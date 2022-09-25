Cheyenne, WY

Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansion

Optopolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48h4NR_0i9p0GED00
LEFT: Coming soon sign for a new Blue FCU branch | RIGHT: 7th Ave Blue FCU branch undergoing remodel/renovation -Optopolis

Blue Federal Credit Union is currently in the process of remodeling one of their Cheyenne branches, and they are also looking to expand, with a new sign advertising a new future branch in the new Sweetgrass suburb on the south end of Cheyenne!

The Warren Avenue Blue FCU branch is getting renovated!

The property assessor notes a build date of 1976 for the 7th Avenue Blue FCU branch; it was once one of the Warren Federal Credit Union locations in addition to being one of the earlier locations in Cheyenne. It was converted to Blue around 2016 when Blue FCU was formed.

In August, Blue announced on their Facebook page that the branch would be closed for renovations; there is, however, a temporary branch set up in front of the 7th Ave Blue branch that is operational. The drive-thru ATM is also currently open at the time of writing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rg8V_0i9p0GED00
Temporary Blue Branch as seen from Warren Ave -Optopolis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xsne_0i9p0GED00
ATM open sign at the drive thru for the 7th Ave Blue FCU branch -Optopolis

Right now--at the time of snapping these photos and since the Blue FCU sign has been taken down--you can actually see the Warren Federal Credit Union label scar on the building!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hfZ1_0i9p0GED00
Warren Federal Credit Union label scar -Optopolis

Blue is about to build a new branch in the Sweetgrass area.

If you have taken a drive along East College Drive recently or live in the rapidly-expanding Sweetgrass area, you may have noticed a new Blue FCU sign posted on the corner of East College Dr. and Sweetgrass Dr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZ2AJ_0i9p0GED00
Blue FCU coming soon sign as seen from East College Dr. at the intersection with Sweetgrass Dr. -Optopolis

Blue FCU is clearly are planning to build a new branch in the area. As of right now, no plans have been submitted on the city planning website, but the sign does state that Blue is aiming to build the new branch by sometime in 2023, and it's worth mentioning that Blue FCU is now listed as the owner of this property on Sweetgrass Dr.

Which are you more hyped for - a new Blue location south of the interstate or a refresh of an existing location? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bluefcu# blue# fcu# federal credit union# expansion

Comments / 0

Published by

Optopolis is all about documenting the history of retail and helping keep the memories alive. Primarily, Optopolis creates content around Colorado, Nebraska, and (especially) Wyoming; here on NewsBreak, Optopolis focusses on Cheyenne, WY.

Cheyenne, WY
309 followers

More from Optopolis

Cheyenne, WY

Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!

A small excavator sits on the site of the then-soon-to-be-built Mattress Firm building on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. There's been many construction projects (including retail ones!) happening along the Dell Range Corridor and vicinity. Here's an update on new changes taking place in the area!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Tres Amigos is opening a 2nd location!

Tres Amigos Coming Soon sign stands on the corner of Dell Range and Prairie -Optopolis. That's right! The Mexican restaurant that opened near the Lincolnway/I-25 interchange is now opening a second location in the capitol city!

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!

One of several "check out our new look" signs at BWW -Optopolis. If you've been out near the Dell Range Plaza off of Frontier Mall Drive and Prairie Avenue recently, you may have noticed the old BWW signage has been taken down! Turns out, they are also doing a remodel!

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!

The new Pinnacle Bank on the corner of Goodnight Trl and College Dr -Optopolis. You may have noticed the new Pinnacle Bank being built along College Drive. Here's everything you need to know about the new location!

Read full story
3 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022

Spirit Halloween store front in Cheyenne, WY -Optopolis. It's that time of the year again, and Halloween 2022 is coming up! Spirit Halloween will be opening a Cheyenne location once again this year. Here's where it will be located (and more).

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!

A view of the A&W Root Beer building when it still stood in 2019 -Optopolis. If you've been out on South Greeley Highway near Mark's Motors recently, you may have noticed something missing... that thing being the ancient A&W Root Beer Drive-In! It has been demolished!

Read full story
19 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!

A view of Cheyenne's Lincolnway Arby's location from E Lincolnway, looking SWW -Optopolis. If you've been by the Arby's on Lincolnway recently, you may have noticed some various equipment sitting in front of the building… perhaps, you even noticed that many of the signs have been taken down. Here's what you need to know!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!

Crumbl Cookies sign hangs on the soon-to-be Crumbl Cookies space -Optopolis. If you've visited the Frontier Mall recently and passed by the northwest mall entry, you may have noticed a new sign at the former AT&T space!

Read full story
2 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!

Ziggi's Coffee Drive Thru sign as seen on the existing Yellowstone Rd location -Optopolis. Site plans for a new Ziggi's Coffee have been submitted at what was previously the Stag Oil Co. on the corner of Pershing Boulevard and Airport Parkway.

Read full story
1 comments
Cheyenne, WY

The Montgomery Ward is going to be replaced again!

Derby Club Coming Soon Sign in front of the former Montgomery Ward -Optopolis. You may well recognize this building as Montgomery Ward! The building is now in the process of getting replaced once again!

Read full story
2 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Dell Range Garden Center catches on Fire

Smoke still billowing from the Mc Intyre building as of 6:26 PM MDT -Optopolis. Around 6:15 PM MDT on July 12th 2022, a fire was reported over the scanners at the former Mc Intyre's Garden Center on Dell Range Blvd!

Read full story
3 comments
Cheyenne, WY

New tenant has come to the Grier building!

Grier building when Dillinger's was Vacant, Array sign still posted -Optopolis. Do you recognize this building? This is the Grier building on the corner of Central Avenue and East Lincolnway. It now has a new tenant-specifically having to do with horse racing-which has opened up shop in what was previously Dillinger's Bar.

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne is getting another McDonald's!

"Now Hiring" sign as seen in a recent live stream -Optopolis, within Chapter 3:06:15. If you've been on the south side of town recently, you may have noticed a sign indicating that McDonald's is building a new location... Perhaps, you may even have seen the "now hiring" banner at the site of the soon-to-be McDonald's. Here's some McD history as well as what's known so far!

Read full story
9 comments
Laramie County, WY

The Auto Locker, nearby building catch fire!

The Auto Locker as seen from a neighboring parking lot at about 1:30 PM MDT June 21 -Optopolis. Sometime around noon, the building just east of The Auto Locker used car lot caught fire, and the fire spread over to and damaged The Auto Locker building!

Read full story
8 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Downtown Kum & Go is now "hi MARKET"

Kum and Go standalone sign in April after the Kum & Go name was removed -Optopolis. You may have noticed something happening at one of Cheyenne's Kum and Go locations--more specifically, Kum and Go #956 near the corner of Warren Ave and E 16th St/E Lincolnway is rebranding!

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

What's next for Barnes & Noble (and Natural Grocers)

You may recall that Barnes & Noble announced they would be relocating; they had their last day at their old location on May 15th. Here's what is next. As shared in a recent post here on Optopolis, Barnes & Noble Cheyenne announced it would be relocating, B&N Cheyenne reporting that it was a result of the landlord choosing to opt out of renewing their lease.

Read full story
2 comments
Cheyenne, WY

City News to be replaced by retro drug store!

The neon-esque City News sign as it appeared in 2019 -Optopolis. If you remember Cheyenne's City News store, chances are you'll remember the popcorn or some other aspect of that store; it is finally getting replaced once again, this time by a retro drug store!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne's newest Sears to close

Sears store closing sign in the door of Cheyenne's Sears Hometown -Optopolis. Cheyenne's new Sears that recently opened in the Cheyenne Plaza off of Lincolnway and College has announced it planning to close!

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Burlington is coming to Cheyenne, Wyoming!

Burlington "COMING SOON" sign hangs on the soon-to-be Burlington in 2021 at Front Range Village in Fort Collins, CO* -Optopolis. Cheyenne is expected to see a new Burlington Coat Factory! Another retail space is likely to become reused, as site plans have been submitted!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy