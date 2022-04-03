Cheyenne's 2nd Culver's set to open Monday

Culver's Lincolnway as seen on April 2nd - Optopolis

Culver's; a restaurant that already had one location in Cheyenne, WY; is scheduled to open Monday - not too entirely coincidentally, the same day Pueblo, Colorado's new Culver's is also set to open.

History of Culver's as it relates to Cheyenne + the history of its new location

Cheyenne's first/original Culver's restaurant was built in 2005, located next to Office Depot on Dell Range Blvd near Powderhouse Rd. That restaurant continues to go strong today.

Culver's on Dell Range Blvd

In 2021, Culver's officially announced that it would be looking to open a new restaurant on East Lincolnway at what once was Poor Richards, a restaurant that offered many foods including steak and burgers.

Poor Richards took over some other restaurant (which was built in 1967) when it opened at this location; PR closed around the start of 2020. The building was demolished in mid-June of 2021 for the soon-to-be Culver's.

TOP: Poor Richard's about 2 months before being demolished | BOTTOM: Day 2 of Poor Richard's being demolished

By September 2021, the foundation was already being laid for the new Culver's building; by the end of 2021, the parking lot was already being built (as seen in Google Maps Street View).

By the end of March, the new building was built; their electronic sign was updated by April 2nd to say that Culver's was set to open Monday (April 4th). The new location will have a dual-lane order system with a single lane pickup window, much like most other fast-food establishments typically do in the modern day.

LEFT: Culver's sign, "Opening Monday" | RIGHT: Drive thru order area around back of the restaurant

A quick glance at Culver's Lincolnway's new neighbor

A few days prior to Poor Richards being torn down, the Pizza Hut next door was flattened for the new The Human Bean, a drive thru coffee restaurant. It appears The Human Bean still has some time before the building is completed, but it isn't too far behind, with the main structure and parking lot already constructed.

LEFT: The Human Bean building w/ scaffolding | RIGHT: Various The Human Bean banners hanging on a metal storage container

