including eagles, ospreys, and deer.

For dog owners, South Beach is a veritable paradise. Not only are dogs allowed on all of the trails, but there are also plenty of opportunities for them to play in the water and explore the sand dunes.

Yaquina Head Outstanding Nature Area is one of the most family-friendly beach and scenic spots in the state, with towering headlands and tide pools to explore.

It is also home to a vibrant sea life population, including seals, sea lions, and whales that can be spotted year-round.

Stop by during winter for breaching humpbacks or watch for gray whales as they migrate north in the spring.

Can You Go Into Yaquina Head Lighthouse?

Yaquina Head Lighthouse is one of the most popular lighthouses in Oregon. The park was originally developed for day use in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps. The Old Lighthouse at the harbor entrance was erected in 1871 but was discontinued in 1874 in favor of the Yaquina Head Lighthouse several miles to the north.

Today, the Yaquina Head Lighthouse is open to the public on a tour basis and has been restored to its original glory. The family-friendly tour is perfect for people who love climbing. There are over 100 steps before you make it to the top of the lighthouse! Make sure everyone in your party can make the climb on their own. You will not be able to carry any children up to the top.

Visitors can explore the grounds, go inside the lighthouse tower, and enjoy stunning views of the Oregon Coast.

Ready For Your Next Adventure?

So there you have it! Eight of the best family-friendly beaches in Newport, Oregon. We hope this list helps guide your future beach day outings, and we can't wait to hear about your adventures in the comments below.