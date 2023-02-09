Cheyenne, WY

Bed Bath Beyond Cheyenne is closing! (Casper's is closing too!)

Optopolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lOWW_0kfTPFGp00
Store closing sign inside of Cheyenne's Bed Bath and Beyond storePhoto by- The Retail Photographer

Officially, yes, Bed Bath and Beyond in Cheyenne, Wyoming is closing! Here's some info about where the store and also the brand as a whole stand right now.

Initial history

Cheyenne's Bed Bath and Beyond opened as one of the original tenants to the Cheyenne Marketplace along Prairie Avenue, the plaza of which was mostly built in 2007.

If you go into Google Maps Street View and jump back to Aug 2007 in the parking lot near present-day Plato's Closet, you can actually see the Bed Bath and Beyond facade before they added the signage to the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VhqJ_0kfTPFGp00
Bed Bath and Beyond in Aug 2007 when the plaza was being builtPhoto by- Google Maps Street View

Concern for the future of Bed Bath and Beyond in Cheyenne started by 2019 when an article seen on KGAB was published by Chris Brooks. In March 2020, all of the Bed Bath and Beyond stores temporarily closed as a result of curonah including the Cheyenne store which reopened later that year.

Throughout the last three years, many Bed Bath and Beyond locations (as well as Buy Buy Baby locations) have opened and closed; some stores have even relocated. Some locations began making use of a new experimental format being rolled out in various stores including the store in Northglenn, Colorado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zT60l_0kfTPFGp00
The new Bed Bath and Beyond store in Northglenn, Colorado that used the modern store formatPhoto by- Optopolis

Back in September 2022, 150 locations were announced to close, but for the time, both Wyoming locations were safe. Fast forward to around the end of January/start of February 2023, and another 87 stores were announced to close, but once again the Wyoming stores continued onward... or so it seemed.

Cheyenne's store was silently announced

Back on February 4th, a post was made by a member in the Cheyenne Rants and Raves Facebook group which stated the following...

Bed Bath and beyond is closing 🥲🥲🥲

This lead to a lot of debate in the comments of that post as to whether the store was actually closing. Some people said it couldn't be closing because it wasn't on the list; others (us at Optopolis included) were uncertain as to whether this was true, as (in hindsight) one had to walk inside the store to clearly see the store closing signs.

The following day and after seeing a photo from someone else who'd visited the Cheyenne store, a visit to the store was made during a live stream here at Optopolis (or see the shorter long-form video here if you don't want to watch for 30+ min) where absolute confirmation could be made that the store was indeed closing.

And yes, indeed, it was closing. During the above live stream between listening and talking to various workers throughout the visit, the store doesn't yet have a date chosen to be the last day.

Signs were posted around the store, advertising that the majority of the products were on sale for 10% off the original price, as well as numerous store closing signs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00payv_0kfTPFGp00
LEFT: Entire store 10% off sign in window | RIGHT: Store Closing sign in the "sleep shop" departmentPhoto by- Optopolis

Within a few days of the Cheyenne store starting its closing process, an additional 150 stores were announced as planned to close as seen in a document filed with the SEC on Monday (Feb 6th), although there doesn't yet appear to be a list of the 150 locations. It appears the company as a whole has one more go left to try to keep the brand afloat, as seen in a CNBC article posted today (Feb 7th), thanks to a stock offering.

Casper, Cheyenne Bed Bath and Beyond stores officially announced (plus others)

Sometime on February 7th, Bed Bath and Beyond released a third list of closures that includes both the Cheyenne and Casper locations. The Fort Collins one hasn't appeared on any list, but Loveland, Northglenn, and Thornton stores are all on the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnHeg_0kfTPFGp00
Interior entry to the Bed Bath & Beyond in the Eastridge Mall in Casper, WyomingPhoto by- Optopolis

Bed Bath and Beyond often had many unique items that were hard to find at other brick and mortar stores. Where will you be looking for stuff after Cheyenne's Bed Bath and Beyond closes? Let us know in the comments!

Originally published 02/07/2023 Tue 11:15 PST

Edit 02/08/2023 Wed 17:21 PST - Article initially stated it wasn't clear what was happening to the Casper store due to the lack of info. Curbside was turned off according to the BBBY location page, but there wasn't conclusive evidence of the store officially closing. Also added "Casper's is closing too!" to the title since this article now involves the Casper store.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bed bath and beyond# closing# bbb# cheyenne wyoming# bed bath beyond

Comments / 0

Published by

Optopolis is all about documenting the history of retail and helping keep the memories alive. Primarily, Optopolis creates content around Colorado, Nebraska, and (especially) Wyoming; here on NewsBreak, Optopolis focusses on Cheyenne, WY.

Cheyenne, WY
449 followers

More from Optopolis

Cheyenne, WY

DKG 39th Annual Used Book Sale to be held at Frontier Mall

A table of books sits inside the old Big Lots during DKG's 38th Annual Book SalePhoto by- Optopolis. It's once again that time of the year- the time of DKG's Annual Used Book Sale! This is the 39th year of running the sale, and this year, it will be in various spaces in the Frontier Mall. There are also several places throughout the capital city where you can drop off books.

