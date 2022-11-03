5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OR

Ultimate Guide to Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo Oregon

Melinda Pearson

There are many coffee shops in Toledo, Oregon, and each one has its own unique atmosphere and menu.

There is also a bakery with the most unique and delicious cinnamon rolls. People in the area love their Toledo Coffee shops and there are plenty of options to choose from.

Story

Toledo is only 10 minutes from the ocean. Still, people tend to miss out on the fantastic adventure that awaits them. But now you do not have to!

If you are local, you will know that Toledo, Oregon, is not Toledo, Ohio! If you are a visitor, you may be thinking, "Oregon and Ohio are not anywhere close to each other!" However, do not be surprised if you call to get your dishwasher fixed. The next thing you know, you are given a Toledo, Ohio, phone number and told this is the only person that can fix it. You call the phone number, and of course, those people tell you that they are not coming 2,406 miles to fix your dishwasher. You then hang up the phone and wonder who I will call to fix my dishwasher.

Then you finally give up and decide to learn how to fix your dishwasher by watching YouTube how-to videos. (True story, by the way).

After an encounter like this, you may find yourself in need of a coffee break, or if you are like me, maybe a hot chocolate break.

Amazing Drinks and Bites

Whether you are a Toledo local or just passing through, be sure to check out one (or all) of the town's

amazing coffee shops and a bakery! From small-batch roasts to inventive espresso drinks, there is something for every coffee lover.

If you are looking for a cozy spot to curl up with a good book, try Rollz Bakery. For a truly unique experience, check out The Thirsty Fisherman and Toledo Coffee Depot, where the coffee shops are made to look like a boat and a train.

If you are hungry, make sure to stop by Milltown Coffee Stop, where you can get a delicious bagel. And finally, no visit would be complete without stopping by Jubilee where you can let the kids play while drinking a nice refreshing cup of your favorite drink.

So whether you need a caffeine or a sweet tooth fix be sure to check out these Toledo gems!

The Thirsty Fisherman Toledo Coffee Depot Rollz Bakery Milltown Coffee Stop Jubilee

The Thirsty Fisherman

Melinda Pearson

The Thirsty Fisherman coffee shop is unique in the fact that it is shaped like a fishing boat. It is located right off Highway 20 and across the street from Dairy Queen, so it is easy to find. They have a wide variety of coffee drinks to choose from, and the staff is always willing to help you find the perfect drink.

The shop opened up in March of 2022 and is family-owned by four sisters. They have been in the coffee business for almost 20 years and are passionate about providing high-quality coffee to their customers.

Some of their most popular drinks include the Caramel mote freeze, the S'mores Protein Freeze, and Strawberry Green Tea Lemonade.

The Thirsty Fisherman also offers a delicious lunch menu! Lunch is from 11 to 2 and comes with a bagel sandwich and any 16 oz drink. The sandwiches are made with fresh ingredients. Some of the most popular sandwiches include the Turkey Bacon Club, the Philly Cheese Steak, and the BLT.

They offer a punch card where when you buy 10 drinks, you get the 11th drink free. This is a great way to save money, and it is a great way to try out all of their delicious drinks. The Thirsty Fisherman is constantly running specials, so make sure to visit their Facebook page .

Toledo Coffee Depot

Melinda Pearson

Toledo Coffee Depot is unique because it has hand-painted railroad tracks surrounding the building. The tracks are a beautiful bright white, and they stand out against the red building. Adding to the atmosphere of the coffee shop and making it feel like a special place.

The coffee shop is in downtown Toledo and is open from 5 am to 3 pm Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sundays. They have a wide variety of coffee drinks to choose from, including lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, and more. They also have tea, hot chocolate, and a variety of cold beverages.

The Toledo Coffee Depot also offers a variety of baked goods. Their homemade biscuits and gravy and amazing! They use the freshest ingredients to make their gravy. The Toledo Coffee Depot also has big breakfast burritos. The burritos are made with scrambled eggs, sausage, and cheese.

If you are looking for a delicious banana ice cream shake, the Toledo Coffee Depot is the place to go. They offer a banana ice cream shake made from natural ice cream and real bananas. They do not use imitation ingredients. I have never had such a delicious shake!

The staff is always willing to help you find the perfect drink, and they are passionate about providing high-quality coffee to their customers. They offer a punch card where when you buy 10 drinks, you get the 11th drink free. This is a great way to save money and try out their delicious beverages.

Rollz Bakery

Melinda Pearson

Nestled in between Toledo Feed and Seed and the Toledo Food Fair, you will find Rollz Bakery.

This bakery offers delicious muffins, cookies, and many other baked goods. They even offer dog treats. However, what they are known for is their cinnamon rolls. These cinnamon rolls are to die for!

They are a perfect huge size and have the most delicious frosting. Rollz Bakery offers new flavors of cinnamon rolls. Some of the fresh flavors include toffee crunch, peanut butter, peanut butter with Reese's chunks, strawberry, and caramel pecan. They are always coming up with new flavors, so check their website often.

The staff at Rollz Bakery is always willing to help you find the perfect baked good to satisfy your cravings. They are passionate about providing high-quality baked goods to their customers. Make sure to visit Rollz Bakery, their cinnamon rolls are fantastic!

Milltown Coffee Stop

Melinda Pearson

If you are looking for a great cup of coffee, Milltown Coffee Stop is the place for you. This coffee shop offers a wide variety of coffee drinks, tea, and hot chocolate. They offer a wide selection of pastries, bagels, and breakfast foods available.

Milltown Coffee Stop is a great place to go for a cup of coffee. They care about their community, and it shows in how they handle their business.

Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 5 am to 4 pm, and Sundays from 5 am to 2 pm. Check out their Facebook page to get up-to-date information.Make sure to stop by Milltown Coffee Stop for a bite to eat!

Jubilee

Melinda Pearson

A clothing shop, play area, drop-in daycare, and coffee shop all in one! Jubilee has it all! It is a great place to take your kids, relax with a cup of coffee, or shop for used clothes.

They have a wide selection of clothes, toys, and books for kids, and the coffee is always fresh and delicious. You can save money on coffee, clothes, and toys. It is the perfect place to shop for your kids.

Jubilee offers specialty drinks that have unique names. One favorite is the "Honey Bee." It is a latte with lavender and espresso flavors that will please your taste buds. The Chocolate Covered Strawberry Mocha is a local favorite. It is a delicious blend of chocolate, strawberry, and coffee. The mocha is creamy and sweet, and the addition of strawberries makes it extra special. It is the perfect drink for a cold winter day. Try their wide selection of tea and hot chocolate!

They offer sub sandwiches, which are a great option if you are looking for a quick and easy meal. The subs are made with fresh ingredients and are always delicious. You can choose from a variety of meats and toppings to create your perfect sub.

Check out Jubilee's Facebook page for its latest promotions and discounts.

Stop by and get some coffee in Toledo Today

The coffee scene in Toledo is hopping, with a variety of shops to fit any caffeine lover's needs. No matter your preference, there is a shop for you in this town. And do not forget to try a cinnamon roll from Rollz Bakery- they are absolutely delicious!

What is your favorite coffee shop in Toledo? Let us know in the comments below.