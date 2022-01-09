New Breeze-Thru Carwash NOW OPEN at S Greeley Hwy!

A view of the new car wash's entry on opening day - Optopolis

Breeze Thru has opened their third Cheyenne location; it is located on the south side along South Greeley Highway at the site of one of MJ Auto Sales' previous locations!

MJ Auto Sales MOVED - Property History

This property had a small building that was built in 1980; in recent years, it's been occupied by Frontier Cars and Trucks. By 2017, it was occupied by MJ's Auto Sales.

LEFT: Frontier Cars and Trucks in 2011 | RIGHT: MJ Auto Sales in 2017 - Google Maps Street View

By 2018, Breeze Thru had plans to build the third Cheyenne location at the site of this car dealer, putting up a sign advertising their plans.

Breeze Thru Coming Soon sign in May 2018 - Google Maps Street View

In 2021, MJ Auto Sales relocated further south to a different location (before relocating again later in the same year to Lincolnway about two blocks east of the now-demolished Hitching Post Inn) in order to make way for Breeze Thru to build their new car wash.

This left their old building vacant for a few weeks, just long enough to allow Optopolis to document the vacated building in June of 2021 before later being demolished (as seen below).

Perspectives of the then-vacant MJ Auto Sales building in 2021. Now Demolished. - Optopolis (LIVE Walking Stream S2 Ep1 Pt4)

Breeze Thru's third car wash in Cheyenne breaks ground (and their Cheyenne expansion history)

Breeze Thru has had a rather rapid expansion in Cheyenne. In 2010, they built their first Cheyenne location on Dell Range Blvd in front of Cheyenne's original Walmart. They built their second location on Pershing Blvd near the new Pershing MarketPlace in 2019.

TOP: Breeze Thru on Dell Range | BOTTOM: Breeze Thru on Pershing - TOP: Google Maps Street View | BOTTOM: Optopolis

By October 2021, the new car wash on South Greeley Hwy was already well underway with much of the structure already standing, as revealed by Google Maps Street View.

Interior walls of Breeze Thru being constructed - Google Maps Street View

In December, it became very obvious what the overall shape of the building resembles - that of most Breeze Thru Car Wash locations. By the end of the year, it was expected to open by January 10th, 2022 as further indicated by the comments of a recent post on Breeze Thru's page.

Here are some photos from early December of the car wash being nearly built. Notice the bill board just to the north of the building advertising the new location.

View of soon-to-be Breeze Thru looking SE from the opposite side of the street - Optopolis

View of soon-to-be Breeze Thru looking NE - Optopolis

A Breeze Thru coming soon sign advertises the new location in Dec 2021 - Optopolis

The Car Wash opens for the first time!

Today on January 8th, the car wash opened for the first time, offering free car washes for the first month or two while they work out the kinks and bugs as well as ensure the process is a smooth as can be, according to this post.

Here's a look at the car wash late this evening (Jan 8)!

Perspectives of the new car wash on opening day, Jan 8 2022 - Optopolis

Will you be visiting this new location? Tell us in the comments!

(Edit: Corrected the open date and added photos from opening day.)