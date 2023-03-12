Cheyenne, WY

Dog Haus Biergarten Closes Permanently

Optopolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejBpf_0lGRtc7c00
Dog Haus Biergarten sign remains intact day after closingPhoto byOptopolis

Previously, a local news outlet reported that Dog Haus Biergarten in Cheyenne, Wyoming has closed permanently, and sadly, this appears to be entirely true.

History: Cheyenne's Dog Haus and a glance at Pershing MarketPlace

Many years ago long before even knowing NewsBreak, it was reported on the Optopolis BlogSpot page that the Pershing MarketPlace (the outdoor plaza where Dog Haus previously operated) was being built on the corner of E Pershing Blvd and N College Dr.

There once stood a house in part of this location that was boarded up as of 2011. One would often also be able to see construction equipment on the part of the land along McCann Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fxo9W_0lGRtc7c00
TOP: Boarded up house in 2011 | BOTTOM: Construction Equipment off of McCannPhoto byGoogle Maps Street View

In 2018, construction began on what would include Dog Haus Biergarten; Cheyenne's Dog Haus would open their doors to the public for the first time at the end of January 2020, having their first "Free Haus Dog Day" on February 1st.

A bit of a concerning moment came in mid to late 2020 when Cheyenne's Church's Chicken, another location also owned by franchisee Goalz LLC and located just down the road, seemingly randomly closed in spite of seeing many visitors, yet Cheyenne's Dog Haus continued to operate, as did Cheyenne's Applebees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c59w5_0lGRtc7c00
Church's Chicken Cheyenne's sign lit, taken when the restaurant was still open in 2020Photo byOptopolis

Dog Haus even continued remaining popular throughout 2022 with the location being used for an after-party during the Wyoming Film Fest!

Dog Haus Cheyenne closes permanently

Phylicia Peterson reported on 101.9 KING that the word on the street was Dog Haus was set to close on Sunday, March 5th, 2023; according to Peterson, the employees had apparently been notified as such not long ago. Upon a visit on March 6th just three years, one month, and a few days since Cheyenne's first "Free Haus Dog Day," the restaurant had indeed closed.

The signage on the exterior of the building was still standing; however, there appeared to be at least a worker or two inside the building, and some of the fixtures around the restaurant including the exterior TV screens were already being taken down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kapyu_0lGRtc7c00
LEFT: Dog Haus one day after closing | RIGHT: TV's taken down, light dangles in outdoor patioPhoto byOptopolis

As of the time of writing according to Dog Haus' restaurant locater, the nearest currently-open Dog Haus Biergarten is located in Denver Colorado off of Northfield Blvd, and the nearest non-Biergarten Dog Haus can be found in Centennial on E Arapahoe Rd. The locater also displays a new location coming to Windsor on E Main St/Weld Cty Rd 68. The Cheyenne location on the other hand, displays "closed" on every day of the week on its appropriate Dog Haus page.

Dog Haus corporate announces plans to return

Phylicia Peterson, the writer who wrote the aforementioned article mentioning Dog Haus had closed, has posted an update article after receiving word from Dog Haus corporate on what is to happen with the Cheyenne location. According to Phylicia, corporate said the following:

After proudly serving the Cheyenne community for almost three years, Dog Haus’ franchise partners made the difficult decision to close the restaurant located at 3838 Atkin St. Dog Haus Corporate is working diligently to make this closure a temporary one. The company is committed to finding a local partner to join us in delivering the best gourmet hot dogs, sausages, and burgers with award-winning service by operating this location. We look forward to reopening in Cheyenne and serving The Absolute Würst to the community again soon. - Erik Hartung, EVP of Franchise Development

At this time, there doesn't appear to be any word on when the location will reopen. Kudos to Phylicia for sharing this information!

Until Dog Haus can return to Cheyenne, where will you be getting your fix for hotdogs? Let us know in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dog haus biergarten# dog house beergarden# closing# closed# pershing marketplace

Comments / 9

Published by

Optopolis is all about documenting the history of retail and helping keep the memories alive. Primarily, Optopolis creates content around Colorado, Nebraska, and (especially) Wyoming; here on NewsBreak, Optopolis focusses on Cheyenne, WY.

Cheyenne, WY
474 followers

More from Optopolis

Fort Collins, CO

Appliance Factory is coming to former Dillard's!

Appliance Factory Opening Soon sign at Fort Collins' new location (moving text blurred to avoid any confusion)Photo byOptopolis. During 2020, Dillard's condensed their store floor down to just the east Dillard's building at the Frontier Mall, leaving the west Dillard's vacant. That is... until recently; Appliance Factory/Mattress Kingdom is opening their first Cheyenne store!

Read full story
1 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Daily Thread has opened at frmr C&B at Frontier Mall

Daily Thread signage above entry to the new storePhoto byOptopolis. Daily Thread, a clothing store that sells women's clothing, previously began cleaning up a space at the Frontier Mall for their first Cheyenne location, and it's now open!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne KFC is remodeling and renovating!

