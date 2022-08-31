Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen Car

Lincoln City Police Car Kiera Morgan

On Monday August 22, 2022, Lincoln City Police arrested 45-year-old Robert Wayne Norton, of Dallas, Oregon, on multiple charges including Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and a Felony Parole Violation Warrant. At about 8:30 PM, Lincoln City Police Officers responded to the Dory Cove Restaurant located on Hwy 101 in regards to a person who ate a meal and then left without paying for it. During the course of the investigation officers determined the suspect left the restaurant in a white 2007 Nissan Altima, which had been reported stolen out of Dallas, Oregon.

Officers began searching for the male suspect and stolen vehicle, and eventually located the vehicle parked and unoccupied near SW 50th Street and Hwy 101. Using the description of the suspect obtained from restaurant employees, along with photographs from video surveillance, officers began searching the surrounding area for the suspect who was believed to have fled on foot. A short time later, the male suspect was located hiding in the tall dune grass on the beach area near the Siletz Bay Park. The suspect was taken into custody and identified as Robert Wayne Norton.

A check conducted on Norton for warrants showed he had an active felony warrant out for his arrest for Parole Violation – Absconding, issued by the Oregon State Parole Board. Norton was subsequently transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged on criminal charges including: Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Theft III, along with the Felony Parole Violation Warrant. The Lincoln City Police Department would like to thank the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this incident. The stolen Nissan was later recovered by its owner.