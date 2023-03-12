Silicon Valley Bank Bailout and Bank Failure - What Happens When There's a Bank Run - Open Class Action

OpenClassActions.com

Here's the latest on the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) bank run, and its potential impact on the economy. As you may have heard already, the US Government, the FDIC takeover and the potential bailout of Silicon Valley bank is well under way since a bank run on the 16th largest bank in the United States has prompted the second largest bank run in US history. The last time something serious like this occurred to the United States banking system was during the 2008 financial credit crunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Snqjh_0lF7T4YT00
Photo byunsplash

First, it's worth noting that SVB is a relatively small bank that caters mainly to venture capitalists, tech and biotech startups, and people who live in or near Silicon Valley. Most of its clients have deposits over $250,000, which is the limit on FDIC insurance. This means that depositors with less than $250,000 in the bank would be fully insured by the FDIC, but those with more than $250,000 could face some uncertainty if the bank were to fail.

Currently, the situation with SVB is uncertain, and it's too soon to say how much of a risk its failure poses to the economy. We don't know what assets are left or if there are potential buyers for the bank. The government will likely send in accountants to assess the bank's assets, and negotiators will reach out to potential buyers. However, it's hard to say how likely it is that the bank will be bought or that there will be enough assets to cover uninsured deposits.

One potential concern is that many Silicon Valley companies will need to make payroll in the near future and may not be able to do so if they don't have access to their funds at SVB. Additionally, if companies end up eating losses, they'll need to raise more money to avoid going under, but there may not be enough money to go around.

There are several potential outcomes of the situation. If another bank or group of investors steps in to buy SVB, depositors could get most or all of their money back quickly. Alternatively, the FDIC could sell off SVB's assets quickly, or the government could choose to bail out uninsured deposits. However, if there aren't enough assets to cover uninsured deposits, many people and companies could lose money.

In the worst-case scenario, the problem with SVB could spread to the broader financial sector, causing other banks to face bank runs and potentially affecting Wall Street investors and public companies. It's important to remember that the situation with SVB is still unfolding, and it's impossible to predict what the outcome will be. However, it's clear that the failure of a bank that caters mainly to Silicon Valley startups and investors could have a significant impact on the tech industry and the broader economy.

One potential reason why the failure of Silicon Valley Bank could be particularly concerning for the tech industry and the broader economy is that the bank is known for providing specialized financial services to venture capitalists and startups. These are companies that often rely heavily on outside investment to fuel their growth, and they may be more vulnerable to a sudden loss of funding if their money is tied up in an insolvent bank.

Moreover, the tech industry has been a major driver of economic growth in recent years, and a significant disruption to this sector could have ripple effects throughout the economy. For example, if startups are unable to secure funding or are forced to close their doors, this could lead to job losses and a slowdown in innovation. Similarly, if venture capitalists are suddenly unable to access their funds or are forced to cut back on investments, this could lead to a tightening of credit and a reduction in overall economic activity.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank could raise broader questions about the health of the banking sector as a whole. If investors begin to lose confidence in smaller banks like SVB, this could lead to increased scrutiny of other mid-sized financial institutions and potentially even a broader banking crisis. This could be particularly concerning given the fact that the global economy is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and many countries are still dealing with the economic fallout from the past year and a half.

Although Silicon Valley Bank is the 16th largest consumer bank in the United States in terms of deposits (amount of cash holdings on deposit), SVB is a relatively small bank that caters mainly to venture capitalists, tech and biotech startups, and people who live in or near Silicon Valley. Most of its clients have deposits over $250,000, which is the limit on FDIC insurance. This means that depositors with less than $250,000 in the bank would be fully insured by the FDIC, but those with more than $250,000 could face some uncertainty if the bank were to fail.

Currently, the situation with SVB is uncertain, and it's too soon to say how much of a risk its failure poses to the economy. We don't know what assets are left or if there are potential buyers for the bank. The government will likely send in accountants to assess the bank's assets, and negotiators will reach out to potential buyers. However, it's hard to say how likely it is that the bank will be bought or that there will be enough assets to cover uninsured deposits.

One potential concern is that many Silicon Valley companies will need to make payroll in the near future and may not be able to do so if they don't have access to their funds at SVB. Additionally, if companies end up eating losses, they'll need to raise more money to avoid going under, but there may not be enough money to go around.

There are several potential outcomes of the situation. If another bank or group of investors steps in to buy SVB, depositors could get most or all of their money back quickly. Alternatively, the FDIC could sell off SVB's assets quickly, or the government could choose to bail out uninsured deposits. However, if there aren't enough assets to cover uninsured deposits, many people and companies could lose money.

In the worst-case scenario, the problem with SVB could spread to the broader financial sector, causing other banks to face bank runs and potentially affecting Wall Street investors and public companies. But how would that occur?

Can the Silicon Valley Bank Cause a Domino Effect of More Bank Runs?

A bank run is a situation where a large number of depositors try to withdraw their funds from a bank at the same time, typically due to concerns about the bank's solvency or financial stability. Bank runs can be damaging to the affected bank, and in severe cases, they can spread to other banks and cause broader disruptions in the financial system.

If a bank experiences a bank run, it can potentially lead to a chain reaction that affects other banks. This is because banks often hold deposits and make loans to one another, and if one bank experiences a significant withdrawal of deposits, it may need to borrow from other banks to meet its obligations.

If the bank is unable to find other banks willing to lend to it, it may be forced to sell assets or take other measures to raise cash, which can put downward pressure on asset prices and contribute to broader financial instability.

To prevent bank runs from spreading, the FDIC and other regulatory authorities have a number of tools at their disposal. For example, the FDIC can step in and provide emergency loans to banks that are experiencing liquidity problems, which can help to stabilize the affected bank and prevent the run from spreading.

In addition, the Federal Reserve can use monetary policy tools to provide liquidity to the banking system as a whole, which can help to ease strains in the interbank lending market and prevent a broader contagion effect.

Bank runs can spread to other banks through a variety of channels. One of the primary ways that bank runs can spread is through interbank lending and borrowing. Banks rely on each other to lend and borrow money on a daily basis to manage their liquidity needs. When one bank experiences a run, it may need to borrow money from other banks to meet the demand for withdrawals. However, if other banks become concerned about the solvency of the affected bank, they may be hesitant to lend to it, which can exacerbate the liquidity problems and potentially cause the run to spread to other banks.

Bank runs can also spread through contagion effects, where depositors at other banks become concerned about the safety of their deposits and start withdrawing their funds. This can be especially true if the affected bank is a large or well-known institution, or if the bank run is caused by broader economic or financial concerns that affect multiple banks.

One major danger is that the threat of bank runs can spead through social media and social networks, as rumors and concerns about the health of one bank can quickly spread to other banks and their customers, regardless of whether the concerns are justified.

Can the FDIC Prevent a Bank Run?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LFsEw_0lF7T4YT00
Photo byunsplash

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is an independent agency of the United States government that provides deposit insurance to protect depositors in case their bank fails.

The FDIC insures deposits at FDIC-insured banks and savings institutions up to a certain amount per depositor, per insured bank. As of 2021, the standard insurance amount is $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank. This means that if an insured bank were to fail, the FDIC would insure each depositor's account up to $250,000, including principal and any accrued interest.

The FDIC insures a wide variety of deposit accounts, including:

  • Checking accounts
  • Savings accounts
  • Money market deposit accounts
  • Certificates of deposit (CDs)

The FDIC does not insure other types of financial products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, or annuities. Additionally, the FDIC only insures deposits held in FDIC-insured banks and savings institutions, so it's important to make sure your bank is FDIC-insured before depositing any money.

If you have more than $250,000 in an account at an FDIC-insured bank or savings institution, only the first $250,000 is insured by the FDIC. Any amount over $250,000 is not insured and is considered to be at risk in the event of a bank failure.

However, there are ways to increase your FDIC insurance coverage for deposits over $250,000. One way is to spread your deposits across different account ownership categories at the same bank. For example, you could open individual accounts, joint accounts, and trust accounts, each of which is insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank.

Another way to increase your FDIC insurance coverage is to open accounts at different FDIC-insured banks. By spreading your deposits across multiple banks, you can potentially increase your insurance coverage. However, you should make sure to monitor the total amount of your deposits at each bank to ensure that you stay within the FDIC's insurance limits.

What If I Have Multiple Accounts at One Bank?

If you have multiple accounts at the same FDIC-insured bank or savings institution that add up to more than $250,000, then the FDIC will insure each account up to the standard insurance amount of $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank.

For example, if you have $200,000 in a checking account and $150,000 in a savings account at the same bank, the FDIC would insure the full $200,000 in your checking account and $50,000 in your savings account, for a total of $250,000 in insured deposits.

However, if you have accounts at multiple FDIC-insured banks, each account at each bank would be insured separately up to the standard insurance amount of $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank. So if you have $300,000 spread across two banks, each account would be fully insured up to $250,000 and $50,000 would be uninsured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pi5QO_0lF7T4YT00
Photo byadobe/free

As long as you have accounts of different types (e.g., checking, savings, money market, CD) at the same FDIC-insured bank, each account will be insured separately up to the standard insurance amount of $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank.

For example, if you have $200,000 in a checking account and $200,000 in a savings account at the same bank, both accounts would be fully insured up to $250,000 each, for a total of $500,000 in insured deposits.

It's important to note that joint accounts are also insured separately from individual accounts at the same bank, up to the standard insurance amount of $250,000 per co-owner, per insured bank. So if you have a joint account with your spouse or partner, that account would be insured up to $250,000 for each of you, in addition to the insurance coverage on your individual accounts at the same bank.

What if I Have More than $250,000 at a Bank?

For businesses or consumers that have deposits exceeding the standard insurance amount of $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, the FDIC provides additional insurance coverage through its Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF).

The DIF provides separate insurance coverage for different categories of business deposits, including:

  • Corporate checking and savings accounts
  • Money market deposit accounts
  • Certificates of deposit (CDs)

The DIF provides insurance coverage of up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, for each category of business deposits. For example, a business could have up to $250,000 in insured deposits in its checking account, up to $250,000 in insured deposits in its money market account, and up to $250,000 in insured deposits in its CDs, for a total of $750,000 in insured deposits at a single bank.

It's important to note that certain types of business deposits, such as brokered deposits and deposits held by government entities, are subject to different insurance limits and rules. Business owners should consult with a financial professional to determine the best way to structure their deposits to maximize their FDIC insurance coverage.

The FDIC's deposit insurance program is generally considered to be beneficial for the overall economy, as it helps to promote confidence in the banking system and encourages people to save and invest their money in banks.

The FDIC's insurance coverage helps to protect depositors from the risk of bank failure, which can help to prevent bank runs and other forms of panic that can be damaging to the financial system. By providing a safety net for depositors, the FDIC helps to stabilize the banking system and promote financial stability.

The FDIC's deposit insurance program also helps to promote competition among banks, as it reduces the risk that depositors will choose banks based solely on their perceived safety. This can help to promote a more efficient allocation of capital and resources within the financial system.

Of course, there are some potential downsides to the FDIC's deposit insurance program. Some critics argue that the insurance coverage can encourage excessive risk-taking by banks, since they know that their deposits are insured by the government. Others argue that the insurance coverage can lead to moral hazard, since depositors may be less likely to monitor the safety and soundness of their banks if they believe that their deposits are fully insured. Stay tuned for more news about the Silicon Valley Bank run.

Sources:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# silicon valley bank# bank run# money# stocks# bank

Comments / 0

Published by

Blogging about latest and most up to date Open Class Action news since 2019

Hudson, NY
4K followers

More from OpenClassActions.com

Chicco Car Seat Class Action Settlement - No Proof is Required to File a Claim

**This open class action settlement is available for claimants with or without proof of purchase**. This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

Read full story

FDA warns consumers not to purchase or use EzriCare Artificial Tears due to eye infection risk

EzriCare Artificial Tears Linked to Infections - Did you use EzriCare or Delsam Pharma artificial tears to treat dry or irritated eyes? Did you get an eye infection?. The FDA and CDC are reporting that EzriCare Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops, as well as Delsam Pharma Eye Ointment has been causing eye infections in people who used these ey drops. Delsam Pharma and EzriCare are sold over the counter to relieve dry and irritated eyes. Recently, there have been a significant number of cases where people developed antibiotic-resistant eye infections following use of artificial tears. Some infections became so severe they led to permanent vision loss, hospitalization and even death when an infection got into the bloodstream.

Read full story
3 comments

Hair Straighteners and Relaxers Linked to Uterine Cancer - Investigations are Ramping Up

Chemical Hair Straightener Linked to Uterine Cancer - Consumers May Be Owed Compensation. According to a new study led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, using chemical hair straightening or relaxer products has been shown to double the risk of uterine cancer in women. Women who used chemical hair straightening or relaxer products frequently may have twice the risk of developing uterine cancer compared to those who didn't use the products.

Read full story
2 comments

Apple Macbook Pro Keyboard Open Class Action Settlement

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. What is the Apple Macbook Class Action Settlement About?

Read full story

$3 Million No Proof Protein Powder Open Class Action Settlement

A $3 Million Open Class Action settlement has been reached over Nutrabolt's XTEND line of protein powder Products. Individual consumers who purchased certain XTEND products from either Amazon, other online stores and retailers, or directly from the Woodbolt Nutrabolt websites may qualify for up to $25 without proof of purchase, and $50 with proof of purchase. The payout will be made at $0.50 per product or package of Nutrabolt XTEND purchased.

Read full story
1 comments

Subaru Battery Class Action Settlement

What's The Subaru Battery Open Class Action About?. Subaru has agreed to an open class action settlement to resolve allegations that its vehicles drain batteries faster than expected. The class action lawsuit, which resulted in a settlement, alleged that Subaru's battery problems stem from a lack of battery power that prevents vehicle components from being supported when the vehicle is turned off. When the same or a similar battery is installed, the flaw reportedly persists. 13 plaintiffs from around the country originally sued Subaru for its battery problems, eventually resolving the lawsuit with the Subaru battery drain class action settlement.

Read full story
15 comments

$1.75 Billion Juul Open Class Action Settlement Approval

Since the FDA's ban in June 23, 2022 against Juul, Juul Labs can no longer sell its 5%, 3% tobacoo or menthol juul pods in the United States or its territories. A massive $1.7 Billion Settlement as been agreed upon and settled.

Read full story

What is PII - Personally Identifiable Information?

A Guide to Personally Identifiable Information (PII) As technology evolves, the way businesses operate, governments regulate, and individuals communicate have all changed. Digital tools such as cell phones, the Internet, e-commerce, facial recognition systems to unlock devices and social media have increased the availability of all types of data, including the most sensitive of all data: social security numbers, medical history and information, browsing history, shopping preferences, and even darker and more private personal information. Everything you do online leaves a trace.

Read full story

$438,500,000 Juul Open Class Action Lawsuit

A nearly half-Billion dollar class action settlement has been agreed upon with Juul. Juul Labs, a leading e-cigarette maker that's taken the globe by storm, is ready to pay this hefty price for its monumental rise in the tobacco, nicotine and cigarette market. As part of the Juul Class Action Settlement, a $438.5 Million fund will be established after class action lawsuits and investigations that lasted 2 years.

Read full story
17 comments

$54 Billion Settlement in Opioid Epidemic Open Class Action Lawsuits

After Years of Courts, CVS and Walgreens have finally reached preliminary settlements in opioid claims totaling $10 billion. Walmart has agreed to a $3.1 Billion provisional settlement structure over opioids, bringing the grand total opioid open class action settlement funds tentatively to over $54.1 Billion in the United States alone.

Read full story
37 comments
Illinois State

What is the Biometric Information Privacy Act?

Biometrics-based solutions that automatically identify and authenticate people are becoming increasingly popular. The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) has become one of the most restrictive biometric data privacy laws in the United States that aims to protect individual privacy and their unique biometrics.

Read full story
1 comments

$33 Million CRT Class Action Settlement - No Proof Required

A $33 Million Open Class Action Lawsuit has been settled regarding Cathode Ray Tubes (CRT's). "CRTs" are (or used to be) extremely common in households and offices since they were the most popular form factor for TVs and compute monitors. The CRT class action lawsuit alleged that certain CRT manufacturers, such as Mitsubishi, conspired together in order to set high, monopolized prices for CRTs sold to consumers, leading intentionally to much higher prices for TVs and computer monitors.

Read full story
43 comments

$576,750,000 Computer and TV Monitor Open Class Action Settlement Pays Out

A $576,750,000 Open Class Action Lawsuit has been settled with nine manufacturers of CRT products. "CRTs" are Cathode Ray Tube screens, such as computer monitors and televisions. CRTs were predominant in the market before the advent of plasma, LCD, LED, and OLED screens. An amendment to the CRT class action lawsuit provided for a reduction in the total settlement fund from $576,750,000 to $547,750,000 plus accrued interest.

Read full story
3 comments

Only 1 Day Left in the American Airlines Open Class Action

What is the American Airlines Baggage Fees Settlement About?. American Airlines has agreed to pay out a $7,500,000 open class action settlement as part of a class action lawsuit that was filed in 2021 originally. The lawsuit alleged that the airline systematically breached contracts with certain passengers, including those who were part of the AAdvantage Gold status loyalty program and those who had AA-branded credit cards. The issue stemmed from American Airlines' failure to program checked-luggage benefits into its airport software, leading to certain passengers being charged to check bags despite being entitled to free bag-checking privileges.

Read full story

$60 Million AT&T Data Throttling Settlement

What is the AT&T Data Throttling Settlement All About?. A $60 Million AT&T Settlement has been reached with the FTC that will pay qualified consumers an estimated $10 to $23 each. This AT&T settlement resolves original litigation, or lawsuit, that was filed in 2014 by the United States Federal Trade Commission (the "FTC"). Tdidhe FTC alleged that AT&T, a massive American wireless and data provider, did not properly notify their customers that their data speeds would be intentionally slowed down when an arbitrary limit for the month for data usage would be hit. This practice is widely know as "data throttling".

Read full story
12 comments

How do I start a new class action?

In a class action case, many plaintiffs who have been affected by the same accountable party file a consolidated lawsuit to seek damages for their injuries, losses, or psychological distress. Instead of doing it alone, they stand a higher chance of winning a lawsuit if they pool their resources. While the class' attorneys typically take a percentage, the court will restrict their payment to a reasonable amount.

Read full story

How to File a Claim in the $181 Million Chicken Inflation Open Class Action - No Proof Required

Amid food inflation and food prices skyrocketing for households all over the United States, especially for poultry and eggs, a $181 Million chicken open class action lawsuit settlement has been agreed which involves residents of certain states in the U.S. who purchased chicken in the last 11 years. Specifically, if you purchased any chicken or chicken products from January 1, 2009 through December 31, 2020 you can be eligible to receive a cash payout from a collection of chicken and broiler chicken lawsuits, resulting in class action lawsuits totaling a $181 million settlement fund to be distributed. The claim deadline to file a legitimate qualifying settlement form has been extended to accommodate claimaints and is now April 3, 2023.

Read full story

Only 6 Days Left to File a Claim in the $7.5M American Airlines Checked Baggage Fee No Proof Open Class Action

What is the American Airlines Baggage Fees Settlement About?. American Airlines has agreed to pay out a $7,500,000 open class action settlement as part of a class action lawsuit that was filed in 2021 originally. The lawsuit alleged that the airline systematically breached contracts with certain passengers, including those who were part of the AAdvantage Gold status loyalty program and those who had AA-branded credit cards. The issue stemmed from American Airlines' failure to program checked-luggage benefits into its airport software, leading to certain passengers being charged to check bags despite being entitled to free bag-checking privileges.

Read full story

Colgate-Palmolive Recalls 5 Million Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners - Open to Consumer Compensation Claims

What's The Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Recall About?. Colgate-Palmolive, the parent company of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners, has issued a recall of nearly 5 million bottles of their Fabuloso product due to a hazardous risk of bacteria contamination. The risk is to consumers that use the Fabuloso product, and the recall affects a wide range of products, listed further down in this article.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy