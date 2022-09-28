Cheyenne, WY

Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!

Optopolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qixPn_0iCXeQ3M00
A small excavator sits on the site of the then-soon-to-be-built Mattress Firm building on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis

There's been many construction projects (including retail ones!) happening along the Dell Range Corridor and vicinity. Here's an update on new changes taking place in the area!

North of the Frontier Mall

Starting further west and just north of the Frontier mall, progress has been made on numerous projects. For instance, US Renal Care/Cheyenne Dialysis started building a location along Prairie Avenue earlier this year (as previously shared here on Newsbreak), and not only is it now built--it is open!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ea8Hl_0iCXeQ3M00
US Renal Care when the construction on the building was nearly complete, viewed from Prairie Ave -Optopolis

Several new-building projects have broken ground. Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers has finally broken ground on their new building in front of Lowe's Home Improvement, and Coyote Ridge Elementary School just north of Pointe Frontier Retirement Community and off of a soon-to-be-extension of E Carlson St is already well underway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IsXrd_0iCXeQ3M00
The Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers project has officially broken ground -Optopolis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34NFdy_0iCXeQ3M00
Coyote Ridge Elementary School being constructed near the intersection of Powderhouse and East Carlson -Optopolis

Buffalo Wild Wings has finished the remodel of their restaurant, with a new paint job and new signs up around the building; the interior also got a refresh and feels arguably better lit than before the remodel. Just behind of BWW, Natural Grocers closed to relocate on September 19th to their new Dell Range Blvd location; more info on the new location can be found under the Frontier Mall Dr to Rue Terre section of this article.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWzcu_0iCXeQ3M00
Exterior of BWW after remodel, viewed from Frontier Mall Dr/Prairie Ave Roundabout -Optopolis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310Zd5_0iCXeQ3M00
Inside BWW, looking toward the bar area after the remodel -Optopolis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwOhb_0iCXeQ3M00
Natural Grocers' old location a few days after moving to the new location -Optopolis

At the Frontier Mall

Shifting into the Frontier Mall, two new businesses have opened at the Frontier Mall! Near JAX, Crumbl Cookies just expanded to Cheyenne with the first of their Wyoming locations, taking over the former AT&T (part of the previously former Old Country Buffet); near the former AMC, Forge Cafe just opened in what was previously Galaxy Cafe and long-ago Subway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ezpc7_0iCXeQ3M00
Exterior of Crumbl Cookies after opening -Optopolis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZKAr_0iCXeQ3M00
Forge Cafe at the Frontier Mall not long after opening in the former Galaxy Cafe -Optopolis

Also, Shoe Carnival previously completed a refresh of their store. Although it is relatively subtle, the store definitely has a new look to it! It appears the most obvious changes include the signage for each section of the store as well as a different color scheme at the mall entry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzdI1_0iCXeQ3M00
Shoe Carnival Mall entry after the refresh. Notice the blue paint no longer surrounding the doorsill. -Optopolis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGgh7_0iCXeQ3M00
New signage as seen hanging inside the store -Optopolis

Frontier Mall Dr to Rue Terre

Three businesses are setting up shop in existing structures along this portion of Dell Range Blvd as well as one business building a new structure. Tres Amigos is in the process of opening a second location in the capitol city, a Mexican restaurant that opened its first location in the former Village Inn at the interchange of W Lincolnway and I-25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mdHb_0iCXeQ3M00
Tres Amigos coming soon sign, Tres Amigos space also visible in the photo -Optopolis

Just east of the soon-to-be Tres Amigos, Natural Grocers has renovated the former Barnes & Noble; after several months of renovations, the store is now open--having had its grand reopening on Friday, September 23rd.

