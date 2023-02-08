DKG 39th Annual Used Book Sale to be held at Frontier Mall

A table of books sits inside the old Big Lots during DKG's 38th Annual Book Sale Photo by - Optopolis

It's once again that time of the year- the time of DKG's Annual Used Book Sale! This is the 39th year of running the sale, and this year, it will be in various spaces in the Frontier Mall. There are also several places throughout the capital city where you can drop off books.

A glance at the history

The broader history of DKG has been talked about in a past article here on Optopolis; DKG has held a book sale every year except 2020 for forty years.

The last two years, they used the former Big Lots in the Cheyenne Plaza. As far as is known here at Optopolis, DKG also held the sale at the Frontier Mall twice so far; the first instance was actually their first book sale, and the second instance was in 2018.

View of part of the former Big Lots during the 38th Annual Used Book Sale Photo by - Optopolis

Where will it be this year, and when?

This year, they will be occupying the Frontier Mall. They will use six spaces throughout the mall as seen on maps already displayed in several of the spaces at the mall; they include the former...

All Wild Western/DEB (Space 93, across from JoAnn),

Zales Jewelers (Space 10, near closed Dillard's),

Francesca's/Taco John's (Space 21, near Bath and Body Works),

Gymboree (Space 44, near the open Dillard's),

Creative Compass Gifts/Union Wireless (Space 68, near the open Dillard's), and

Nature's Touch (Space 59, Next to JCPenney)

Map for the 39th Annual Used Book Sale, as seen at the former Nature's Touch space Photo by - Optopolis

This year, it appears they are doing something a little different. They are planning to hold the book sale on March 4th and 5th as well as March 11th and 12th, with the respective hours of each day listed below. The listed snow dates are March 18th and 19th.

Saturday, March 4th at 8 AM to 6 PM

Sunday, March 5th at 9 AM to 4 PM

Saturday March 11th at 8 AM to 6 PM

Sunday March 12th at 9 AM to 1 PM

DKG Used Book Sale flier as seen in the window of the former All Wild Western Photo by - Optopolis

Where/how can I donate books to be sold at the sale?

Just like last year, there are several locations/ways that you can donate books to be put into the book sale.

1) There are donation boxes at several stores including...

Both Albertson's (E Pershing Blvd, Yellowstone Rd),

Gold's Gym (E Pershing Blvd),

Safeway (S Greeley Hwy), and

YMCA (E Lincolnway)

Photos of the places that will have donation boxes for the 39th Annual Used Book Sale Photo by - Optopolis

2) According to one of the many signs posted in most of the spaces, you can donate in-person at the Frontier Mall by visiting the All Wild Western/DEB space near JoAnn any day 9 AM to 12 PM until February 26th.

The former All Wild Western/former DEB. DKG fliers can be seen in the windows. Photo by - Optopolis

3) If you have a very large donation and live within a 10 mile radius of the sale (the Frontier Mall in this case), you can call for a pick-up. Directions state to call 369-2940 or 421-1755 and leave a message, as displayed on the signs at most of the locations throughout the Frontier Mall.

This year, you can find most of this information on this page of the Upsilon Chapter's Weebly website. Additional info (as listed in this article) can be found at all of the store fronts for the book sale (with the exception of the Zales Jewelers, which currently has signs up for a blood drive on Feb 11th).

What genre of books will you be looking for this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!