Fleeing Suspect Crashes Into Police Car

Motorcyclist crashes into Lincoln City police car Lincoln City Police

Lincoln City Police arrested 41-year-old Jason R. Thomas of Lincoln City, in connection with a domestic violence call they responded to. In addition, The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas after they were asked to investigate a traffic crash involving Thomas and a Lincoln City Police vehicle.



On October 27, 2022 at about 11:19 AM, Lincoln City Police Officers responded to a home on NE Reef Ave for a report of a domestic disturbance occurring at the location. As officers arrived, they saw a man on a motorcycle quickly leave the area. A few moments later, another officer responding to the call advised that a motorcycle had just crashed into his patrol car at the intersection on NE 21st St and NE Oar Ave. The driver of the motorcycle, identified Jason R. Thomas, did not appear to be injured and was determined to have been involved in the domestic disturbance.



During the investigation at the domestic disturbance scene, probable cause was developed indicating Thomas had assaulted his girlfriend. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was asked to respond to the scene to investigate the crash involving the motorcycle hitting the Lincoln City Police patrol vehicle. It appeared that in the process of fleeing the disturbance scene, the motorcycle was traveling west bound on NE 21st St and went into the oncoming lane of travel to pass a stopped vehicle.



The officer was stopped with his emergency overhead lights activated in the eastbound lane of NE 21st St at the intersection with NE Oar Ave. Thomas was unable to control his motorcycle, laid it over, and skidded into the front of the stopped patrol vehicle. The patrol vehicle sustained only minor damage and the officer was not injured. The motorcycle was later towed from the scene.





Thomas was taken into custody at the crash scene and was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital to be medically checked before being transported to the Lincoln County Jail. Thomas was lodged in the jail on the following charges: two counts of Domestic Assault IV, two counts of Strangulation (Domestic), and two counts of Menacing (Domestic). In addition, The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office charged Thomas with Reckless Driving in connection to the crash.