OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons

On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.

OSP RESPONDS TO HWY 20 AND 229 CRASH



On December 19th 2022 Oregon State Police Trooper Vera responded to a crash on Highway 20 at the intersection with highway 229 involving a silver Volkswagen Bug, a silver Hyundai Elantra, and a white GMC Yukon. The driver of the Elantra was traveling east and made a left turn across the highway. The Volkswagon collided with the front passenger corner of the Elantra as it was traveling westbound through the intersection. Both vehicles slid into a Yukon that was waiting to make a right hand turn onto the highway from an intersecting highway. It was determined the Volkswagen was operating without functioning headlights and was unable to be seen by the Elantra. The driver of the Elantra and Volkswagen were transported to the Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital with minor injuires. The Volkswagen and the Elantra sustained heavy front end damage and were both towed from the scene. The driver of the Yukon was uninjured and was able to drive from the scene.