Local butcher shop opening Cheyenne store

The building where Wyoming Ranch Foods plans to reside - Optopolis

Wyoming Ranch Foods, a Torrington-based butcher, is opening a store in Cheyenne!

History of Wyoming Ranch Foods and their soon-to-be new shop

Wyoming Ranch Foods is a meat processing plant that was established around mid-2020 with the goal of offering higher quality products locally at a lower price. According to their website, they source all their products from ranchers in the state of Wyoming.

They already have two store fronts open in Wyoming where you can check out their products - one in Torrington and another in Douglas.

Wyoming Ranch Food's Torrington, WY plant location - Google Maps Street View

In early April 2022, Wyoming Ranch Foods announced in a Facebook post that they would be expanding to Cheyenne, opening a third store front. More specifically, they chose the building near Warren Avenue at 211 E 19th Street.

An alternate perspective of the former Pony X-Press / Minuteman Press building - Optopolis

The building facing E 19th St where WRF will soon open was built in 1947. The building around back noted as a warehouse in the property assessor was built in 1907; according to Winter Green Architects, this 'warehouse' was used as a carriage barn. One of the earliest occupants of the property was Warren Livestock Company, also according to Winter Green Architects.

Here at Optopolis, it's not quite clear all of the history of the building following Warren Livestock Company until Pony X-Press Printing Center, more on that below.

TOP: Pony X-Press | BOTTOM: Minuteman Press - Google Maps Street View

Google Street View confirms that a business called the Pony X-Press Printing Center residing in the main building between 2007 and 2011. According to their website in 2013, Pony X-Press had already been around for over thirty years and was ran by two people by the names of Joe and Peggy as seen on their contact page of 2013.

At some point between 2011 and 2017, Minuteman Press took over. Minuteman Press has since relocated to the Tripoli Square Plaza on South Greeley Highway as confirmed by the Minuteman website.

In 2021, Winters Griffith Architects, the company that, long-ago, worked on renovating the offices for the Allstate Call Center at Jonah Business Center, submitted plans to renovate the former Minute Man Press for their own offices as well as a TBA space for them to lease. As mentioned, that tenant is now announced-Wyoming Ranch Foods.

Winters Griffith Architects sign in the window of the door that likely will be the entry for Wyoming Ranch Foods - Optopolis

When will Wyoming Ranch Foods open/Progress on building

Currently, the space is mostly gutted-looking, so they do still have a quite a bit of renovation work to do. Wyoming Ranch Foods said in the comments of their Facebook post announcement that they are aiming for opening in June.

Are you excited for the new local shop? Will you be getting your meat there when they open? Let's chat!

05/19/2022 Thu - Article has been updated to better reflect the history of the building where Winters Griffith Architects resides and explain in more detail the history of Pony X-Press Printing Center. Minor grammatical improvements were made as well.

Originally published 5/16/2022 Mon 17:43 MDT.