Alcohol Possible Cause of Fatal Crash On Hwy 101

On Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 8:15 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near the Salishan Spit at Milepost 121. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated by 57-year old Kendra Lee Peracca of Gleneden Beach, crossed over the center line and crashed head-on with a northbound red Acura TL, operated by 74-year old Nancy Ann Vickstrom.



Peracca was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Vickstrom was also transported via Life Flight but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Through their investigation the Oregon State Police believe alcohol is a contributing factor in the cause of this crash.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) about 30% of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers with Blood Alcohol Contents of .08 or higher. The latest estimates that 9,560 people were killed in traffic crashes in the first quarter of 2022 – a 7% increase over first quarter 2021.

Hwy 101 was closed for approximately six hours, while the Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit conducted the investigation. Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) Incident Response. MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit www.madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.