On this topic, Barnes & Noble Cheyenne has postponed their reopening date to late October and have not made any noticeable changes to the previously-planned future space next to JAX in the Frontier Mall... Except that now, the coming soon signage has been taken down, so it's now unclear if they are still planning to open in the Frontier Mall or going to open in a different location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNiP7_0iCXeQ3M00
Natural Grocer's new location a few hours after opening on the 23rd -Optopolis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgYjU_0iCXeQ3M00
Mayor Collins cuts the ribbon for the new Natural Grocers -Optopolis

Just north of the new Natural Grocers, Burlington Coat Factory is about to begin renovations on the west half of the former Kmart for their new store and a TBD tenant, and the new Mattress Firm is inching very close to completion, with the building frame up and walls surrounding the building. Just south of the Mattress Firm, you can see a sign showing a birds-eye landscape view of the soon-to-be Burlington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dENS7_0iCXeQ3M00
Sign advertising space for lease behind of the planned-to-be Burlington Coat Factory -Optopolis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4lVk_0iCXeQ3M00
Mattress Firm as seen from near First Interstate Bank -Optopolis

Walmart (Dell Range) and vicinity

New things are happening both north and south of Walmart on Dell Range Blvd. Panda Express, just south of Walmart, just recently repainted their building with a darker tone. On the other hand, north of Walmart, a new residential development is in the process of being built; it began breaking ground several months ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haafZ_0iCXeQ3M00
Panda Express after getting a repaint. Notice the grey color scheme replaced the light brown color scheme. -Optopolis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pptos_0iCXeQ3M00
New building and an address sign at the new development behind Walmart Dell Range -Optopolis

Menard's and vicinity

Over by Menard's (corner of Dell Range and Windmill), there are a couple different projects taking place! In front of Menard's, Tommy's Express Car Wash, an automatic car wash, is nearly built! The structure is already up and the parking lot is being built. It likely won't be much longer before it officially opens!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h930N_0iCXeQ3M00
Tommy's Express Car Wash is nearly built! -Optopolis

Just south of Chick Fil A, Nielsen Chiropractic is in the process of getting replaced by LIV Health, a Mental Health Urgent Care. Signs at the location say it was set to come in fall of this year, so it likely won't be long before they open, either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7RVU_0iCXeQ3M00
LIV Health coming soon sign found along Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis

Which of these businesses are you most hyped about!? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New businesses# restaurant# store# dell range blvd# new residential development

Comments / 4

Published by

Optopolis is all about documenting the history of retail and helping keep the memories alive. Primarily, Optopolis creates content around Colorado, Nebraska, and (especially) Wyoming; here on NewsBreak, Optopolis focusses on Cheyenne, WY.

Cheyenne, WY
329 followers

More from Optopolis

Cheyenne, WY

Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansion

LEFT: Coming soon sign for a new Blue FCU branch | RIGHT: 7th Ave Blue FCU branch undergoing remodel/renovation -Optopolis. Blue Federal Credit Union is currently in the process of remodeling one of their Cheyenne branches, and they are also looking to expand, with a new sign advertising a new future branch in the new Sweetgrass suburb on the south end of Cheyenne!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Tres Amigos is opening a 2nd location!

Tres Amigos Coming Soon sign stands on the corner of Dell Range and Prairie -Optopolis. That's right! The Mexican restaurant that opened near the Lincolnway/I-25 interchange is now opening a second location in the capitol city!

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!

One of several "check out our new look" signs at BWW -Optopolis. If you've been out near the Dell Range Plaza off of Frontier Mall Drive and Prairie Avenue recently, you may have noticed the old BWW signage has been taken down! Turns out, they are also doing a remodel!

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!

The new Pinnacle Bank on the corner of Goodnight Trl and College Dr -Optopolis. You may have noticed the new Pinnacle Bank being built along College Drive. Here's everything you need to know about the new location!

Read full story
3 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022

Spirit Halloween store front in Cheyenne, WY -Optopolis. It's that time of the year again, and Halloween 2022 is coming up! Spirit Halloween will be opening a Cheyenne location once again this year. Here's where it will be located (and more).

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!

A view of the A&W Root Beer building when it still stood in 2019 -Optopolis. If you've been out on South Greeley Highway near Mark's Motors recently, you may have noticed something missing... that thing being the ancient A&W Root Beer Drive-In! It has been demolished!

Read full story
19 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!

A view of Cheyenne's Lincolnway Arby's location from E Lincolnway, looking SWW -Optopolis. If you've been by the Arby's on Lincolnway recently, you may have noticed some various equipment sitting in front of the building… perhaps, you even noticed that many of the signs have been taken down. Here's what you need to know!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!

Crumbl Cookies sign hangs on the soon-to-be Crumbl Cookies space -Optopolis. If you've visited the Frontier Mall recently and passed by the northwest mall entry, you may have noticed a new sign at the former AT&T space!

Read full story
2 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!

Ziggi's Coffee Drive Thru sign as seen on the existing Yellowstone Rd location -Optopolis. Site plans for a new Ziggi's Coffee have been submitted at what was previously the Stag Oil Co. on the corner of Pershing Boulevard and Airport Parkway.

Read full story
1 comments
Cheyenne, WY

The Montgomery Ward is going to be replaced again!

Derby Club Coming Soon Sign in front of the former Montgomery Ward -Optopolis. You may well recognize this building as Montgomery Ward! The building is now in the process of getting replaced once again!

Read full story
2 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Dell Range Garden Center catches on Fire

Smoke still billowing from the Mc Intyre building as of 6:26 PM MDT -Optopolis. Around 6:15 PM MDT on July 12th 2022, a fire was reported over the scanners at the former Mc Intyre's Garden Center on Dell Range Blvd!

Read full story
3 comments
Cheyenne, WY

New tenant has come to the Grier building!

Grier building when Dillinger's was Vacant, Array sign still posted -Optopolis. Do you recognize this building? This is the Grier building on the corner of Central Avenue and East Lincolnway. It now has a new tenant-specifically having to do with horse racing-which has opened up shop in what was previously Dillinger's Bar.

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne is getting another McDonald's!

"Now Hiring" sign as seen in a recent live stream -Optopolis, within Chapter 3:06:15. If you've been on the south side of town recently, you may have noticed a sign indicating that McDonald's is building a new location... Perhaps, you may even have seen the "now hiring" banner at the site of the soon-to-be McDonald's. Here's some McD history as well as what's known so far!

Read full story
9 comments
Laramie County, WY

The Auto Locker, nearby building catch fire!

The Auto Locker as seen from a neighboring parking lot at about 1:30 PM MDT June 21 -Optopolis. Sometime around noon, the building just east of The Auto Locker used car lot caught fire, and the fire spread over to and damaged The Auto Locker building!

Read full story
8 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Downtown Kum & Go is now "hi MARKET"

Kum and Go standalone sign in April after the Kum & Go name was removed -Optopolis. You may have noticed something happening at one of Cheyenne's Kum and Go locations--more specifically, Kum and Go #956 near the corner of Warren Ave and E 16th St/E Lincolnway is rebranding!

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

What's next for Barnes & Noble (and Natural Grocers)

You may recall that Barnes & Noble announced they would be relocating; they had their last day at their old location on May 15th. Here's what is next. As shared in a recent post here on Optopolis, Barnes & Noble Cheyenne announced it would be relocating, B&N Cheyenne reporting that it was a result of the landlord choosing to opt out of renewing their lease.

Read full story
2 comments
Cheyenne, WY

City News to be replaced by retro drug store!

The neon-esque City News sign as it appeared in 2019 -Optopolis. If you remember Cheyenne's City News store, chances are you'll remember the popcorn or some other aspect of that store; it is finally getting replaced once again, this time by a retro drug store!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne's newest Sears to close

Sears store closing sign in the door of Cheyenne's Sears Hometown -Optopolis. Cheyenne's new Sears that recently opened in the Cheyenne Plaza off of Lincolnway and College has announced it planning to close!

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Burlington is coming to Cheyenne, Wyoming!

Burlington "COMING SOON" sign hangs on the soon-to-be Burlington in 2021 at Front Range Village in Fort Collins, CO* -Optopolis. Cheyenne is expected to see a new Burlington Coat Factory! Another retail space is likely to become reused, as site plans have been submitted!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy