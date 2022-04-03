Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne's 2nd Culver's set to open Monday

Optopolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xnEJ_0eyCDkVu00
Culver's Lincolnway as seen on April 2nd -Optopolis

Culver's; a restaurant that already had one location in Cheyenne, WY; is scheduled to open Monday - not too entirely coincidentally, the same day Pueblo, Colorado's new Culver's is also set to open.

History of Culver's as it relates to Cheyenne + the history of its new location

Cheyenne's first/original Culver's restaurant was built in 2005, located next to Office Depot on Dell Range Blvd near Powderhouse Rd. That restaurant continues to go strong today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlQZg_0eyCDkVu00
Culver's on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis

In 2021, Culver's officially announced that it would be looking to open a new restaurant on East Lincolnway at what once was Poor Richards, a restaurant that offered many foods including steak and burgers.

Poor Richards took over some other restaurant (which was built in 1967) when it opened at this location; PR closed around the start of 2020. The building was demolished in mid-June of 2021 for the soon-to-be Culver's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dQe8_0eyCDkVu00
TOP: Poor Richard's about 2 months before being demolished | BOTTOM: Day 2 of Poor Richard's being demolished -Optopolis

By September 2021, the foundation was already being laid for the new Culver's building; by the end of 2021, the parking lot was already being built (as seen in Google Maps Street View).

By the end of March, the new building was built; their electronic sign was updated by April 2nd to say that Culver's was set to open Monday (April 4th). The new location will have a dual-lane order system with a single lane pickup window, much like most other fast-food establishments typically do in the modern day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LLIE_0eyCDkVu00
LEFT: Culver's sign, "Opening Monday" | RIGHT: Drive thru order area around back of the restaurant -Optopolis

A quick glance at Culver's Lincolnway's new neighbor

A few days prior to Poor Richards being torn down, the Pizza Hut next door was flattened for the new The Human Bean, a drive thru coffee restaurant. It appears The Human Bean still has some time before the building is completed, but it isn't too far behind, with the main structure and parking lot already constructed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlOl0_0eyCDkVu00
LEFT: The Human Bean building w/ scaffolding | RIGHT: Various The Human Bean banners hanging on a metal storage container -Optopolis

What are you more excited for--the new coffee shop or getting your butter burger and chicken tenders? Let's chat about that in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Culvers# Cheyenne wyoming# new restaurant# opening april 4th# Fast food

Comments / 14

Published by

Optopolis is all about documenting the history of retail and helping keep the memories alive. Primarily, Optopolis creates content around Colorado, Nebraska, and (especially) Wyoming; here on NewsBreak, Optopolis focusses on Cheyenne, WY.

Cheyenne, WY
125 followers

More from Optopolis

Cheyenne, WY

Blockbuster (almost) made comeback to Cheyenne for a day (but didn't).

Blockbuster banner hangs on the Converse Ave side of the Blue FCU Branch/retail building -Optopolis. Blue Federal Credit Union has announced that a Blockbuster Video is set to open at their headquarters where the Cole Shopping Center (which had a Blockbuster Video) once stood!

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

What's happening at Hobby Lobby!? - Mattress Firm is coming to Cheyenne, WY!

A Mattress Firm in Loveland, CO (west location) -Optopolis. You may have previously noticed that there is some form of construction going on in front of Cheyenne's current Hobby Lobby location! Here's a look at the site and what to expect.

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

DKG Annual Used Book Sale returning!

DKG Book Sale inside the former Big Lots in 2020 -Optopolis. The Delta Kappa Gamma Annual Used Book Sale is set to take place again this year!. For those unaware of what DKG is, it is an organization ran by significant women educators; as clarified in their purpose on their website, DKG promotes excellence in education. DKG has presence in numerous countries including the United States and Canada.

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Breeze Thru on Dell Range is Remodeling!

Temporarily closed sign hangs on front of the Breeze Thru building on Dell Range -Optopolis. On January 10th, Breeze Thru temporarily closed their Dell Range location here in Cheyenne so it could be remodeled.

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Dialysis Medical Office being built along Prairie Avenue

Signage of a US Renal Care located in Clovis, NM -Google Maps Street View. Cheyenne is getting another medical office. This one, however, is dedicated to, as its official name suggests, renal care, and it's already in the process of being built!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

This old gas station will be replaced soon! (Chase Bank coming to former Stag Convenience Corner Yellowstone)

A view of Stag Convenience Corner from Yellowstone Rd -Optopolis. A drive down the stroad called Yellowstone Rd reveals an old gas station/car wash (aka Stag Convenience Corner), and it appears its life is limited, as plans have been submitted for a new Chase Bank.

Read full story
7 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne's nearest Kmart to close - Over 800 miles away!

2D-ified drawing of Hamilton Kmart (closing banner added to reflect this article) -Optopolis. Over 800 miles away and in another state, and you are asking, "Why?" Three reasons - it's Cheyenne's nearest Kmart; the last Kmart in the mountain time zone; and best of all, the last TransformCo Kmart that still uses the classic retro signage!

Read full story
3 comments
Cheyenne, WY

New Breeze-Thru Carwash NOW OPEN at S Greeley Hwy!

A view of the new car wash's entry on opening day -Optopolis. Breeze Thru has opened their third Cheyenne location; it is located on the south side along South Greeley Highway at the site of one of MJ Auto Sales' previous locations!

Read full story
6 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Tommy's Express Car Wash to be built near Menards!

Outlots for sale sign in front of Menards, construction equipment at soon-to-be Tommy's Express Car Wash in Dec 2021 -Optopolis. Only nine years after Menard's opened in Cheyenne, a third outlot of theirs is getting used by a tenant!

Read full story
7 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Plato's Closet moved to a new space! Here's where!

View of the new Plato's Closet location's signage -Optopolis. Another unexpected find when driving down Dell Range Blvd and vicinity, it seems Plato's Closet of Cheyenne has decided to shift north of Dell Range!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Brand new FedEx Office to open in Cheyenne! Former Budweiser?

A snowy day at the soon-to-be FedEx Office near IHOP on Dell Range -Optopolis. On a recent snowy, windy day, a pass down Dell Range revealed an unexpected find! This FedEx Office is in the process of renovating this vacant space near IHOP (next to Papa John's).

Read full story
1 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Dollar General opens second Cheyenne location!

Dollar General as seen from the NE corner of the property on US-30 -Optopolis. In less than two years, Dollar General has gone from no Wyoming locations to four; the most recent one is here in Cheyenne, making a total of two stores in the capital city!

Read full story
3 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Sears making a comeback to Cheyenne, but in a new format!

A view of Cheyenne's new Sears Hometown with the signage up -Optopolis. Who remembers when Cheyenne had a full-line Sears? It seems Sears is making a comeback to Cheyenne as a Hometown store, set to open in the Cheyenne Plaza!

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers slated to be built in Cheyenne!

Neon Freddy's sign at Laramie's Freddy's -Optopolis. What has been a rumor for months has now been confirmed: Freddy's is planning to build a new location here in Cheyenne! [2nd in Wyoming!]

Read full story
11 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Cheyenne, Fernando's Mexican Grill to be demolished!

A Dutch Bro's Coffee located in Colorado -Optopolis. It seems that another drive thru coffee shop is set to open in Cheyenne! Site plans for Dutch Bro's Coffee have been added to the Cheyenne Planning and Development website at the location where Fernando's Mexican Grill, formerly branded as Rolando's Mexican Grill, stands today!

Read full story
11 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Spirit Halloween has taken over Big Lots original Cheyenne location this year!

Spirit Halloween Banners hang on the once-occupied-by-Big Lots tenant -Optopolis. Inside, you will find many animatronics setup in the display called "Halloween Factory." Included at the Cheyenne Spirit this year are Mr. Howl; Henry Hustle, Sitting Scarecrow, Buzzsaw, and Grim; Sam; and Harvester of Souls, Wacky Mole, and Evelyn Leech. All of these animatronics are displayed at various parts of this 'factory.' You can see them pictured below:

Read full story
Thornton, CO

Thornton's Rite Aid is demolished! New Gas Station, Murphy USA, being built. Here's the progress made so far!

A recent visit to Thornton led to an unexpected discovery. Not only had this Rite Aid on the corner of E 104th Ave and Colorado Blvd been demolished, it also was already well into the process of being replaced with a brand new gas station!

Read full story
7 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Wendy's on Dell Range in Cheyenne is getting remodeled! Here is what it looks like so far.

A view of Cheyenne's Dell Range Location on a cold winter night in 2020 before renovation -Optopolis. One of Cheyenne's Wendy's, the last location in town that still displayed the 80s/90s style of façade, began the process of a full scale renovation sometime over the last few months.

Read full story
6 comments
Cheyenne, WY

The Hitching Post Inn is going to be demolished! Here's what it looks like before it does.

The Hitching Post Inn standalone sign found along W Lincolnway in Cheyenne, WY remains standing -Optopolis. Back in May of 2021, there were talks of the city finally selling the condemned Hitching Post Inn to be reused for something better. By September, a purchase of the decaying property had been made, and demolition of the hotel is beginning to take place, with much of the old parking lot areas already torn out.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy