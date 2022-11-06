Melinda Pearson

Hot Dogs in Toledo, Oregon

Hot Dogs are an all American Dish. They are great for lunch and dinner and sometimes even breakfast! They bring families and communities together and most kids love them!

The Moondogg Cantina is a hot dog stand located in Toledo, Oregon. This street-side spot has some delicious hot dogs!

Located in the small town of Toledo, Oregon the Moondogg has been serving up its signature Dogs for over 5 years. This hot dog stand uses 100% natural beef, which is served on freshly baked buns with fresh toppings such as grilled onions, mayo, relish and so much more.

The Story of the Moondogg Cantina

Moondogg Cantina has been operating for over 5 years. This little piece of taste bud paradise first opened in Nye Beach and then moved to Toledo, where it currently operates.

The owners, a retired husband, and wife, love the community and opened because they wanted to offer something amazing to them.

Local Family-Friendly Business

The husband is the head cook and takes great pride in his hot dogs. He makes sure they are always fresh and delicious and constantly innovates new ways to make them even better.

One of his specialties is the Big Max Dogg, which is a combination of an all-beef hot dog loaded with lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, and sesame seeds. Customers love this dish, and it is always busy at Moondogg Cantina.

The wife is the cashier and loves caring for the customers. She is always happy and smiling and loves hearing how much everyone loves the hot dogs at Moondogg Cantina.

They truly are amazing local favorites in Toledo!

Where to Find the Moondogg Cantina in Toledo, Oregon

If you are ever in the Toledo area, then you will want to make a point to stop by the Moondogg Cantina.

The Cantina is located on 5th Street, next to NAPA Auto Parts, making them easy to find. The Moondogg Cantina is located at 767 US-20 in Toledo, Oregon. It is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 am to 3 pm.

What You Will Find at the Moondogg Cantina in Toledo, Oregon

Melinda Pearson

When you visit the Moondogg Cantina in Toledo, Oregon, you will notice that this diner specializes in hot dogs making sure they offer the best of the best. You can pick a side of chips and soda to help add to the All-American feel!

The Cantina offers so many items to add on top of your hot dog that you can choose a unique combination every time. You can stick with their proven menu or create your own dogg! On my last visit to the Cantina, I ordered grilled onions, mayo, ketchup, and shredded cheese for my perfect hot dog!

What's On the Menu

Melinda Pearson

The Moondogg Cantina's menu is made up of favorites with each of the menu's name's carrying a story behind it. Make sure to ask about it while you are there.

Louisiana Hot Link : The Louisiana Hot Link is made from a spicy Cajun sausage that will have your mouth watering!

: The Louisiana Hot Link is made from a spicy Cajun sausage that will have your mouth watering! Charley Chili Cheese Dogg : The Charley Chili Cheese Dogg is smothered in a delightful chili and cheddar cheese blend that will take you back to your baseball game memories!

: The Charley Chili Cheese Dogg is smothered in a delightful chili and cheddar cheese blend that will take you back to your baseball game memories! Cheesy Pete: An all-beef hot dog that is covered in candied apple wood bacon layered over nacho cheese. An amazing blend!

These are a few of the top hot dogs that will keep you coming back for more, each time wanting to try a new combination!

Visit the Moondogg Cantina today!

Melinda Pearson

If you are looking for a fantastic place to enjoy a great meal, Moondogg Cantina is the perfect spot! The owners, a husband and wife time, want to offer amazing hot dogs to the locals, and they are doing just that.

Whether you are looking for a delicious meal or something to enjoy with friends, the Moondogg Cantina has something for you. So come on down and enjoy some delicious 100% All Beef Hot Dogs today!

