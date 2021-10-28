Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Cheyenne, Fernando's Mexican Grill to be demolished!

A Dutch Bro's Coffee located in Colorado - Optopolis

It seems that another drive thru coffee shop is set to open in Cheyenne! Site plans for Dutch Bro's Coffee have been added to the Cheyenne Planning and Development website at the location where Fernando's Mexican Grill, formerly branded as Rolando's Mexican Grill, stands today!

History of the Fernando's building

A recent photo of Fernando's Mexican Grill - Optopolis

Anyone who pays lots of attention to building designs will likely recognize the façade that screams the fact this was a former Burger King. It was built in 1992 as a Burger King and closed sometime after the turn of the century, with a corridor plan from 2000 still referring to this building as Burger King.

Tokyo Bowl (not to be confused with Tokyo Joe's) opened by 2007, but it closed by the mid-2010s. By 2017, Rolando's Mexican Grill opened up shop in the building, and in 2020, it began to rebrand as Fernando's Mexican Grill (although the menu board still displays Rolando's).

LEFT: Fernando's/Rolando's signage displayed 2020 | RIGHT: Rolando's Menu Board in October 2021 - Optopolis

Dutch Bros Coffee and what the plans are looking like

For those unfamiliar with Dutch Bros Coffee, it is a chain of restaurants that started in Oregon, and they have locations in 11 states. Their website displays plans to expand to Kansas and Tennessee. The Cheyenne location hasn't appeared on their website just yet, but it likely will soon, seeing that all the site plans have already been submitted.

The plans display a complete adjustment of the building placement; Dutch Bro's coffee will be in a brand new building directly on the edge of dell range and the current east-bound parking lot entry. Their parking lot will sit roughly where the Fernando's building currently sits, and their drive thru will be constructed along the north, west, and south edges of the property, circling the parking lot instead of the building as in this Colorado location pictured below.

A front view of the existing Dutch Bros photo'd at the top of the post - Optopolis

As of October 27th, Fernando's Mexican Grill was still open for service. Date for construction to officially begin is still unknown.

Dutch Bros Coffee will be the seventh open coffee-focused restaurant on Dell Range Blvd, including The Enchanted Bean in the Frontier Mall, two in-store Starbucks (inside Target and Kingsoopers), one standalone Starbucks, City Brew Coffee, and a Scooter's Coffee that submitted site plans just east of College Drive in June (two months before Dutch Bros Coffee submitted theirs).