Read full story
2 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Three new fire stations to be built in Cheyenne

A fire rescue engine on its way back to the station -Photo byOptopolis. Ground has officially broken ground on three brand new fire stations belonging to Cheyenne Fire Rescue. Here's some context into the things that are changing as well as the locations where all the stations are being built.

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Les Schwab wants to replace homes at Moran Ave and Dell Range

LEFT: Birds-eye view of the two residential buildings on Moran Ave near Dell Range Blvd | RIGHT: Public Notice Sign -Optopolis. You may have noticed the public notice sign standing near the dead-end section of Moran Ave, indicating that something new is in the works to replace the existing high density residential structures. Project items in the city planning website indicate what that current plan is.

Read full story
3 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Two Dell Range businesses are now open!

Now open sign standing near the new Tres Amigos on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. Two new businesses along the Dell Range Blvd corridor have opened - A Mexican restaurant and the new mental health urgent care!

Read full story
2 comments
Cheyenne, WY

B&N plans to open in permanent location

Barnes & Noble Cheyenne when it was still open -The Retail Photographer. Back around the end of March 2022, Barnes & Noble employees learned the Cheyenne B&N store would be closing to move to a new location, and it appears their plans for the new location have changed!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.

Runza's standalone sign at the Loveland, Colorado location -Optopolis. Not only is Runza not coming to the vacant lot next door to City Brew Coffee, but now, it appears there are plans for something else to come instead--First National Bank of Omaha.

Read full story
10 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!

A Freddy's that is currently open, located in Loveland, Colorado -The Retail Photographer. Over ten months ago, an article was posted here at Optopolis that Freddy's was coming to Cheyenne. Things have officially--physically--began rolling at the site of the soon to be Freddy's. Here's a glance at what it'll look like and what to expect!

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

South Greeley McDonald's breaks ground!

The new McDonald's already has walls being added onto the frame! -Optopolis. A new McDonald's is being built on South Greeley Hwy, which will return Cheyenne to having five McDonald's locations at one time!

Read full story
3 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)

Cheyenne's Dutch Bros isn't coming to the former Fernando's on Dell Range -Optopolis. Back in October 2021, there were site plans in the city planning website for a new Dutch Bros Coffee. Now, it appears the project may be no more, seeing a new submission within one of the project items from April 2022 in addition to some other rather unexpected details.

Read full story
1 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!

A small excavator sits on the site of the then-soon-to-be-built Mattress Firm building on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. There's been many construction projects (including retail ones!) happening along the Dell Range Corridor and vicinity. Here's an update on new changes taking place in the area!

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansion

LEFT: Coming soon sign for a new Blue FCU branch | RIGHT: 7th Ave Blue FCU branch undergoing remodel/renovation -Optopolis. Blue Federal Credit Union is currently in the process of remodeling one of their Cheyenne branches, and they are also looking to expand, with a new sign advertising a new future branch in the new Sweetgrass suburb on the south end of Cheyenne!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Tres Amigos is opening a 2nd location!

Tres Amigos Coming Soon sign stands on the corner of Dell Range and Prairie -Optopolis. That's right! The Mexican restaurant that opened near the Lincolnway/I-25 interchange is now opening a second location in the capitol city!

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!

One of several "check out our new look" signs at BWW -Optopolis. If you've been out near the Dell Range Plaza off of Frontier Mall Drive and Prairie Avenue recently, you may have noticed the old BWW signage has been taken down! Turns out, they are also doing a remodel!

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!

The new Pinnacle Bank on the corner of Goodnight Trl and College Dr -Optopolis. You may have noticed the new Pinnacle Bank being built along College Drive. Here's everything you need to know about the new location!

Read full story
3 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022

Spirit Halloween store front in Cheyenne, WY -Optopolis. It's that time of the year again, and Halloween 2022 is coming up! Spirit Halloween will be opening a Cheyenne location once again this year. Here's where it will be located (and more).

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!

A view of the A&W Root Beer building when it still stood in 2019 -Optopolis. If you've been out on South Greeley Highway near Mark's Motors recently, you may have noticed something missing... that thing being the ancient A&W Root Beer Drive-In! It has been demolished!

Read full story
21 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!

A view of Cheyenne's Lincolnway Arby's location from E Lincolnway, looking SWW -Optopolis. If you've been by the Arby's on Lincolnway recently, you may have noticed some various equipment sitting in front of the building… perhaps, you even noticed that many of the signs have been taken down. Here's what you need to know!

Read full story
1 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!

Crumbl Cookies sign hangs on the soon-to-be Crumbl Cookies space -Optopolis. If you've visited the Frontier Mall recently and passed by the northwest mall entry, you may have noticed a new sign at the former AT&T space!

Read full story
2 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!

Ziggi's Coffee Drive Thru sign as seen on the existing Yellowstone Rd location -Optopolis. Site plans for a new Ziggi's Coffee have been submitted at what was previously the Stag Oil Co. on the corner of Pershing Boulevard and Airport Parkway.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy