Cheyenne, WY

Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!

Optopolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPQcW_0gv2gcHL00
Crumbl Cookies sign hangs on the soon-to-be Crumbl Cookies space -Optopolis

If you've visited the Frontier Mall recently and passed by the northwest mall entry, you may have noticed a new sign at the former AT&T space!

Previous history of the space

Longtime residents of Cheyenne will likely remember when this entire space - Sleep Number, AT&T, Dickey's BBQ Pit, and Five Guys Burgers and Fries - were all a part of Cheyenne's Old Country Buffet. Although it's not currently clear here at Optopolis if Country Buffet was original to this space at the Frontier Mall, it is known that Country Buffet was here for many, many years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZNE6_0gv2gcHL00
Country Buffet when it was still open, as seen in 2011 -Google Maps Street View

Unfortunately, it was around the turn of the 2010 decade that things for Country Buffet (and other associated buffet restaurants such as Ryan's Buffet and Hometown Buffet) began falling apart.

In 2012, the at-the-time parent of Old Country Buffet, Buffets Inc., filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy; the closures that would result included the Cheyenne location, which closed by June. By the following year, the space would already be renovated with the Cheyenne Five Guys Burgers and Fries opening in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cFn2s_0gv2gcHL00
A photo from when AT&T was still in the space -Optopolis

Sometime between the years 2017 and 2018, AT&T would move from its old Frontier Mall location that took over the Time Out arcade to the space between present-day Dickey's and Sleep Number. The new AT&T store wouldn't be open for much longer, however, closing in early to mid-2021.

That year, the signage was taken down and the interior was emptied out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4BAP_0gv2gcHL00
TOP: AT&T and its label scar after closing | BOTTOM: a view inside from the windows after closing -Optopolis

Second Wyoming Crumbl Cookies begins process of coming to Cheyenne!

In January 2022, a Plan Review would be added to the permits section of the Cheyenne City Planning website, labeled with the project name...

SUITE 85 CRUMBL COOKIES

Renovations wouldn't start till closer to the middle of the year, when a lot of speculation and excitement began spreading across social media about the Cheyenne location. Many people kept asking similar questions along the lines of, "When is Crumbl Cookies [in Cheyenne] opening [at the mall]?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYHdt_0gv2gcHL00
Alternate perspective of Crumbl Cookies just after a rain storm -Optopolis

As of right now, there is no confirmation of when Crumbl Cookies will be opening the Cheyenne store, but with signage up, they surely must be getting close to being able to open.

Currently, Crumbl Cookies' website shows that there is one other Crumbl Cookies in Wyoming - in Casper. The Cheyenne location hasn't yet been added to the website.

Are you excited to get some sweet snacks at the mall? Let us know your thoughts of Crumbl Cookies' Cheyenne expansion in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crumbl cookies# crumble cookies# frontier mall# crumbl# cookies

Comments / 2

Published by

Optopolis is all about documenting the history of retail and helping keep the memories alive. Primarily, Optopolis creates content around Colorado, Nebraska, and (especially) Wyoming; here on NewsBreak, Optopolis focusses on Cheyenne, WY.

Cheyenne, WY
252 followers

More from Optopolis

Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!

Ziggi's Coffee Drive Thru sign as seen on the existing Yellowstone Rd location -Optopolis. Site plans for a new Ziggi's Coffee have been submitted at what was previously the Stag Oil Co. on the corner of Pershing Boulevard and Airport Parkway.

Read full story
1 comments
Cheyenne, WY

The Montgomery Ward is going to be replaced again!

Derby Club Coming Soon Sign in front of the former Montgomery Ward -Optopolis. You may well recognize this building as Montgomery Ward! The building is now in the process of getting replaced once again!

Read full story
2 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Dell Range Garden Center catches on Fire

Smoke still billowing from the Mc Intyre building as of 6:26 PM MDT -Optopolis. Around 6:15 PM MDT on July 12th 2022, a fire was reported over the scanners at the former Mc Intyre's Garden Center on Dell Range Blvd!

Read full story
3 comments
Cheyenne, WY

New tenant has come to the Grier building!

Grier building when Dillinger's was Vacant, Array sign still posted -Optopolis. Do you recognize this building? This is the Grier building on the corner of Central Avenue and East Lincolnway. It now has a new tenant-specifically having to do with horse racing-which has opened up shop in what was previously Dillinger's Bar.

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne is getting another McDonald's!

"Now Hiring" sign as seen in a recent live stream -Optopolis, within Chapter 3:06:15. If you've been on the south side of town recently, you may have noticed a sign indicating that McDonald's is building a new location... Perhaps, you may even have seen the "now hiring" banner at the site of the soon-to-be McDonald's. Here's some McD history as well as what's known so far!

Read full story
9 comments
Laramie County, WY

The Auto Locker, nearby building catch fire!

The Auto Locker as seen from a neighboring parking lot at about 1:30 PM MDT June 21 -Optopolis. Sometime around noon, the building just east of The Auto Locker used car lot caught fire, and the fire spread over to and damaged The Auto Locker building!

Read full story
7 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Downtown Kum & Go is now "hi MARKET"

Kum and Go standalone sign in April after the Kum & Go name was removed -Optopolis. You may have noticed something happening at one of Cheyenne's Kum and Go locations--more specifically, Kum and Go #956 near the corner of Warren Ave and E 16th St/E Lincolnway is rebranding!

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

What's next for Barnes & Noble (and Natural Grocers)

You may recall that Barnes & Noble announced they would be relocating; they had their last day at their old location on May 15th. Here's what is next. As shared in a recent post here on Optopolis, Barnes & Noble Cheyenne announced it would be relocating, B&N Cheyenne reporting that it was a result of the landlord choosing to opt out of renewing their lease.

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

City News to be replaced by retro drug store!

The neon-esque City News sign as it appeared in 2019 -Optopolis. If you remember Cheyenne's City News store, chances are you'll remember the popcorn or some other aspect of that store; it is finally getting replaced once again, this time by a retro drug store!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne's newest Sears to close

Sears store closing sign in the door of Cheyenne's Sears Hometown -Optopolis. Cheyenne's new Sears that recently opened in the Cheyenne Plaza off of Lincolnway and College has announced it planning to close!

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Local butcher shop opening Cheyenne store

The building where Wyoming Ranch Foods plans to reside -Optopolis. Wyoming Ranch Foods, a Torrington-based butcher, is opening a store in Cheyenne!. History of Wyoming Ranch Foods and their soon-to-be new shop.

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Firehouse Subs coming to Cheyenne June 2022 - First one in Wyoming!

Firehouse Subs signage as seen from the parking lot of the Pershing MarketPlace -Optopolis. Firehouse Subs is set to open its first Cheyenne - and Wyoming - location in the Pershing MarketPlace!

Read full story
8 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Barnes & Noble is Moving! Here's what you need to know!

Barnes & Noble the night before the moving sale began -Optopolis. Late in the day on Wednesday, March 30th, Barnes & Noble Cheyenne announced on their social media they were gonna have to relocate. It's now known where they are planning to relocate (temporarily) and roughly when they are set to reopen.

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne's 2nd Culver's set to open Monday

Culver's Lincolnway as seen on April 2nd -Optopolis. Culver's; a restaurant that already had one location in Cheyenne, WY; is scheduled to open Monday - not too entirely coincidentally, the same day Pueblo, Colorado's new Culver's is also set to open.

Read full story
17 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Blockbuster (almost) made comeback to Cheyenne for a day (but didn't).

Blockbuster banner hangs on the Converse Ave side of the Blue FCU Branch/retail building -Optopolis. Blue Federal Credit Union has announced that a Blockbuster Video is set to open at their headquarters where the Cole Shopping Center (which had a Blockbuster Video) once stood!

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

What's happening at Hobby Lobby!? - Mattress Firm is coming to Cheyenne, WY!

A Mattress Firm in Loveland, CO (west location) -Optopolis. You may have previously noticed that there is some form of construction going on in front of Cheyenne's current Hobby Lobby location! Here's a look at the site and what to expect.

Read full story
1 comments
Cheyenne, WY

DKG Annual Used Book Sale returning!

DKG Book Sale inside the former Big Lots in 2020 -Optopolis. The Delta Kappa Gamma Annual Used Book Sale is set to take place again this year!. For those unaware of what DKG is, it is an organization ran by significant women educators; as clarified in their purpose on their website, DKG promotes excellence in education. DKG has presence in numerous countries including the United States and Canada.

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Breeze Thru on Dell Range is Remodeling!

Temporarily closed sign hangs on front of the Breeze Thru building on Dell Range -Optopolis. On January 10th, Breeze Thru temporarily closed their Dell Range location here in Cheyenne so it could be remodeled.

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Dialysis Medical Office being built along Prairie Avenue

Signage of a US Renal Care located in Clovis, NM -Google Maps Street View. Cheyenne is getting another medical office. This one, however, is dedicated to, as its official name suggests, renal care, and it's already in the process of being built!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy