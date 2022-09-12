Alcohol Possible Cause of Fatal Crash On Hwy 101

Oregon Coast Breaking News

http://www.oregoncoastbreakingnews.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tda75_0hr3S4eK00
Oregon State PoliceOregon state police

On Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 8:15 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near the Salishan Spit at Milepost 121. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated by 57-year old Kendra Lee Peracca of Gleneden Beach, crossed over the center line and crashed head-on with a northbound red Acura TL, operated by 74-year old Nancy Ann Vickstrom.

Peracca was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Vickstrom was also transported via Life Flight but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Through their investigation the Oregon State Police believe alcohol is a contributing factor in the cause of this crash.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) about 30% of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers with Blood Alcohol Contents of .08 or higher. The latest estimates that 9,560 people were killed in traffic crashes in the first quarter of 2022 – a 7% increase over first quarter 2021.

Hwy 101 was closed for approximately six hours, while the Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit conducted the investigation. Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) Incident Response. MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit www.madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# drunk driving# fatal crash# Highway 101# Lincoln County# Oregon State Police

Comments / 0

Published by

Oregon Coast Breaking News brings you local news with a focus on positive stories, community awareness, and celebration of our Oregon culture.

Newport, OR
75 followers

More from Oregon Coast Breaking News

Lincoln City, OR

Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen Car

On Monday August 22, 2022, Lincoln City Police arrested 45-year-old Robert Wayne Norton, of Dallas, Oregon, on multiple charges including Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and a Felony Parole Violation Warrant. At about 8:30 PM, Lincoln City Police Officers responded to the Dory Cove Restaurant located on Hwy 101 in regards to a person who ate a meal and then left without paying for it. During the course of the investigation officers determined the suspect left the restaurant in a white 2007 Nissan Altima, which had been reported stolen out of Dallas, Oregon.

Read full story
1 comments
Alsea, OR

Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp Daddy

At their August meeting the Port of Alsea board of commissioners approved to terminate the lease for Mike Gatens, owner of Shrimp Daddy, as of March 31, 2023. Mike has been leasing a shop space from the port near the Alsea Bay for shrimp processing since 2014. According to Roxie Cuellar port manager, the port is wanting to use the shop to build and repair crab pots and for making crab measuring devices. Cuellar and the port board have accused Mike's employees falsely of drug use. During the port meeting Mike showed the board that he had drug tested all of his employees and everyone showed negative for any drugs.

Read full story
Lincoln County, OR

Sheriff's Office Cut Backs Lead To Community Concerns

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Patrol VehicleLCSO. Effective July 31, 2022, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers announced the Sheriff's Office will be reducing patrol deputy response to non-criminal calls for service and certain lower-level criminal complaints. The reduction in service is due to an extraordinarily low number of certified/sworn deputies available to handle emergency calls. Deputies will be focusing primarily on responding to emergency and in-progress calls for service. “We have been evaluating this situation for over a year and it doesn’t seem to be improving” stated Sheriff Curtis Landers. “We have multiple contracts and a taxing district for law enforcement services that we need to uphold.”

Read full story
4 comments
Waldport, OR

Brush Fire In Waldport

At 3:05pm on Saturday July 30th Central Coast Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a grass fire in the area of the Port of Alsea. The initial response and first on scene was a Brush Truck. They located the main part of the fire at the corner of Commercial Street and Spencer Street. Lieutenant Cody Johnson immediately traversed the beach access and began a 360 evaluation of the fire. His initial assessment was that about a half of an acre was burning. Meanwhile, the other two crew members, Engineer Taylor Jernigan and Fire Fighter Connor Mercer, begin deploying hose line and started the initial attack of the perimeter. Lieutenant Johnson requested a water tender from Seal Rock Fire.

Read full story
Toledo, OR

Fleeing Burglary Suspect Caught By K9

On July 17, 2022 at 10:56 PM Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress near the 1000 block of S. Bay Rd in Toledo. The female caller, who was inside the home hiding, could hear a disturbance between an unknown suspect and an adult male of the home. At approximately 11:13 PM Deputy Landry arrived at the location and learned the suspect, identified as Ted Shipley, age 29 of Toledo, had fled the residence after two physical altercations with two separate residents of the home. Deputy Landry’s investigation further revealed Shipley was a past childhood friend of an adult daughter currently living in the home; however he was not invited or wanted in the home.

Read full story
1 comments
Newport, OR

Driver Arrested For Meth and Warrants

State Police Trooper Kolacz stopped the driver of a Honda Accord for a moving violation on Hwy 18. During contact the driver he provided false information about himself, was not carrying a driver’s license, and had three active warrants for his arrest when he provided the false information. The driver, identified as 35-year old Charles J Cupell was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on the three warrants (two out of Lincoln County and one out of Clackamas County) and three new crimes. He was issued a violation citation for having less than 2 grams of methamphetamines, for driving on a suspended license, and driving without insurance.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy