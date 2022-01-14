Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne's nearest Kmart to close - Over 800 miles away!

Optopolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cB1Oj_0dm8p3Nk00
2D-ified drawing of Hamilton Kmart (closing banner added to reflect this article) -Optopolis

Over 800 miles away and in another state, and you are asking, "Why?" Three reasons - it's Cheyenne's nearest Kmart; the last Kmart in the mountain time zone; and best of all, the last TransformCo Kmart that still uses the classic retro signage!

A brief history of Kmart as it relates to Cheyenne

Hamilton, MT's Kmart location (recently nearest Kmart to Cheyenne) was built in 1988 just shy of the 90s shift to "BIG Kmart" with Hamilton's store opening in November 1988.

About three years later in 1991, Cheyenne's third and last Kmart would open on Dell Range Blvd, displaying the aforementioned BIG K branding; just less than twenty six years later in spring 2017, Cheyenne's last Kmart closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26c3qL_0dm8p3Nk00
TOP: Kmart Hamilton, MT | Bottom: Kmart Cheyenne, WY -Google Maps Street View

Just under three years later in February of 2020, Cheyenne's at-the-time-nearest-Kmart located in Loveland, Colorado would be announced to liquidate, closing on April 11th.

The new nearest Kmart to Cheyenne became Minot, ND at about 570 miles away; Hamilton, MT's Kmart was, then, the second nearest location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0buNwE_0dm8p3Nk00
TOP: Kmart Loveland, CO during the Closing Sale | BOTTOM: Kmart Minot, ND -TOP: Optopolis | BOTTOM: Google Maps Street View

Another blow to the brand, Minot's Kmart closed in July 2020 after fifty years of operation, putting Hamilton at the top of the list for Kmart stores nearest to farthest from Cheyenne.

It's unique because after all these years, it still displays its retro signage; while the inside did get updated, the sign on the exterior did not. But now, the store's death isn't far off...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FxrHz_0dm8p3Nk00
A view inside of the Hamilton Kmart -PlazaACME*

Hamilton's Kmart has been announced to liquidate

Hamilton's Kmart is the last Kmart in the nation that uses the retro signage. The only Kmart stores that use anything that even slightly resembles that of the retro signage us Americans recognize are those in Australia, completely separate of TransformCo, and even that logo has its own differing appearance as pictured below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOm3f_0dm8p3Nk00
TOP: Front of Hamilton Kmart | Bottom: A Kmart in Nundah, Queensland, AU //TOP: PlazaACME* | Bottom: Google Maps Streetview

On Jan 9th, 2021, rumor began to appear that the Hamilton location would close as a partial result of temporary job positions being added to the Sears website that day. (This is often something that happens when a Sears or Kmart is about to begin liquidation.)

On Jan 13th, the location would be confirmed as closing when it was added to the sb360 website as a closing location. According to KRTV, this location is set to close on March 6th, 2021.

Unfortunately, this is the only store of its kind in Hamilton. While Hamilton does have stores like Murdoch's, Albertsons, and Safeway, there is not another Big Box store that is as close to a "one stop shop" as this one. For instance, the nearest Walmart and Target stores are both in Missoula, MT, over 40 miles away.

Currently at the time of writing, there are only four Kmart stores left in continental US that are not currently set to close, with six others in other territories.

If you draw a straight line from Cheyenne to each of the other non-closing Kmarts, the nearest Kmart location is over 1,500 miles away in Avenel, NJ.

However, driving instructions from Google Maps indicate Westwood, NJ is the closest at 1,737 miles of driving (compared to 1,741 miles for Avenel). You can find all the remaining open stores on this map (since it was last updated on 1/11, Key West, FL is also now set to close).

What are your thoughts of Kmart's slow deterioration? Also, what store would you like to see take over this Kmart after it's gone?

*Special thanks to PlazaACME for providing Optopolis with some of the photos seen in this article!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kmart# closing# Cheyenne# wyoming# hamilton mt

Comments / 2

Published by

Optopolis is all about documenting the history of retail and helping keep the memories alive. Primarily, Optopolis creates content around Colorado, Nebraska, and (especially) Wyoming; here on NewsBreak, Optopolis focusses on Cheyenne, WY.

Cheyenne, WY
98 followers

More from Optopolis

Cheyenne, WY

This old gas station will be replaced soon! (Chase Bank coming to former Stag Convenience Corner Yellowstone)

A view of Stag Convenience Corner from Yellowstone Rd -Optopolis. A drive down the stroad called Yellowstone Rd reveals an old gas station/car wash (aka Stag Convenience Corner), and it appears its life is limited, as plans have been submitted for a new Chase Bank.

Read full story
7 comments
Cheyenne, WY

New Breeze-Thru Carwash NOW OPEN at S Greeley Hwy!

A view of the new car wash's entry on opening day -Optopolis. Breeze Thru has opened their third Cheyenne location; it is located on the south side along South Greeley Highway at the site of one of MJ Auto Sales' previous locations!

Read full story
6 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Tommy's Express Car Wash to be built near Menards!

Outlots for sale sign in front of Menards, construction equipment at soon-to-be Tommy's Express Car Wash in Dec 2021 -Optopolis. Only nine years after Menard's opened in Cheyenne, a third outlot of theirs is getting used by a tenant!

Read full story
7 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Plato's Closet moved to a new space! Here's where!

View of the new Plato's Closet location's signage -Optopolis. Another unexpected find when driving down Dell Range Blvd and vicinity, it seems Plato's Closet of Cheyenne has decided to shift north of Dell Range!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Brand new FedEx Office to open in Cheyenne! Former Budweiser?

A snowy day at the soon-to-be FedEx Office near IHOP on Dell Range -Optopolis. On a recent snowy, windy day, a pass down Dell Range revealed an unexpected find! This FedEx Office is in the process of renovating this vacant space near IHOP (next to Papa John's).

Read full story
1 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Dollar General opens second Cheyenne location!

Dollar General as seen from the NE corner of the property on US-30 -Optopolis. In less than two years, Dollar General has gone from no Wyoming locations to four; the most recent one is here in Cheyenne, making a total of two stores in the capital city!

Read full story
1 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Sears making a comeback to Cheyenne, but in a new format!

A view of Cheyenne's new Sears Hometown with the signage up -Optopolis. Who remembers when Cheyenne had a full-line Sears? It seems Sears is making a comeback to Cheyenne as a Hometown store, set to open in the Cheyenne Plaza!

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers slated to be built in Cheyenne!

Neon Freddy's sign at Laramie's Freddy's -Optopolis. What has been a rumor for months has now been confirmed: Freddy's is planning to build a new location here in Cheyenne! [2nd in Wyoming!]

Read full story
11 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Cheyenne, Fernando's Mexican Grill to be demolished!

A Dutch Bro's Coffee located in Colorado -Optopolis. It seems that another drive thru coffee shop is set to open in Cheyenne! Site plans for Dutch Bro's Coffee have been added to the Cheyenne Planning and Development website at the location where Fernando's Mexican Grill, formerly branded as Rolando's Mexican Grill, stands today!

Read full story
11 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Spirit Halloween has taken over Big Lots original Cheyenne location this year!

Spirit Halloween Banners hang on the once-occupied-by-Big Lots tenant -Optopolis. Inside, you will find many animatronics setup in the display called "Halloween Factory." Included at the Cheyenne Spirit this year are Mr. Howl; Henry Hustle, Sitting Scarecrow, Buzzsaw, and Grim; Sam; and Harvester of Souls, Wacky Mole, and Evelyn Leech. All of these animatronics are displayed at various parts of this 'factory.' You can see them pictured below:

Read full story
Thornton, CO

Thornton's Rite Aid is demolished! New Gas Station, Murphy USA, being built. Here's the progress made so far!

A recent visit to Thornton led to an unexpected discovery. Not only had this Rite Aid on the corner of E 104th Ave and Colorado Blvd been demolished, it also was already well into the process of being replaced with a brand new gas station!

Read full story
7 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Wendy's on Dell Range in Cheyenne is getting remodeled! Here is what it looks like so far.

A view of Cheyenne's Dell Range Location on a cold winter night in 2020 before renovation -Optopolis. One of Cheyenne's Wendy's, the last location in town that still displayed the 80s/90s style of façade, began the process of a full scale renovation sometime over the last few months.

Read full story
6 comments
Cheyenne, WY

The Hitching Post Inn is going to be demolished! Here's what it looks like before it does.

The Hitching Post Inn standalone sign found along W Lincolnway in Cheyenne, WY remains standing -Optopolis. Back in May of 2021, there were talks of the city finally selling the condemned Hitching Post Inn to be reused for something better. By September, a purchase of the decaying property had been made, and demolition of the hotel is beginning to take place, with much of the old parking lot areas already torn out.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy