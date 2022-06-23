The Auto Locker, nearby building catch fire!

The Auto Locker as seen from a neighboring parking lot at about 1:30 PM MDT June 21 - Optopolis

Sometime around noon, the building just east of The Auto Locker used car lot caught fire, and the fire spread over to and damaged The Auto Locker building!

Some background of the buildings that caught fire (and the fire)

According to various witnesses at the scene, the fire began inside of the "retail store" building just north and east of The Auto Locker. The "retail store," as it's labeled in the Laramie County Property Assessor, was built in 1930.

Also on the property are both a detached garage built in 1957 and a shed/add-on built in 1980. As of Optopolis' visit, the garage was still intact, but the "retail store" had been totally engulfed in flames.

The "retail building" at about 2:40 PM MDT June 21 - Optopolis

At first, it was suspected the fire may spread to The Colonial East building (burn marks can be seen on the southwest side of The Colonial East building); however, the fire primarily spread the other way, igniting The Auto Locker building in the process.

Several times, the buildings seemed to re-engulf themselves in flames, a plume of smoke exploding from The Auto Locker building at least twice.

New flames can be seen on part of The Auto Locker building at about 2:30 PM MDT June 21 - Optopolis

The Auto Locker was previously occupied by many different used auto shops including Zoe Auto Sales and Lashley Auto Sales. The building was built in 1922. By 1:50 PM MDT today (June 21st), a great portion of the roof had collapsed.

A view of The Auto Locker's collapsed roof from a neighboring empty lot at about 1:50 PM MDT June 21 - Optopolis

Fire crews of Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Laramie County Fire District 1, Laramie County Fire Authority, and US Air Force Fire Department (F.E. Warren) showed up to help put the fire out and make sure everyone was safe, CFR being dispatched shortly after twelve noon according to a press release as shared by Standby News on Facebook.

Black Hills Energy was also on the scene, managing the power lines as needed. EMS was on scene, assisting fire crews as needed.

Police closed off E Lincolnway in both directions between Evans Avenue and Morrie Avenue, encouraging people to take an alternate route and avoid the area.

Fire, Police, EMS crews as seen from near Baskin Robbins on E Lincolnway - Optopolis

According to witnesses on the scene, there was someone who initially became trapped in the "retail building" after it caught fire, however, they said that the man was able to escape through a window.

You can see the worst of the fire being put out as things coalesced in Standby New's live stream below:

(If the above embedded video doesn't work, view the stream it here.)

Fire comes back later at night!

Later (June 21) at around 8:45 PM MDT, a flame sparked on the "retail building;" Cheyenne Fire Rescue Engine 1 was called back to the scene, and the fire was put out. (You can see more in Standby News' update stream).

A fire truck parked in front of the Colonial East Building at about 9:01 PM MDT - Optopolis

Aftermath

The garage next to the auto shop still stands, although it appears the fire at least touched the exterior of the building. The "retail building" is mostly gone, with only a wall facing E Lincolnway and a couple parts of stairways still standing; demolition on it has already begun.

Only about half (the west half) of the The Auto Locker building still stands; the rest is rubble. According to the shop's owners, the plans were to have both buildings removed by June 22nd. As of a checkup at about 7:23 PM MDT June 22nd, the buildings still remained as they were left the night of June 21st.

The "retail building" as seen from near The Auto Locker in late evening June 21 - Optopolis

A view of The Auto Locker in the late evening of June 21 - Optopolis

Do you have any knowledge about the fire today that wasn't mentioned? Also, what other businesses do you know of that occupied these two properties? Let us know in the comments below!

Originally published 6/21/2022 Tue 18:01 MDT

Updated 6/21/2022 at 10:50 PM MDT to better reflect the latest details on the building.

Updated 6/22/2022 at 11:07 PM MDT to clarify the current status of the building. Also clarified time frame; fire was roaring at about noon, give or take 15 minutes since clocks rarely agree.