Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne KFC is remodeling and renovating!

Optopolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MoFkB_0l2zpZZy00
KFC Sign advertising the drive thru being open during constructionPhoto byOptopolis

If you've passed by the Cheyenne Kentucky Fried Chicken recently, you may have noticed something a bit... different about the location. They are actively moving along with remodeling and renovating the building!

Cheyenne KFC History

If you've lived in Cheyenne for 15+ years or visited at some point back then, you'll likely recall that KFC used to be closer to downtown Cheyenne; it was once located next to Baskin Robins at what is today Rodolfo's Mexican Grill. According to the property assessor, the building was built in 1968!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38DtOr_0l2zpZZy00
TOP: KFC in 2007 | BOTTOM: Rodolfo's in 2019Photo byGoogle Maps Street View
KFC moved to where it is today around the turn of the 2010s, the property assessor noting a 2009 build date. Previously, the property was home to the Home Ranch Motel as seen in this image on flickr.
For the longest time--since opening--the new KFC offered their buffet. Last year in 2022, however, the word on the street was that the buffet was set to be removed. By the time the New Year (start of 2023) had come around, the buffet counter had disappeared!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1Hb5_0l2zpZZy00
KFC Cheyenne when it still advertised the BuffetPhoto byGoogle Maps Street View

Plans are submitted and construction begins

Sometime in late 2022, it was noted here at Optopolis that site plans were in place to remodel and renovate the KFC, but at the time, it wasn't quite clear whether this was actually going to take place. Very recently, however, construction had begun.

Signage outside of KFC right now indicates that the drive thru will be open throughout construction. Another sign that could be seen posted in the window of one of the entry doors states that the lobby "will be closed February 20th...for a Remodel."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xciwX_0l2zpZZy00
BG: KFC sign above entry taken down | Foreground: Lobby will be closed signPhoto byOptopolis

As of a visit on February 22nd, one could see from the drive thru window that the lobby was already sealed off from the kitchen, and by February 23rd, the sign above the entry door had already been removed!

The sign on the door also indicated that the lobby would be closed until March 20th. Based on the perspectives of the building in the items submitted to the city planning website, this KFC will soon use design aspects more similar to that of the KFC in Loveland off of Eisenhower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2cUx_0l2zpZZy00
KFC on Eisenhower in LovelandPhoto byOptopolis

Will you miss their buffet, or do you prefer going through the drive thru? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# KFC# Kentucky Fried Chicken# Cheyenne Wyoming# Remodel# Renovating

Comments / 3

Published by

Optopolis is all about documenting the history of retail and helping keep the memories alive. Primarily, Optopolis creates content around Colorado, Nebraska, and (especially) Wyoming; here on NewsBreak, Optopolis focusses on Cheyenne, WY.

Cheyenne, WY
467 followers

More from Optopolis

Cheyenne, WY

Daily Thread has opened at frmr C&B at Frontier Mall

Daily Thread signage above entry to the new storePhoto byOptopolis. Daily Thread, a clothing store that sells women's clothing, previously began cleaning up a space at the Frontier Mall for their first Cheyenne location, and it's now open!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Ziggi's, Western Vista to hold grand opening celebration

"Now Open" sign for Ziggi's Coffee sits near the Thomes Avenue Entry on opening day -Photo byOptopolis. Ziggi's Coffee opened their second Cheyenne location, and Western Vista opened their third Cheyenne location! Now they are going to have an official Grand Opening!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Second Cheyenne Ziggi's is about to Open!

Ziggi's inflatable coffee displayed at the first Wyoming location the day of opening -Photo byOptopolis. Ziggi's Coffee is about to open a second location in the capitol city, and a third one appears to be on the way!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

DKG 39th Annual Used Book Sale to be held at Frontier Mall

A table of books sits inside the old Big Lots during DKG's 38th Annual Book SalePhoto by- Optopolis. It's once again that time of the year- the time of DKG's Annual Used Book Sale! This is the 39th year of running the sale, and this year, it will be in various spaces in the Frontier Mall. There are also several places throughout the capital city where you can drop off books.

Read full story
2 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Bed Bath Beyond Cheyenne is closing! (Casper's is closing too!)

Store closing sign inside of Cheyenne's Bed Bath and Beyond storePhoto by- The Retail Photographer. Officially, yes, Bed Bath and Beyond in Cheyenne, Wyoming is closing! Here's some info about where the store and also the brand as a whole stand right now.

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Three new fire stations to be built in Cheyenne

A fire rescue engine on its way back to the station -Photo byOptopolis. Ground has officially broken ground on three brand new fire stations belonging to Cheyenne Fire Rescue. Here's some context into the things that are changing as well as the locations where all the stations are being built.

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Les Schwab wants to replace homes at Moran Ave and Dell Range

LEFT: Birds-eye view of the two residential buildings on Moran Ave near Dell Range Blvd | RIGHT: Public Notice Sign -Optopolis. You may have noticed the public notice sign standing near the dead-end section of Moran Ave, indicating that something new is in the works to replace the existing high density residential structures. Project items in the city planning website indicate what that current plan is.

Read full story
3 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Two Dell Range businesses are now open!

Now open sign standing near the new Tres Amigos on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. Two new businesses along the Dell Range Blvd corridor have opened - A Mexican restaurant and the new mental health urgent care!

Read full story
2 comments
Cheyenne, WY

B&N plans to open in permanent location

Barnes & Noble Cheyenne when it was still open -The Retail Photographer. Back around the end of March 2022, Barnes & Noble employees learned the Cheyenne B&N store would be closing to move to a new location, and it appears their plans for the new location have changed!

Read full story
1 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.

Runza's standalone sign at the Loveland, Colorado location -Optopolis. Not only is Runza not coming to the vacant lot next door to City Brew Coffee, but now, it appears there are plans for something else to come instead--First National Bank of Omaha.

Read full story
10 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!

A Freddy's that is currently open, located in Loveland, Colorado -The Retail Photographer. Over ten months ago, an article was posted here at Optopolis that Freddy's was coming to Cheyenne. Things have officially--physically--began rolling at the site of the soon to be Freddy's. Here's a glance at what it'll look like and what to expect!

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

South Greeley McDonald's breaks ground!

The new McDonald's already has walls being added onto the frame! -Optopolis. A new McDonald's is being built on South Greeley Hwy, which will return Cheyenne to having five McDonald's locations at one time!

Read full story
3 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)

Cheyenne's Dutch Bros isn't coming to the former Fernando's on Dell Range -Optopolis. Back in October 2021, there were site plans in the city planning website for a new Dutch Bros Coffee. Now, it appears the project may be no more, seeing a new submission within one of the project items from April 2022 in addition to some other rather unexpected details.

Read full story
1 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!

A small excavator sits on the site of the then-soon-to-be-built Mattress Firm building on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. There's been many construction projects (including retail ones!) happening along the Dell Range Corridor and vicinity. Here's an update on new changes taking place in the area!

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansion

LEFT: Coming soon sign for a new Blue FCU branch | RIGHT: 7th Ave Blue FCU branch undergoing remodel/renovation -Optopolis. Blue Federal Credit Union is currently in the process of remodeling one of their Cheyenne branches, and they are also looking to expand, with a new sign advertising a new future branch in the new Sweetgrass suburb on the south end of Cheyenne!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Tres Amigos is opening a 2nd location!

Tres Amigos Coming Soon sign stands on the corner of Dell Range and Prairie -Optopolis. That's right! The Mexican restaurant that opened near the Lincolnway/I-25 interchange is now opening a second location in the capitol city!

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!

One of several "check out our new look" signs at BWW -Optopolis. If you've been out near the Dell Range Plaza off of Frontier Mall Drive and Prairie Avenue recently, you may have noticed the old BWW signage has been taken down! Turns out, they are also doing a remodel!

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!

The new Pinnacle Bank on the corner of Goodnight Trl and College Dr -Optopolis. You may have noticed the new Pinnacle Bank being built along College Drive. Here's everything you need to know about the new location!

Read full story
3 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022

Spirit Halloween store front in Cheyenne, WY -Optopolis. It's that time of the year again, and Halloween 2022 is coming up! Spirit Halloween will be opening a Cheyenne location once again this year. Here's where it will be located (and more).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy