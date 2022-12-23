Woman Sentenced For Child Sexual Abuse And Assault

Oregon Coast Breaking News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXBXd_0js6I9Cz00
GuiltyPhoto byLincoln County District Attorney's Office

On December 16th 37-year-old Catherine Cantrell was sentenced to 18.5 years in the Department of Corrections by Judge Amanda Benjamin. In February of this year, Cantrell was indicted by a Lincoln County Grand Jury on 59 counts of sexual abuse charges, including Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First and Second Degree, and two counts of Sexual Assault of an Animal.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force received a tip that a significant amount of child sexual assault materials (commonly referred to as “child pornography”) were downloaded at an IP address belonging to Cantrell. Cantrell’s digital devices were analyzed and it was determined that she was not only downloading sexually explicit photos and videos of children, but she was encouraging people who had already sexually assaulted young children in Oregon and nationwide to do it again, record it, and send it to her.

Cantrell used the Facebook, Google Chat, and KIK applications to solicit the sexually explicit materials. Cantrell also sexually assaulted her dog, recorded it, and distributed it. This case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Hollie Boggess and investigated by the Newport Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office. Successful prosecution was made possible by the extensive and thorough analysis conducted on Cantrell’s digital devices by former DA’s Office Digital Forensic Analyst, Danish Pathan.

District Attorney Lanee Danforth stated “Children everywhere are safer with Cantrell in prison. We can’t single handedly eradicate the sexual abuse and exploitation of children, however, we can and will continue to take a proactive approach to these cases and hold offenders accountable to the full extent of the law. My heart goes out to all of the children and their families who were hurt and traumatized by Cantrell’s reprehensible actions. It’s sickening.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Child Sex Abuse# Sentencing# Guilty# Internet Crimes Against Childr# Lincoln County

Comments / 1

Published by

Oregon Coast Breaking News brings you local news with a focus on positive stories, community awareness, and celebration of our Oregon culture.

Newport, OR
140 followers

More from Oregon Coast Breaking News

Lincoln County, OR

Christian Longo Goes From Death Row To Life In Prison

Christian Longo mug shotPhoto byLincoln County Jail. Governor Kate Brown announced that she will use her executive clemency powers to commute the sentences of the 17 individuals on Oregon’s death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. “I have long believed that justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people—even if a terrible crime placed them in prison."

Read full story
9 comments
Lincoln City, OR

Pedestrian Struck By 74-year old intoxicated driver

A 74 year old Lincoln City resident Robert Wolfe was arrested by Lincoln City police after he crashed into a pedestrian in a crosswalk. On November 2nd, 2022 at approximately just before 5 PM, Lincoln City Police Officers responded to the intersection of North 14th Street and Highway 101 for the report of a vehicle that had crashed into a pedestrian. When Lincoln City Police Officers and North Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on scene they found the victim, a 48 year old Lincoln City man, injured on the ground. Emergency response crews provided medical aid to the victim until Pacific West Ambulance arrived.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln City, OR

Fleeing Suspect Crashes Into Police Car

Motorcyclist crashes into Lincoln City police carLincoln City Police. Lincoln City Police arrested 41-year-old Jason R. Thomas of Lincoln City, in connection with a domestic violence call they responded to. In addition, The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas after they were asked to investigate a traffic crash involving Thomas and a Lincoln City Police vehicle.

Read full story
Lincoln County, OR

Alcohol Possible Cause of Fatal Crash On Hwy 101

On Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 8:15 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near the Salishan Spit at Milepost 121. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated by 57-year old Kendra Lee Peracca of Gleneden Beach, crossed over the center line and crashed head-on with a northbound red Acura TL, operated by 74-year old Nancy Ann Vickstrom.

Read full story
2 comments
Lincoln City, OR

Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen Car

On Monday August 22, 2022, Lincoln City Police arrested 45-year-old Robert Wayne Norton, of Dallas, Oregon, on multiple charges including Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and a Felony Parole Violation Warrant. At about 8:30 PM, Lincoln City Police Officers responded to the Dory Cove Restaurant located on Hwy 101 in regards to a person who ate a meal and then left without paying for it. During the course of the investigation officers determined the suspect left the restaurant in a white 2007 Nissan Altima, which had been reported stolen out of Dallas, Oregon.

Read full story
1 comments
Alsea, OR

Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp Daddy

At their August meeting the Port of Alsea board of commissioners approved to terminate the lease for Mike Gatens, owner of Shrimp Daddy, as of March 31, 2023. Mike has been leasing a shop space from the port near the Alsea Bay for shrimp processing since 2014. According to Roxie Cuellar port manager, the port is wanting to use the shop to build and repair crab pots and for making crab measuring devices. Cuellar and the port board have accused Mike's employees falsely of drug use. During the port meeting Mike showed the board that he had drug tested all of his employees and everyone showed negative for any drugs.

Read full story
Lincoln County, OR

Sheriff's Office Cut Backs Lead To Community Concerns

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Patrol VehicleLCSO. Effective July 31, 2022, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers announced the Sheriff's Office will be reducing patrol deputy response to non-criminal calls for service and certain lower-level criminal complaints. The reduction in service is due to an extraordinarily low number of certified/sworn deputies available to handle emergency calls. Deputies will be focusing primarily on responding to emergency and in-progress calls for service. “We have been evaluating this situation for over a year and it doesn’t seem to be improving” stated Sheriff Curtis Landers. “We have multiple contracts and a taxing district for law enforcement services that we need to uphold.”

Read full story
4 comments
Waldport, OR

Brush Fire In Waldport

At 3:05pm on Saturday July 30th Central Coast Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a grass fire in the area of the Port of Alsea. The initial response and first on scene was a Brush Truck. They located the main part of the fire at the corner of Commercial Street and Spencer Street. Lieutenant Cody Johnson immediately traversed the beach access and began a 360 evaluation of the fire. His initial assessment was that about a half of an acre was burning. Meanwhile, the other two crew members, Engineer Taylor Jernigan and Fire Fighter Connor Mercer, begin deploying hose line and started the initial attack of the perimeter. Lieutenant Johnson requested a water tender from Seal Rock Fire.

Read full story
Toledo, OR

Fleeing Burglary Suspect Caught By K9

On July 17, 2022 at 10:56 PM Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress near the 1000 block of S. Bay Rd in Toledo. The female caller, who was inside the home hiding, could hear a disturbance between an unknown suspect and an adult male of the home. At approximately 11:13 PM Deputy Landry arrived at the location and learned the suspect, identified as Ted Shipley, age 29 of Toledo, had fled the residence after two physical altercations with two separate residents of the home. Deputy Landry’s investigation further revealed Shipley was a past childhood friend of an adult daughter currently living in the home; however he was not invited or wanted in the home.

Read full story
1 comments
Newport, OR

Driver Arrested For Meth and Warrants

State Police Trooper Kolacz stopped the driver of a Honda Accord for a moving violation on Hwy 18. During contact the driver he provided false information about himself, was not carrying a driver’s license, and had three active warrants for his arrest when he provided the false information. The driver, identified as 35-year old Charles J Cupell was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on the three warrants (two out of Lincoln County and one out of Clackamas County) and three new crimes. He was issued a violation citation for having less than 2 grams of methamphetamines, for driving on a suspended license, and driving without insurance.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy