Multiple Agencies Respond To House Fire

Toledo Fire Responds To House Fire In Eddyville Photo by Toledo Oregon Fire and Rescue

Friday morning January 27th 2023 at approx 7:30 am a call was placed to the emergency dispatch center in Salem for a house fire in Eddyville. Pacific West Ambulance was dispatched along with Toledo Fire Department. Toledo Fire immediately requested Tenders from Siletz and Newport Fire Departments due to the rural location of this fire. Newport Fire's Chief Sakaris along with Toledo Engine 43 arrived on scene to a fully engulfed house fire. Crews pulled hose lines and began a defensive attack and exposure protection. Toledo Tender 41 arrived shortly there after and started supplying water.



Additional manpower was requested from Toledo, Siletz, Newport, and Seal Rock Fire. Toledo Squad 41, Squad 42, and Brush 42 responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home was a complete loss however there were no injuries. While crews were busy in Eddyville, more personnel covered Toledo and Siletz Fire Districts. In addition Depoe Bay Fire, North Lincoln Fire, and Central Coast Fire made adjustments along the coast to help provide coverage. In total there where 13 Toledo Fire personnel on scene.



Siletz Fire sent a Tender and Engine. Newport Fire sent a Tender and Engine. Seal Rock Fire sent an Engine. Additional assistance was requested from Philomath Fire and Kings Valley Fire. Philomath Fire sent a Chief, Engine, and Tender. Kings Valley Fire sent a Tender. It took crews several hours to get extinguishment of the fire. Representatives from the Oregon State Fire Marshals office and Lincoln County Fire Investigation Team came to the scene.