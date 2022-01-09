Cheyenne, WY

New Breeze-Thru Carwash NOW OPEN at S Greeley Hwy!

Optopolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KE5aq_0dgQtAKF00
A view of the new car wash's entry on opening day -Optopolis

Breeze Thru has opened their third Cheyenne location; it is located on the south side along South Greeley Highway at the site of one of MJ Auto Sales' previous locations!

MJ Auto Sales MOVED - Property History

This property had a small building that was built in 1980; in recent years, it's been occupied by Frontier Cars and Trucks. By 2017, it was occupied by MJ's Auto Sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4lvs_0dgQtAKF00
LEFT: Frontier Cars and Trucks in 2011 | RIGHT: MJ Auto Sales in 2017 -Google Maps Street View

By 2018, Breeze Thru had plans to build the third Cheyenne location at the site of this car dealer, putting up a sign advertising their plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNv4f_0dgQtAKF00
Breeze Thru Coming Soon sign in May 2018 -Google Maps Street View

In 2021, MJ Auto Sales relocated further south to a different location (before relocating again later in the same year to Lincolnway about two blocks east of the now-demolished Hitching Post Inn) in order to make way for Breeze Thru to build their new car wash.

This left their old building vacant for a few weeks, just long enough to allow Optopolis to document the vacated building in June of 2021 before later being demolished (as seen below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUMph_0dgQtAKF00
Perspectives of the then-vacant MJ Auto Sales building in 2021. Now Demolished. -Optopolis (LIVE Walking Stream S2 Ep1 Pt4)

Breeze Thru's third car wash in Cheyenne breaks ground (and their Cheyenne expansion history)

Breeze Thru has had a rather rapid expansion in Cheyenne. In 2010, they built their first Cheyenne location on Dell Range Blvd in front of Cheyenne's original Walmart. They built their second location on Pershing Blvd near the new Pershing MarketPlace in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49e7cZ_0dgQtAKF00
TOP: Breeze Thru on Dell Range | BOTTOM: Breeze Thru on Pershing -TOP: Google Maps Street View | BOTTOM: Optopolis

By October 2021, the new car wash on South Greeley Hwy was already well underway with much of the structure already standing, as revealed by Google Maps Street View.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6M7S_0dgQtAKF00
Interior walls of Breeze Thru being constructed -Google Maps Street View

In December, it became very obvious what the overall shape of the building resembles - that of most Breeze Thru Car Wash locations. By the end of the year, it was expected to open by January 10th, 2022 as further indicated by the comments of a recent post on Breeze Thru's page.

Here are some photos from early December of the car wash being nearly built. Notice the bill board just to the north of the building advertising the new location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2keb03_0dgQtAKF00
View of soon-to-be Breeze Thru looking SE from the opposite side of the street -Optopolis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dyzBv_0dgQtAKF00
View of soon-to-be Breeze Thru looking NE -Optopolis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MzKSF_0dgQtAKF00
A Breeze Thru coming soon sign advertises the new location in Dec 2021 -Optopolis

The Car Wash opens for the first time!

Today on January 8th, the car wash opened for the first time, offering free car washes for the first month or two while they work out the kinks and bugs as well as ensure the process is a smooth as can be, according to this post.

Here's a look at the car wash late this evening (Jan 8)!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZ3Tu_0dgQtAKF00
Perspectives of the new car wash on opening day, Jan 8 2022 -Optopolis

Will you be visiting this new location? Tell us in the comments!

(Edit: Corrected the open date and added photos from opening day.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# breeze thru car wash# breeze thru# carwash# cheyenne wyoming

Comments / 6

Published by

Optopolis is all about documenting the history of retail and helping keep the memories alive. Primarily, Optopolis creates content around Colorado, Nebraska, and (especially) Wyoming; here on NewsBreak, Optopolis focusses on Cheyenne, WY.

Cheyenne, WY
88 followers

More from Optopolis

Cheyenne, WY

Tommy's Express Car Wash to be built near Menards!

Outlots for sale sign in front of Menards, construction equipment at soon-to-be Tommy's Express Car Wash in Dec 2021 -Optopolis. Only nine years after Menard's opened in Cheyenne, a third outlot of theirs is getting used by a tenant!

Read full story
7 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Plato's Closet moved to a new space! Here's where!

View of the new Plato's Closet location's signage -Optopolis. Another unexpected find when driving down Dell Range Blvd and vicinity, it seems Plato's Closet of Cheyenne has decided to shift north of Dell Range!

Read full story
Cheyenne, WY

Brand new FedEx Office to open in Cheyenne! Former Budweiser?

A snowy day at the soon-to-be FedEx Office near IHOP on Dell Range -Optopolis. On a recent snowy, windy day, a pass down Dell Range revealed an unexpected find! This FedEx Office is in the process of renovating this vacant space near IHOP (next to Papa John's).

Read full story
1 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Dollar General opens second Cheyenne location!

Dollar General as seen from the NE corner of the property on US-30 -Optopolis. In less than two years, Dollar General has gone from no Wyoming locations to four; the most recent one is here in Cheyenne, making a total of two stores in the capital city!

Read full story
1 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Sears making a comeback to Cheyenne, but in a new format!

A view of Cheyenne's new Sears Hometown with the signage up -Optopolis. Who remembers when Cheyenne had a full-line Sears? It seems Sears is making a comeback to Cheyenne as a Hometown store, set to open in the Cheyenne Plaza!

Read full story
4 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers slated to be built in Cheyenne!

Neon Freddy's sign at Laramie's Freddy's -Optopolis. What has been a rumor for months has now been confirmed: Freddy's is planning to build a new location here in Cheyenne! [2nd in Wyoming!]

Read full story
11 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Cheyenne, Fernando's Mexican Grill to be demolished!

A Dutch Bro's Coffee located in Colorado -Optopolis. It seems that another drive thru coffee shop is set to open in Cheyenne! Site plans for Dutch Bro's Coffee have been added to the Cheyenne Planning and Development website at the location where Fernando's Mexican Grill, formerly branded as Rolando's Mexican Grill, stands today!

Read full story
11 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Spirit Halloween has taken over Big Lots original Cheyenne location this year!

Spirit Halloween Banners hang on the once-occupied-by-Big Lots tenant -Optopolis. Inside, you will find many animatronics setup in the display called "Halloween Factory." Included at the Cheyenne Spirit this year are Mr. Howl; Henry Hustle, Sitting Scarecrow, Buzzsaw, and Grim; Sam; and Harvester of Souls, Wacky Mole, and Evelyn Leech. All of these animatronics are displayed at various parts of this 'factory.' You can see them pictured below:

Read full story
Thornton, CO

Thornton's Rite Aid is demolished! New Gas Station, Murphy USA, being built. Here's the progress made so far!

A recent visit to Thornton led to an unexpected discovery. Not only had this Rite Aid on the corner of E 104th Ave and Colorado Blvd been demolished, it also was already well into the process of being replaced with a brand new gas station!

Read full story
7 comments
Cheyenne, WY

Wendy's on Dell Range in Cheyenne is getting remodeled! Here is what it looks like so far.

A view of Cheyenne's Dell Range Location on a cold winter night in 2020 before renovation -Optopolis. One of Cheyenne's Wendy's, the last location in town that still displayed the 80s/90s style of façade, began the process of a full scale renovation sometime over the last few months.

Read full story
6 comments
Cheyenne, WY

The Hitching Post Inn is going to be demolished! Here's what it looks like before it does.

The Hitching Post Inn standalone sign found along W Lincolnway in Cheyenne, WY remains standing -Optopolis. Back in May of 2021, there were talks of the city finally selling the condemned Hitching Post Inn to be reused for something better. By September, a purchase of the decaying property had been made, and demolition of the hotel is beginning to take place, with much of the old parking lot areas already torn out.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy