Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!

One of several "check out our new look" signs at BWW - Optopolis

If you've been out near the Dell Range Plaza off of Frontier Mall Drive and Prairie Avenue recently, you may have noticed the old BWW signage has been taken down! Turns out, they are also doing a remodel!

Historical context

Before Buffalo Wild Wings, the space where BWW stands today was merely a field of grass. A parking lot/road entryway for a future tenant was added around 2007, during the time frame that Cheyenne Marketplace began being developed.

In January 2012 just a few years after the Cheyenne Marketplace's strip mall space was built, plans began to appear in the Cheyenne Planning Website for a new Buffalo Wild Wings, which would be an expansion of the newly built plaza.

Soon-to-be parking lot entry as seen in 2011 - Google Maps Street View

Buffalo Wild Wings as seen before remodel - Optopolis

It would appear Cheyenne's Buffalo Wild Wings was the first Wyoming location to be built with plans to open locations in Casper and Gillette being announced the following year in 2013. Both locations did open and are open to this day.

TOP: Casper BWW | BOTTOM: Gillette BWW, frmr Ace Hardware/JCP Catalog - Google Maps Street View

What will be changing with the remodel?

Perhaps the most obvious visual change is the checkered pattern dotted throughout the exterior of the building; according to several of the documents in the planning website for the 2022 remodel project, the checkered patterns will be going away.

Plans mention using two different tones of grey for the façade, some of which can already be seen in use on the building.

A view of the painted BWW façade from Prairie Ave/Frontier Mall Dr - Optopolis

It appears the signage will be getting replaced with more modern BWW signage. Some changes are planned to be made to the interior as well, including but not limited to replacing the carpet and painting the ceiling a light grey.

All furniture inside is set to be removed, with plans to "upgrade to new Center Stage furniture." Perhaps this explains why all the old furniture can be seen in the outside patio.

What are your thoughts of the remodel? Let us know in the comments!