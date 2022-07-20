Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!

Optopolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFZHM_0glihC2h00
Ziggi's Coffee Drive Thru sign as seen on the existing Yellowstone Rd location -Optopolis

Site plans for a new Ziggi's Coffee have been submitted at what was previously the Stag Oil Co. on the corner of Pershing Boulevard and Airport Parkway.

The property in a historical sense

You may recall the article here at Optopolis on Cheyenne's second Chase Bank location taking over the Stag Convenience Corner on Yellowstone road; that station has a direct connection to the Stag Oil Co. that once stood at this location along Pershing Blvd. It was owned by the same person - James R. Fleenor of Stag Enterprises; Fleenor passed away in 2014.

Although the pictures in the property assessor for the Stag Oil Co. are long gone, the build date is still listed, showing the year 1972. As of 2011, it was still operating; however, it closed and was demolished by the year 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q68Q3_0glihC2h00
Stag Oil Company when it still stood in 2011 -Google Maps Street View

A failed reuse

It turns out there were plans in 2016 for a brand new drug store/café at this location that would have been called Legend Drugs (or Legend Pharmacy as displayed on a sign on the proposed building). An entire set of site plans and elevations can currently be seen in the Cheyenne City Planning website.

It appears plans of some sort were still underway until at least October 2017. Unfortunately, there is little more info about it, and plans have clearly since fallen through.

A temporary reuse

Previously in 2021, Wyo Snow Co., a shaved-ice beverage trailer, has been setting up shop in the parking lot of this property. If they weren't somewhere else for an event such as at Blue FCU's 70th anniversary, Wyo Snow Co. usually was located at this street corner. This year, however, Wyo Snow Co. has been located out off of Lincolnway in the parking lot just east of First Church-Christ Scientist, which Google Maps currently displays as permanently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtKzK_0glihC2h00
A lemonade shaved ice sits on Wyo Snow Co.'s patio. The trailer is parked along Old Faithful Rd. In the background is Western Vista CU. -Optopolis

Today, about all that remains of Stag Oil Co. are the lamps that once lit their property at night as well as most of the concrete that surrounded the station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07j1fm_0glihC2h00
One of the lamps that still remains on the site of the former Stag Oil Co. today -Optopolis

What will the new Ziggi's look like?

As soon as December 2021, things began appearing in the Cheyenne City Planning website for a new Ziggi's at this location. In February of this year, site plans were officially submitted. The Site Plan project item includes elevation views that display the overall style of the building.

Elevations share that it's set to use a mixture of stucco and stone veneer on the exterior of the building. The overall façade will have a design reminiscent to that of other Ziggi's locations; including but not limited to a Fort Collins, CO location (though with its own unique twists). It appears the proposed new Cheyenne location is set to have an exterior walk-up window in addition to the drive thrus, but no inside area as some of their other locations have done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RCcHf_0glihC2h00
Ziggi's near Trilby in Fort Collins -Optopolis

Vicinity maps show plans to extend the Braun Drive alleyway for the entry to the parking lot as well as two drive thrus that run on either side of the building. The Airport Pkwy and Pershing Blvd entries would be closed off with curbs and gutters.

Although this would be a second Cheyenne location for Ziggi's, it's not entirely clear at this time if this would simply be a second location or if Ziggi's on Yellowstone would be moving to the Pershing Blvd location. The Pershing location isn't currently listed as a location on the Ziggi's website, but it appears things are actively progressing, with an Engineering Plan Review being submitted in June of this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2Z1z_0glihC2h00
A view of the site of the former Stag Oil Co. from the SE corner of Pershing Blvd and Morrie Ave/Airport Pkwy -Optopolis

Have you visited Cheyenne's first Ziggi's yet? Are you excited at the prospect of a more central location in town? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ziggis Coffee# Stag Oil Co# Stag Oil Company# Ziggis# Cheyenne

Comments / 1

Published by

Optopolis is all about documenting the history of retail and helping keep the memories alive. Primarily, Optopolis creates content around Colorado, Nebraska, and (especially) Wyoming; here on NewsBreak, Optopolis focusses on Cheyenne, WY.

Cheyenne, WY
244 followers

More from Optopolis

The Montgomery Ward is going to be replaced again!

Derby Club Coming Soon Sign in front of the former Montgomery Ward -Optopolis. You may well recognize this building as Montgomery Ward! The building is now in the process of getting replaced once again!

Read full story
2 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Dell Range Garden Center catches on Fire

Smoke still billowing from the Mc Intyre building as of 6:26 PM MDT -Optopolis. Around 6:15 PM MDT on July 12th 2022, a fire was reported over the scanners at the former Mc Intyre's Garden Center on Dell Range Blvd!

Read full story
3 comments
Cheyenne, WY

New tenant has come to the Grier building!

Grier building when Dillinger's was Vacant, Array sign still posted -Optopolis. Do you recognize this building? This is the Grier building on the corner of Central Avenue and East Lincolnway. It now has a new tenant-specifically having to do with horse racing-which has opened up shop in what was previously Dillinger's Bar.

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne is getting another McDonald's!

"Now Hiring" sign as seen in a recent live stream -Optopolis, within Chapter 3:06:15. If you've been on the south side of town recently, you may have noticed a sign indicating that McDonald's is building a new location... Perhaps, you may even have seen the "now hiring" banner at the site of the soon-to-be McDonald's. Here's some McD history as well as what's known so far!

Read full story
9 comments
Laramie County, WY

The Auto Locker, nearby building catch fire!

The Auto Locker as seen from a neighboring parking lot at about 1:30 PM MDT June 21 -Optopolis. Sometime around noon, the building just east of The Auto Locker used car lot caught fire, and the fire spread over to and damaged The Auto Locker building!

Read full story
6 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Downtown Kum & Go is now "hi MARKET"

Kum and Go standalone sign in April after the Kum & Go name was removed -Optopolis. You may have noticed something happening at one of Cheyenne's Kum and Go locations--more specifically, Kum and Go #956 near the corner of Warren Ave and E 16th St/E Lincolnway is rebranding!

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

What's next for Barnes & Noble (and Natural Grocers)

You may recall that Barnes & Noble announced they would be relocating; they had their last day at their old location on May 15th. Here's what is next. As shared in a recent post here on Optopolis, Barnes & Noble Cheyenne announced it would be relocating, B&N Cheyenne reporting that it was a result of the landlord choosing to opt out of renewing their lease.

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

City News to be replaced by retro drug store!

The neon-esque City News sign as it appeared in 2019 -Optopolis. If you remember Cheyenne's City News store, chances are you'll remember the popcorn or some other aspect of that store; it is finally getting replaced once again, this time by a retro drug store!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne's newest Sears to close

Sears store closing sign in the door of Cheyenne's Sears Hometown -Optopolis. Cheyenne's new Sears that recently opened in the Cheyenne Plaza off of Lincolnway and College has announced it planning to close!

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Local butcher shop opening Cheyenne store

The building where Wyoming Ranch Foods plans to reside -Optopolis. Wyoming Ranch Foods, a Torrington-based butcher, is opening a store in Cheyenne!. History of Wyoming Ranch Foods and their soon-to-be new shop.

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Firehouse Subs coming to Cheyenne June 2022 - First one in Wyoming!

Firehouse Subs signage as seen from the parking lot of the Pershing MarketPlace -Optopolis. Firehouse Subs is set to open its first Cheyenne - and Wyoming - location in the Pershing MarketPlace!

Read full story
8 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Barnes & Noble is Moving! Here's what you need to know!

Barnes & Noble the night before the moving sale began -Optopolis. Late in the day on Wednesday, March 30th, Barnes & Noble Cheyenne announced on their social media they were gonna have to relocate. It's now known where they are planning to relocate (temporarily) and roughly when they are set to reopen.

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne's 2nd Culver's set to open Monday

Culver's Lincolnway as seen on April 2nd -Optopolis. Culver's; a restaurant that already had one location in Cheyenne, WY; is scheduled to open Monday - not too entirely coincidentally, the same day Pueblo, Colorado's new Culver's is also set to open.

Read full story
17 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Blockbuster (almost) made comeback to Cheyenne for a day (but didn't).

Blockbuster banner hangs on the Converse Ave side of the Blue FCU Branch/retail building -Optopolis. Blue Federal Credit Union has announced that a Blockbuster Video is set to open at their headquarters where the Cole Shopping Center (which had a Blockbuster Video) once stood!

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

What's happening at Hobby Lobby!? - Mattress Firm is coming to Cheyenne, WY!

A Mattress Firm in Loveland, CO (west location) -Optopolis. You may have previously noticed that there is some form of construction going on in front of Cheyenne's current Hobby Lobby location! Here's a look at the site and what to expect.

Read full story
1 comments
Cheyenne, WY

DKG Annual Used Book Sale returning!

DKG Book Sale inside the former Big Lots in 2020 -Optopolis. The Delta Kappa Gamma Annual Used Book Sale is set to take place again this year!. For those unaware of what DKG is, it is an organization ran by significant women educators; as clarified in their purpose on their website, DKG promotes excellence in education. DKG has presence in numerous countries including the United States and Canada.

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Breeze Thru on Dell Range is Remodeling!

Temporarily closed sign hangs on front of the Breeze Thru building on Dell Range -Optopolis. On January 10th, Breeze Thru temporarily closed their Dell Range location here in Cheyenne so it could be remodeled.

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Dialysis Medical Office being built along Prairie Avenue

Signage of a US Renal Care located in Clovis, NM -Google Maps Street View. Cheyenne is getting another medical office. This one, however, is dedicated to, as its official name suggests, renal care, and it's already in the process of being built!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

This old gas station will be replaced soon! (Chase Bank coming to former Stag Convenience Corner Yellowstone)

A view of Stag Convenience Corner from Yellowstone Rd -Optopolis. A drive down the stroad called Yellowstone Rd reveals an old gas station/car wash (aka Stag Convenience Corner), and it appears its life is limited, as plans have been submitted for a new Chase Bank.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy