Daily Thread has opened at frmr C&B at Frontier Mall

Daily Thread, a clothing store that sells women's clothing, previously began cleaning up a space at the Frontier Mall for their first Cheyenne location, and it's now open!

C&B History in Cheyenne

Most recently and as long as is known here at Optopolis, space 88 in the Frontier Mall was occupied by Christopher and Banks. Many will likely recall when C&B used to also have a second store front next to Pet City called CJ Banks. Back then, Christopher and Banks focused more on the broader women audience as a whole, while CJ Banks focused more on larger women's sizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ftDp_0l9c6OKV00
CJ Banks when it was still openPhoto byPaul Chubbuck (via Google Maps)

They decided to condense to just the Christopher and Banks store floor many years ago. The CJ Banks location has even already been long since replaced by Bumper's Arcade and (before that, Patio Splash, now located in part of the former mini golf place).

Unfortunately, at the start of 2021, C&B decided to file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, closing over 400 stores including the Cheyenne store. Although today, C&B seems to slowly be finding its way back to life with many new stores already opened (or reopened) out east, it doesn't appear they are in a rush to come back to the Rocky Mountain area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V2oe2_0l9c6OKV00
Christopher and Banks Cheyenne on the last dayPhoto byOptopolis

The Daily Thread begins setting up the Cheyenne store

In February 2023, Daily Thread, a chain of stores that appears to have taken over a quite a few former Christopher and Banks locations (many can be seen in their gallery page), had permits submitted to the Cheyenne City Planning website including an electrical permit and a sign permit.

Here at Optopolis, the first noted time that Daily Thread was looking to open in Cheyenne was when there was a paper space number sign posted in the window of the former Christopher and Banks, as seen on February 7th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWBQN_0l9c6OKV00
LEFT: Store Front | TOP RIGHT: Sign seen Feb 7 | BOTTOM RIGHT: Grand opening signPhoto byOptopolis

They did some repainting on the space as well, going for more of a grey and white tone. They also are reusing the display cases once used by Christopher and Banks. According to workers in the store on February 28th, they opened their store one week ago last Friday--that is, February 24th.

Now that a dedicated women's clothing store is in Cheyenne, do you think you will be shopping there? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

