Cheyenne, WY

New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!

Optopolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP73A_0hFICmcl00
The new Pinnacle Bank on the corner of Goodnight Trl and College Dr -Optopolis

You may have noticed the new Pinnacle Bank being built along College Drive. Here's everything you need to know about the new location!

Historic context

The old location

Optopolis has been informed that Pinnacle Bank is planning to move from the existing location along South Greeley Highway.

The South Greeley location is quite unique in that it takes the form of a house. The initial building, according to the property assessor, was built in 1940; the sketch of the building reveals an add-on to the south side of the building in 1955 and an add-on to the north side of the building in 1998.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4dqk_0hFICmcl00
Pinnacle Bank's old location on South Greeley Hwy -Optopolis

It's not entirely clear here at Optopolis when the South Greeley branch of Pinnacle Bank opened, although it is known that it was located in that building since at least 2007. However, The Cheyenne Post noted that Pinnacle Bank has had a physical presence in Cheyenne since 1999.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQ5Qg_0hFICmcl00
Pinnacle Bank on S Greeley Hwy, as seen in 2007 -Google Maps Street View

The New location

Before the Sweetgrass area began seeing construction, the land where the new Pinnacle Bank is being built was merely a field of grass. One can also see this in Google Maps Street View imagery from 2020. By September 2021, a sign was posted, advertising the Goodnight Trl/College Dr property as the future home of Pinnacle Bank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3heXQa_0hFICmcl00
Future home of Pinnacle Bank sign, the sign facing College Dr -Optopolis

The earliest item to be added to the Cheyenne planning website for the new location was submitted on August 12, 2021. By December 2021, the foundational work was well underway, and by the end of January 2022, the main framing of the building was already in the works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PoJzz_0hFICmcl00
The foundational work as of a day in December 2021 -Optopolis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dnGFb_0hFICmcl00
The framework of the building as seen in January 2022 -Optopolis

When is it moving?

According to an article posted in July from The Cheyenne Post, the initial plans were to open the doors to the bank's new location on August 8th and close the doors to the old location on August 5th. However, it appears delays have occurred, as the old location is still operating, and the new location is not open yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBH10_0hFICmcl00
Old Pinnacle Bank location is still open as of August 12th -Optopolis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UK7Lk_0hFICmcl00
New location is still under construction as of August 12th -Optopolis

A quick phone call has revealed that they are now planning to move to the new location on August 22nd. The sign posted on the front door of the old location seen on August 12th confirms that the move will in fact begin on that day.

At this time, it's not entirely clear here at Optopolis what the plans are for the old building.

What are your thoughts of the relocation? Let us know in the comments!

# Pinnacle Bank# relocating# moving# Cheyenne# Sweetgrass

Comments / 2

