Cheyenne, WY

The Grier building has a new horse-racing tenant.

Optopolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PbmKv_0gYFh3Bp00
Grier building when Dillinger's was Vacant, Array sign still posted -Optopolis

Do you recognize this building? This is the Grier building on the corner of Central Avenue and East Lincolnway. It now has a new tenant-specifically having to do with horse racing-which has opened up shop in what was previously Dillinger's Bar.

A look at the history of the Grier/Gleason Building

Constructed in the 1910s (Sometime between '11 and '13 depending on your source*), Gleason Mercantile Co's name came from F.E. Warren's general store's manager. According to a PDF on the Cheyenne City website, the original store located in the Warren Building had outgrown its space, resulting in the choice to build the new store.

It appears since at least 1950, the store has been known as Grier Furniture; in fact, a map from around 1955 confirms this, with the label "Grier-Morris Furniture Co" listed at Central and Lincolnway. For at least a part of the building's life, it was also home to Finkbiner Funeral Parlor, as specifically noted in the Downtown Cheyenne Walking Tour guide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zjKO_0gYFh3Bp00
Grier Furniture sign seen from E Lincolnway in 2007 -Google Maps Street View

As can be seen in the 2007 Google Maps Street View, Grier Furniture was in the process of closing up shop, advertising the La-Z Boy Furniture Gallery on one of the exterior sides of the store at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UcORb_0gYFh3Bp00
Grier Furniture closing sale during Aug 2007 -Google Maps Street View

A line of new businesses come and some of them go

1) In summer of 2013, the lower level and the mezzanine both got replaced by a new restaurant called Los Abuelos. Some of their food was captured on a post from High Plains Gastronome.

Unfortunately, it faced sufficient struggles to the point of closure; in 2016, they decided to pull the plug and close the restaurant down, once again leaving the space vacant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a07di_0gYFh3Bp00
Los Abuelos Mexican Restaurant Signage as seen in 2017 -Google Maps Street View

2) Next up is Array; in 2019, they began the process of opening up shop in the Grier building. Array is a school dedicated to technology and design. They opened up in the upper levels of the Grier building.

Soon thereafter, they replaced the Los Abuelos signage with their own "array" signage. Although the signage has since been replaced once again with the new-in-2022 lower-level tenant, it appears Array is still there, specifically on level four, according to their website that also displays info for the 2022 school year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxnDO_0gYFh3Bp00
Array signage in the windows of former Los Abuelos in 2019 -Google Maps Street View
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFM2X_0gYFh3Bp00
Los Abuelos Signage partially taken down in 2020. Soon would be replaced with Array signage. -Optopolis

3) Dillinger's Bar launched plans to take over the former Los Abuelos space in 2019 (as mentioned in this article on KingFM), opening by 2020.

On March 11th, 2022, they closed the doors to their space, announcing plans just a few days prior to soon reopen in another space in downtown Cheyenne, confirmed by a post on their Facebook Page.

You can see the old Dillinger's Bar space when it was vacant in a video from the Optopolis Shorts and Clips channel below:

If above video doesn't load, you can see this video here.

WHR Horse Palace takes over!

Earlier this year in March, plans were submitted to the city planning website for Wyoming Horse Racing's Horse Palace at the now-former Dillinger's Bar. This was set to become their second Cheyenne location, their other Cheyenne location already open in the small plaza in front of Petco.

By mid-June, things were well underway, with all kinds of machines inside of the space, many of which can be seen the day before they opened in one of Standby News' live streams. They mentioned that they were set to open at 5:30 PM on June 24th to Standby News in his visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLSVw_0gYFh3Bp00
A view of some of the machines as seen in Standby News' June 23rd live stream -Standby News

Within the next 24 hours from the time of Standby News' live stream, they already had taken down the Array signage on the corner of the building, replacing it with signs advertising the new WHR location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pxWS_0gYFh3Bp00
Horse Palace Betting and Racing signage as seen about one hour after planned opening -Optopolis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmb7i_0gYFh3Bp00
Western-themed signage on the windows facing Central Avenue -Optopolis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rucv8_0gYFh3Bp00
"Horse Palace" signage in the doors facing Central Avenue -Optopolis

What are your thoughts of WHR opening a second Cheyenne location? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

*The property assessor lists a build date of 1911, while other sources state that the Gleason building was built in 1913.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# WHR# Horse Palace# Dillingers# Bar# Grier Building

Comments / 0

Published by

Optopolis is all about documenting the history of retail and helping keep the memories alive. Primarily, Optopolis creates content around Colorado, Nebraska, and (especially) Wyoming; here on NewsBreak, Optopolis focusses on Cheyenne, WY.

Cheyenne, WY
223 followers

More from Optopolis

Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne is getting another McDonald's!

"Now Hiring" sign as seen in a recent live stream -Optopolis, within Chapter 3:06:15. If you've been on the south side of town recently, you may have noticed a sign indicating that McDonald's is building a new location... Perhaps, you may even have seen the "now hiring" banner at the site of the soon-to-be McDonald's. Here's some McD history as well as what's known so far!

Read full story
8 comments
Laramie County, WY

The Auto Locker, nearby building catch fire!

The Auto Locker as seen from a neighboring parking lot at about 1:30 PM MDT June 21 -Optopolis. Sometime around noon, the building just east of The Auto Locker used car lot caught fire, and the fire spread over to and damaged The Auto Locker building!

Read full story
6 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Downtown Kum & Go is now "hi MARKET"

Kum and Go standalone sign in April after the Kum & Go name was removed -Optopolis. You may have noticed something happening at one of Cheyenne's Kum and Go locations--more specifically, Kum and Go #956 near the corner of Warren Ave and E 16th St/E Lincolnway is rebranding!

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

What's next for Barnes & Noble (and Natural Grocers)

You may recall that Barnes & Noble announced they would be relocating; they had their last day at their old location on May 15th. Here's what is next. As shared in a recent post here on Optopolis, Barnes & Noble Cheyenne announced it would be relocating, B&N Cheyenne reporting that it was a result of the landlord choosing to opt out of renewing their lease.

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

City News to be replaced by retro drug store!

The neon-esque City News sign as it appeared in 2019 -Optopolis. If you remember Cheyenne's City News store, chances are you'll remember the popcorn or some other aspect of that store; it is finally getting replaced once again, this time by a retro drug store!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne's newest Sears to close

Sears store closing sign in the door of Cheyenne's Sears Hometown -Optopolis. Cheyenne's new Sears that recently opened in the Cheyenne Plaza off of Lincolnway and College has announced it planning to close!

Read full story
5 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Local butcher shop opening Cheyenne store

The building where Wyoming Ranch Foods plans to reside -Optopolis. Wyoming Ranch Foods, a Torrington-based butcher, is opening a store in Cheyenne!. History of Wyoming Ranch Foods and their soon-to-be new shop.

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Firehouse Subs coming to Cheyenne June 2022 - First one in Wyoming!

Firehouse Subs signage as seen from the parking lot of the Pershing MarketPlace -Optopolis. Firehouse Subs is set to open its first Cheyenne - and Wyoming - location in the Pershing MarketPlace!

Read full story
8 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Barnes & Noble is Moving! Here's what you need to know!

Barnes & Noble the night before the moving sale began -Optopolis. Late in the day on Wednesday, March 30th, Barnes & Noble Cheyenne announced on their social media they were gonna have to relocate. It's now known where they are planning to relocate (temporarily) and roughly when they are set to reopen.

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne's 2nd Culver's set to open Monday

Culver's Lincolnway as seen on April 2nd -Optopolis. Culver's; a restaurant that already had one location in Cheyenne, WY; is scheduled to open Monday - not too entirely coincidentally, the same day Pueblo, Colorado's new Culver's is also set to open.

Read full story
17 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Blockbuster (almost) made comeback to Cheyenne for a day (but didn't).

Blockbuster banner hangs on the Converse Ave side of the Blue FCU Branch/retail building -Optopolis. Blue Federal Credit Union has announced that a Blockbuster Video is set to open at their headquarters where the Cole Shopping Center (which had a Blockbuster Video) once stood!

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

What's happening at Hobby Lobby!? - Mattress Firm is coming to Cheyenne, WY!

A Mattress Firm in Loveland, CO (west location) -Optopolis. You may have previously noticed that there is some form of construction going on in front of Cheyenne's current Hobby Lobby location! Here's a look at the site and what to expect.

Read full story
1 comments
Cheyenne, WY

DKG Annual Used Book Sale returning!

DKG Book Sale inside the former Big Lots in 2020 -Optopolis. The Delta Kappa Gamma Annual Used Book Sale is set to take place again this year!. For those unaware of what DKG is, it is an organization ran by significant women educators; as clarified in their purpose on their website, DKG promotes excellence in education. DKG has presence in numerous countries including the United States and Canada.

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Breeze Thru on Dell Range is Remodeling!

Temporarily closed sign hangs on front of the Breeze Thru building on Dell Range -Optopolis. On January 10th, Breeze Thru temporarily closed their Dell Range location here in Cheyenne so it could be remodeled.

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Dialysis Medical Office being built along Prairie Avenue

Signage of a US Renal Care located in Clovis, NM -Google Maps Street View. Cheyenne is getting another medical office. This one, however, is dedicated to, as its official name suggests, renal care, and it's already in the process of being built!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

This old gas station will be replaced soon! (Chase Bank coming to former Stag Convenience Corner Yellowstone)

A view of Stag Convenience Corner from Yellowstone Rd -Optopolis. A drive down the stroad called Yellowstone Rd reveals an old gas station/car wash (aka Stag Convenience Corner), and it appears its life is limited, as plans have been submitted for a new Chase Bank.

Read full story
7 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne's nearest Kmart to close - Over 800 miles away!

2D-ified drawing of Hamilton Kmart (closing banner added to reflect this article) -Optopolis. Over 800 miles away and in another state, and you are asking, "Why?" Three reasons - it's Cheyenne's nearest Kmart; the last Kmart in the mountain time zone; and best of all, the last TransformCo Kmart that still uses the classic retro signage!

Read full story
3 comments
Cheyenne, WY

New Breeze-Thru Carwash NOW OPEN at S Greeley Hwy!

A view of the new car wash's entry on opening day -Optopolis. Breeze Thru has opened their third Cheyenne location; it is located on the south side along South Greeley Highway at the site of one of MJ Auto Sales' previous locations!

Read full story
6 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Tommy's Express Car Wash to be built near Menards!

Outlots for sale sign in front of Menards, construction equipment at soon-to-be Tommy's Express Car Wash in Dec 2021 -Optopolis. Only nine years after Menard's opened in Cheyenne, a third outlot of theirs is getting used by a tenant!

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy