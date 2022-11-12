Bring Your Family Down to these 6 Family-Friendly Museums In Newport, Oregon

Canva

6 Family-Friendly Museums In Newport, Oregon

Byoregoncoastjourney

Are you looking for family-friendly activities near you? Look no further than Newport, Oregon!

Local attractions can offer plenty of things to do with the entire family.

From museums and zoos to parks and nature preserves, there are many different things to see and do locally if you are searching for something fun and educational with the whole clan.

If you live in Newport, Oregon, or are simply passing through, here are six great museums that are perfect for families with kids.

The Top Family-Friendly Museums To Visit In Newport, Oregon

Here is a list of the top Museums in Newport, Oregon

Oregon Coast Aquarium

Hatfield Marine Science Center

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!

Newport Discovery Zoo

The Hot Shop

The Wax Works

Come explore all of the amazing family-friendly museums Newport has to offer. Be prepared to be amazed at how different each one truly is.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium

Canva

Located in Newport, Oregon, the Oregon Coast Aquarium is the perfect place to take the whole family. This is an excellent aquarium for those who want to learn more about the local environment and marine life.

The Aquarium is committed to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of marine animals, as well as the conservation of ocean habitats.

The Aquarium is also home to over 15,000 animals representing over 200 species of fishes, birds, marine mammals, and invertebrates.

This central Oregon aquarium features plenty of interactive features that kids will love.

Visitors can learn about the aquatic food chain and see sharks and rays up close in the Open Sea and Shark Tunnel, which is a site to behold!

Fancy a night sleeping under sharks? You can sign up to spend a night you will never forget while you learn all about the different sharks and sea animals.

You can also go on a scavenger hunt with your kids to see if they can find all of the Aquarium's secrets.

When Is The Oregon Coast Aquarium Open?

The Oregon Coast Aquarium is a great place to visit year-round. It is open 7 days a week from 10 am to 5 pm.

Guests 3 and under are free to visit the Aquarium.

The Aquarium offers a membership where you can visit as many times as you would like too.

How Long Does It Take To Go Through the Oregon Coast Aquarium

On average, it takes about 3 to 4 hours to go through the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

However, visitors can stay as long as they like and revisit any exhibits that they found particularly interesting.

Hatfield Science Marine Science Center: A Family Friendly Museum

Hatfield Marine Science Center is a playland for adults and children alike. It is a place where the like-minded can come, create, build, explore, and satisfy that inner scientist.

It is operated by Oregon State University and is one of the largest such facilities on the West Coast.

The center teaches about the different types of sea life and their ecology. There are several display tanks containing different kinds of fish, crabs, and mollusks.

Visitors can learn about the life cycles of these animals and how they interact with their environment. In addition, there are touch tanks where visitors can get up close and personal with some of the creatures.

The staff are very knowledgeable and passionate about marine science, making this a great activity for families who want to learn more about the ocean.

Ripley's Believe It or Not!

Ripley's Believe It or Not! The museum is full of strange and interesting artifacts. It will have your mind wheeling to try and figure out if these mysterious events actually happened in history.

The museum features a wide variety of items on display, from natural oddities to human-made wonders. Perhaps the most famous item in the museum is a two-headed calf that was born in 1953.

Other notable exhibits include:

A mannequin of General George Armstrong Custer that is made entirely out of lint.

A piece of chewing gum that was chewed by President Abraham Lincoln.

A replica of the world's most giant ball of twine.

With its unique collection of items, Ripley's Believe It or Not! is sure to amaze and fascinate visitors of all ages!

Look here for all of the amazing activities that Ripley's Believe It or Not! has to offer!

Newport Discovery Zoo

Canva

If you are searching for a fun way to spend a day, the Newport Discovery Zoo is a great option.

The Newport Discovery Zoo is a hands-on zoo that is dedicated to educating the public about the importance of conservation. The zoo offers a variety of family-friendly programs and activities that allow visitors to get up close and personal with some of the world's most amazing animals.

The zoo is home to a variety of native and rare animals and lets visitors get up close and personal with these animals.

The Newport Discovery Zoo is a truly unique experience. Not only does it offer a wide variety of food for feeding the animals, but it also functions as a petting zoo.

This is definitely a place you do not want to miss visiting while you are in Newport.

The Hot Shop

The Hot Shop is a glass-blowing studio and gallery in the heart of Newport, Oregon. Founded in 2002, the Hot Shop is dedicated to providing a creative space for local artists to work and exhibit their art.

The studio offers a variety of family-friendly classes for all levels of experience, from beginners to advanced. The Hot Shop also features a rotating selection of local artists' artwork and a retail store selling glass pieces and supplies.

Whether you are an experienced artist or just looking to try something new, The Hot Shop is the perfect place to explore your creativity.

Make sure to check the website to see if they are offering self-glass-blowing classes before you go.

The Wax Works

Located right next to Ripley's Believe It or Not! Is the Wax Works Museum. Here the entire family will be amazed at the human-sized wax replicas!

The Wax Works includes a number of wax figures depicting movie and music celebrities both new and old.

Before you leave, make sure to get a wax sculpture of your hand that you can hold onto for years to come.

Ready For Your Next Adventure?

Kids are sure to enjoy a day at one of these museums in Newport, Oregon, with their parents.

From glass to wax and seals to otters and everything in between, there's something for everyone at these local attractions.

Many also offer educational programming and activities to keep kids engaged and learning.

Find more fun memory-making family-friendly adventures.

Did I miss one of your favorite museums located in Newport, Oregon? If so, let us know in the comments below!