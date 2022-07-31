Waldport, OR

Brush Fire In Waldport

Oregon Coast Breaking News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUe3b_0gzcnylH00
Emergency Response to the brush fireErich Knudson

Kiera Morgan

At 3:05pm on Saturday July 30th Central Coast Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a grass fire in the area of the Port of Alsea. The initial response and first on scene was a Brush Truck. They located the main part of the fire at the corner of Commercial Street and Spencer Street. Lieutenant Cody Johnson immediately traversed the beach access and began a 360 evaluation of the fire. His initial assessment was that about a half of an acre was burning. Meanwhile, the other two crew members, Engineer Taylor Jernigan and Fire Fighter Connor Mercer, begin deploying hose line and started the initial attack of the perimeter. Lieutenant Johnson requested a water tender from Seal Rock Fire.

The Tidewater Station Water Tender arrived on scene along with the Oregon Department of Forestry. The focus at this point is the surrounding structures. With the help of the great defensive space created by the homeowner, fire crews were able to stop the fire about 20 feet from the deck area of the most effected structure. Upon the arrival of Chief Jamie Mason, the request was made for more resources and a preliminary plan was set in motion in case the need for evacuation of the area was warranted. Additional resources were also requested from many neighboring districts.

When such plans are implemented, it has a ripple affect across the entire county emergency response system. Other districts start moving apparatus and personnel into neighboring districts for coverage. Law enforcement starts to call in additional personnel. Our county, although doesn’t seem like it for the rain totals we got last winter, has started to dry out very quickly in the summer months.

Temperatures are on the rise and staying for longer periods of time causing the enormous amount of underbrush to be very dry. PIO Erich Knudson said "This was a harsh reminder of this fact. It is very important to keep your recreational or cooking fires very small and to have a water source very close to you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YEytJ_0gzcnylH00
Waldport Brush FireErich Knudson

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and burned nearly 2 acres. This could have been much worse and grown much quicker had it been later in the fire season. Mop up was completed at 6:00pm.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Waldport Oregon# Central Coast Fire and Rescue# Brush Fire# Oregon Coast Breaking News

Comments / 0

Published by

Oregon Coast Breaking News brings you local news with a focus on positive stories, community awareness, and celebration of our Oregon culture.

Newport, OR
38 followers

More from Oregon Coast Breaking News

Lincoln County, OR

Fleeing Burglary Suspect Caught By K9

On July 17, 2022 at 10:56 PM Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress near the 1000 block of S. Bay Rd in Toledo. The female caller, who was inside the home hiding, could hear a disturbance between an unknown suspect and an adult male of the home. At approximately 11:13 PM Deputy Landry arrived at the location and learned the suspect, identified as Ted Shipley, age 29 of Toledo, had fled the residence after two physical altercations with two separate residents of the home. Deputy Landry’s investigation further revealed Shipley was a past childhood friend of an adult daughter currently living in the home; however he was not invited or wanted in the home.

Read full story
Lincoln County, OR

Driver Arrested For Meth and Warrants

State Police Trooper Kolacz stopped the driver of a Honda Accord for a moving violation on Hwy 18. During contact the driver he provided false information about himself, was not carrying a driver’s license, and had three active warrants for his arrest when he provided the false information. The driver, identified as 35-year old Charles J Cupell was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on the three warrants (two out of Lincoln County and one out of Clackamas County) and three new crimes. He was issued a violation citation for having less than 2 grams of methamphetamines, for driving on a suspended license, and driving without insurance.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy