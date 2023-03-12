Silicon Valley Bank Bailout and Bank Failure - What Happens When There's a Bank Run - Open Class Action

Here's the latest on the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) bank run, and its potential impact on the economy. As you may have heard already, the US Government, the FDIC takeover and the potential bailout of Silicon Valley bank is well under way since a bank run on the 16th largest bank in the United States has prompted the second largest bank run in US history. The last time something serious like this occurred to the United States banking system was during the 2008 financial credit crunch.

First, it's worth noting that SVB is a relatively small bank that caters mainly to venture capitalists, tech and biotech startups, and people who live in or near Silicon Valley. Most of its clients have deposits over $250,000, which is the limit on FDIC insurance. This means that depositors with less than $250,000 in the bank would be fully insured by the FDIC, but those with more than $250,000 could face some uncertainty if the bank were to fail.

Currently, the situation with SVB is uncertain, and it's too soon to say how much of a risk its failure poses to the economy. We don't know what assets are left or if there are potential buyers for the bank. The government will likely send in accountants to assess the bank's assets, and negotiators will reach out to potential buyers. However, it's hard to say how likely it is that the bank will be bought or that there will be enough assets to cover uninsured deposits.

One potential concern is that many Silicon Valley companies will need to make payroll in the near future and may not be able to do so if they don't have access to their funds at SVB. Additionally, if companies end up eating losses, they'll need to raise more money to avoid going under, but there may not be enough money to go around.

There are several potential outcomes of the situation. If another bank or group of investors steps in to buy SVB, depositors could get most or all of their money back quickly. Alternatively, the FDIC could sell off SVB's assets quickly, or the government could choose to bail out uninsured deposits. However, if there aren't enough assets to cover uninsured deposits, many people and companies could lose money.

In the worst-case scenario, the problem with SVB could spread to the broader financial sector, causing other banks to face bank runs and potentially affecting Wall Street investors and public companies. It's important to remember that the situation with SVB is still unfolding, and it's impossible to predict what the outcome will be. However, it's clear that the failure of a bank that caters mainly to Silicon Valley startups and investors could have a significant impact on the tech industry and the broader economy.

One potential reason why the failure of Silicon Valley Bank could be particularly concerning for the tech industry and the broader economy is that the bank is known for providing specialized financial services to venture capitalists and startups. These are companies that often rely heavily on outside investment to fuel their growth, and they may be more vulnerable to a sudden loss of funding if their money is tied up in an insolvent bank.

Moreover, the tech industry has been a major driver of economic growth in recent years, and a significant disruption to this sector could have ripple effects throughout the economy. For example, if startups are unable to secure funding or are forced to close their doors, this could lead to job losses and a slowdown in innovation. Similarly, if venture capitalists are suddenly unable to access their funds or are forced to cut back on investments, this could lead to a tightening of credit and a reduction in overall economic activity.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank could raise broader questions about the health of the banking sector as a whole. If investors begin to lose confidence in smaller banks like SVB, this could lead to increased scrutiny of other mid-sized financial institutions and potentially even a broader banking crisis. This could be particularly concerning given the fact that the global economy is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and many countries are still dealing with the economic fallout from the past year and a half.

In the worst-case scenario, the problem with SVB could spread to the broader financial sector, causing other banks to face bank runs and potentially affecting Wall Street investors and public companies. But how would that occur?

Can the Silicon Valley Bank Cause a Domino Effect of More Bank Runs?

A bank run is a situation where a large number of depositors try to withdraw their funds from a bank at the same time, typically due to concerns about the bank's solvency or financial stability. Bank runs can be damaging to the affected bank, and in severe cases, they can spread to other banks and cause broader disruptions in the financial system.

If a bank experiences a bank run, it can potentially lead to a chain reaction that affects other banks. This is because banks often hold deposits and make loans to one another, and if one bank experiences a significant withdrawal of deposits, it may need to borrow from other banks to meet its obligations.

If the bank is unable to find other banks willing to lend to it, it may be forced to sell assets or take other measures to raise cash, which can put downward pressure on asset prices and contribute to broader financial instability.

To prevent bank runs from spreading, the FDIC and other regulatory authorities have a number of tools at their disposal. For example, the FDIC can step in and provide emergency loans to banks that are experiencing liquidity problems, which can help to stabilize the affected bank and prevent the run from spreading.

In addition, the Federal Reserve can use monetary policy tools to provide liquidity to the banking system as a whole, which can help to ease strains in the interbank lending market and prevent a broader contagion effect.

Bank runs can spread to other banks through a variety of channels. One of the primary ways that bank runs can spread is through interbank lending and borrowing. Banks rely on each other to lend and borrow money on a daily basis to manage their liquidity needs. When one bank experiences a run, it may need to borrow money from other banks to meet the demand for withdrawals. However, if other banks become concerned about the solvency of the affected bank, they may be hesitant to lend to it, which can exacerbate the liquidity problems and potentially cause the run to spread to other banks.

Bank runs can also spread through contagion effects, where depositors at other banks become concerned about the safety of their deposits and start withdrawing their funds. This can be especially true if the affected bank is a large or well-known institution, or if the bank run is caused by broader economic or financial concerns that affect multiple banks.

One major danger is that the threat of bank runs can spead through social media and social networks, as rumors and concerns about the health of one bank can quickly spread to other banks and their customers, regardless of whether the concerns are justified.

Can the FDIC Prevent a Bank Run?

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is an independent agency of the United States government that provides deposit insurance to protect depositors in case their bank fails.

The FDIC insures deposits at FDIC-insured banks and savings institutions up to a certain amount per depositor, per insured bank. As of 2021, the standard insurance amount is $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank. This means that if an insured bank were to fail, the FDIC would insure each depositor's account up to $250,000, including principal and any accrued interest.

The FDIC insures a wide variety of deposit accounts, including:

Checking accounts

Savings accounts

Money market deposit accounts

Certificates of deposit (CDs)

The FDIC does not insure other types of financial products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, or annuities. Additionally, the FDIC only insures deposits held in FDIC-insured banks and savings institutions, so it's important to make sure your bank is FDIC-insured before depositing any money.

If you have more than $250,000 in an account at an FDIC-insured bank or savings institution, only the first $250,000 is insured by the FDIC. Any amount over $250,000 is not insured and is considered to be at risk in the event of a bank failure.

However, there are ways to increase your FDIC insurance coverage for deposits over $250,000. One way is to spread your deposits across different account ownership categories at the same bank. For example, you could open individual accounts, joint accounts, and trust accounts, each of which is insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank.

Another way to increase your FDIC insurance coverage is to open accounts at different FDIC-insured banks. By spreading your deposits across multiple banks, you can potentially increase your insurance coverage. However, you should make sure to monitor the total amount of your deposits at each bank to ensure that you stay within the FDIC's insurance limits.

What If I Have Multiple Accounts at One Bank?

If you have multiple accounts at the same FDIC-insured bank or savings institution that add up to more than $250,000, then the FDIC will insure each account up to the standard insurance amount of $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank.

For example, if you have $200,000 in a checking account and $150,000 in a savings account at the same bank, the FDIC would insure the full $200,000 in your checking account and $50,000 in your savings account, for a total of $250,000 in insured deposits.

However, if you have accounts at multiple FDIC-insured banks, each account at each bank would be insured separately up to the standard insurance amount of $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank. So if you have $300,000 spread across two banks, each account would be fully insured up to $250,000 and $50,000 would be uninsured.

As long as you have accounts of different types (e.g., checking, savings, money market, CD) at the same FDIC-insured bank, each account will be insured separately up to the standard insurance amount of $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank.

For example, if you have $200,000 in a checking account and $200,000 in a savings account at the same bank, both accounts would be fully insured up to $250,000 each, for a total of $500,000 in insured deposits.

It's important to note that joint accounts are also insured separately from individual accounts at the same bank, up to the standard insurance amount of $250,000 per co-owner, per insured bank. So if you have a joint account with your spouse or partner, that account would be insured up to $250,000 for each of you, in addition to the insurance coverage on your individual accounts at the same bank.

What if I Have More than $250,000 at a Bank?

For businesses or consumers that have deposits exceeding the standard insurance amount of $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, the FDIC provides additional insurance coverage through its Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF).

The DIF provides separate insurance coverage for different categories of business deposits, including:

Corporate checking and savings accounts

Money market deposit accounts

Certificates of deposit (CDs)

The DIF provides insurance coverage of up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, for each category of business deposits. For example, a business could have up to $250,000 in insured deposits in its checking account, up to $250,000 in insured deposits in its money market account, and up to $250,000 in insured deposits in its CDs, for a total of $750,000 in insured deposits at a single bank.

It's important to note that certain types of business deposits, such as brokered deposits and deposits held by government entities, are subject to different insurance limits and rules. Business owners should consult with a financial professional to determine the best way to structure their deposits to maximize their FDIC insurance coverage.

The FDIC's deposit insurance program is generally considered to be beneficial for the overall economy, as it helps to promote confidence in the banking system and encourages people to save and invest their money in banks.

The FDIC's insurance coverage helps to protect depositors from the risk of bank failure, which can help to prevent bank runs and other forms of panic that can be damaging to the financial system. By providing a safety net for depositors, the FDIC helps to stabilize the banking system and promote financial stability.

The FDIC's deposit insurance program also helps to promote competition among banks, as it reduces the risk that depositors will choose banks based solely on their perceived safety. This can help to promote a more efficient allocation of capital and resources within the financial system.

Of course, there are some potential downsides to the FDIC's deposit insurance program. Some critics argue that the insurance coverage can encourage excessive risk-taking by banks, since they know that their deposits are insured by the government. Others argue that the insurance coverage can lead to moral hazard, since depositors may be less likely to monitor the safety and soundness of their banks if they believe that their deposits are fully insured. Stay tuned for more news about the Silicon Valley Bank run.

