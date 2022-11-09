Newport, Oregon- Where Froyo and Mexican Snacks Combine

SubZero Swirlz, a new Mexican-themed frozen yogurt shop, is quickly gaining popularity in Newport, Oregon.

Located on Highway 101, the shop offers a variety of Authentic Mexican treats, such as Chip Preparados, Esquites, and Mangonadas, along with self-serve frozen yogurt.

The shop is already proving to be a hit with locals and tourists alike, and it is easy to see why- the Authentic Mexican treats are delicious and unique.

About The Owners

This family-owned business has seen much growth since its doors opened in July 2022 for the first time.

I wanted to create a place where people could get a taste of Mexico without leaving the area," said the owner. "I wanted to bring the flavors of Mexico to the area and give people a place to hang out and enjoy their frozen treats along with more diverse Mexican dishes and snacks."

The husband and wife team said their goal was to bring more diversity into their shop. They wanted to create a place where people of all ages could hang out and enjoy their favorite frozen treats.

The idea first came to be when the couple visited California, where they discovered a restaurant serving ice cream and Mexican food and fell in love. They wanted to bring that idea back to the locals in Newport, Oregon, so the concept of SubZero Swirlz was born.

Previously Owned Shop

SubZero Swirlz had existed in Newport before the new owners bought and remodeled the business. The previous owner wanted to sell and pursue other avenues. That is when this husband and wife team jumped on the opportunity they so wanted to create. A place the people can come in and experience Authentic Mexican Treats alongside delicious frozen yogurt.

A Glance into the SubZero Swirlz

As the name suggests, you can find a large variety of flavors and toppings to go along with your frozen yogurt. The goal is to create a menu that provides something for everyone’s taste buds no matter what age.

What's On the Menu

There are 10 flavors of frozen yogurt to choose from, including the likes of Cake Batter, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Cake, and more, with an ever-changing selection.

There is a range of toppings that you can use such as: M&Ms, nuts, sprinkles, Oreos, fruit, and more. The staff is very friendly and the service is top-notch.

The shop is also a destination for a wide variety of Mexican treats some of these treats include chip preparados, esquites, and mangonadas.

Chip Preparados

Chip preparados is a twist on traditional nachos, where the finished product is nachos in a bag. The ingredients used to create this chip masterpiece are Nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, and chips.

Esquites

Esquites, also known as Corn in a Cup, are made using nacho cheese, corn, mayo, cotija cheese, and tajin. This highly recommended dish is the perfect addition to the menu at SubZero Swirlz.

Mangonadas

The Mangonada is a bold mango drink that has been infused with spices. This refreshing drink goes well with any meal or dessert, which is why it is an excellent addition to the SubZero Swirlz menu.

Many More Mexican Treats to Come

The owners are constantly adding to their menu. They are continually striving to bring a diverse, authentic feel to their menu with choices that are sure to please everyone, no matter what age.

How to Get to SubZero Swirlz

SubZero Swirlz is located on Highway 101 in Newport, Oregon. The Mexican Style Frozen Yogurt shop is located in the same parking lot as Big 5 and Domino's Pizza and is right next door to Dollar Tree.

As you make your way on the Corvallis-Newport highway, make a left onto Highway 101. SubZero Swirlz will be on your right as soon as you make the turn.

Visit SubZero Swirlz in Newport, Oregon Today

If you're looking for mouth-watering Mexican treats or frozen yogurt that will tantalize your taste buds, then you need to visit SubZero Swirlz in Newport, Oregon, today!

This store specializes in creating delicious frozen treats that will leave you wanting more! Their treats are made with the finest ingredients and are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth! Not to mention, their Chip Preparados are absolutely delicious!

If you're looking for a unique and delicious frozen treat, then be sure to visit SubZero Swirlz in Newport, Oregon, today!