KFC Sign advertising the drive thru being open during constructionPhoto byOptopolis. If you've passed by the Cheyenne Kentucky Fried Chicken recently, you may have noticed something a bit... different about the location. They are actively moving along with remodeling and renovating the building!

Read full story
3 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Ziggi's, Western Vista to hold grand opening celebration

"Now Open" sign for Ziggi's Coffee sits near the Thomes Avenue Entry on opening day -Photo byOptopolis. Ziggi's Coffee opened their second Cheyenne location, and Western Vista opened their third Cheyenne location! Now they are going to have an official Grand Opening!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Second Cheyenne Ziggi's is about to Open!

Ziggi's inflatable coffee displayed at the first Wyoming location the day of opening -Photo byOptopolis. Ziggi's Coffee is about to open a second location in the capitol city, and a third one appears to be on the way!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

DKG 39th Annual Used Book Sale to be held at Frontier Mall

A table of books sits inside the old Big Lots during DKG's 38th Annual Book SalePhoto by- Optopolis. It's once again that time of the year- the time of DKG's Annual Used Book Sale! This is the 39th year of running the sale, and this year, it will be in various spaces in the Frontier Mall. There are also several places throughout the capital city where you can drop off books.

Read full story
2 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Bed Bath Beyond Cheyenne is closing! (Casper's is closing too!)

Store closing sign inside of Cheyenne's Bed Bath and Beyond storePhoto by- The Retail Photographer. Officially, yes, Bed Bath and Beyond in Cheyenne, Wyoming is closing! Here's some info about where the store and also the brand as a whole stand right now.

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Three new fire stations to be built in Cheyenne

A fire rescue engine on its way back to the station -Photo byOptopolis. Ground has officially broken ground on three brand new fire stations belonging to Cheyenne Fire Rescue. Here's some context into the things that are changing as well as the locations where all the stations are being built.

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Les Schwab wants to replace homes at Moran Ave and Dell Range

LEFT: Birds-eye view of the two residential buildings on Moran Ave near Dell Range Blvd | RIGHT: Public Notice Sign -Optopolis. You may have noticed the public notice sign standing near the dead-end section of Moran Ave, indicating that something new is in the works to replace the existing high density residential structures. Project items in the city planning website indicate what that current plan is.

Read full story
3 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Two Dell Range businesses are now open!

Now open sign standing near the new Tres Amigos on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. Two new businesses along the Dell Range Blvd corridor have opened - A Mexican restaurant and the new mental health urgent care!

Read full story
2 comments
Cheyenne, WY

B&N plans to open in permanent location

Barnes & Noble Cheyenne when it was still open -The Retail Photographer. Back around the end of March 2022, Barnes & Noble employees learned the Cheyenne B&N store would be closing to move to a new location, and it appears their plans for the new location have changed!

Read full story
1 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.

Runza's standalone sign at the Loveland, Colorado location -Optopolis. Not only is Runza not coming to the vacant lot next door to City Brew Coffee, but now, it appears there are plans for something else to come instead--First National Bank of Omaha.

Read full story
10 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!

A Freddy's that is currently open, located in Loveland, Colorado -The Retail Photographer. Over ten months ago, an article was posted here at Optopolis that Freddy's was coming to Cheyenne. Things have officially--physically--began rolling at the site of the soon to be Freddy's. Here's a glance at what it'll look like and what to expect!

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

South Greeley McDonald's breaks ground!

The new McDonald's already has walls being added onto the frame! -Optopolis. A new McDonald's is being built on South Greeley Hwy, which will return Cheyenne to having five McDonald's locations at one time!

Read full story
3 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)

Cheyenne's Dutch Bros isn't coming to the former Fernando's on Dell Range -Optopolis. Back in October 2021, there were site plans in the city planning website for a new Dutch Bros Coffee. Now, it appears the project may be no more, seeing a new submission within one of the project items from April 2022 in addition to some other rather unexpected details.

Read full story
1 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!

A small excavator sits on the site of the then-soon-to-be-built Mattress Firm building on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. There's been many construction projects (including retail ones!) happening along the Dell Range Corridor and vicinity. Here's an update on new changes taking place in the area!

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansion

LEFT: Coming soon sign for a new Blue FCU branch | RIGHT: 7th Ave Blue FCU branch undergoing remodel/renovation -Optopolis. Blue Federal Credit Union is currently in the process of remodeling one of their Cheyenne branches, and they are also looking to expand, with a new sign advertising a new future branch in the new Sweetgrass suburb on the south end of Cheyenne!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Tres Amigos is opening a 2nd location!

Tres Amigos Coming Soon sign stands on the corner of Dell Range and Prairie -Optopolis. That's right! The Mexican restaurant that opened near the Lincolnway/I-25 interchange is now opening a second location in the capitol city!

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!

One of several "check out our new look" signs at BWW -Optopolis. If you've been out near the Dell Range Plaza off of Frontier Mall Drive and Prairie Avenue recently, you may have noticed the old BWW signage has been taken down! Turns out, they are also doing a remodel!

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy