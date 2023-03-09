FDA warns consumers not to purchase or use EzriCare Artificial Tears due to eye infection risk

EzriCare Artificial Tears Linked to Infections - Did you use EzriCare or Delsam Pharma artificial tears to treat dry or irritated eyes? Did you get an eye infection?

The FDA and CDC are reporting that EzriCare Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops, as well as Delsam Pharma Eye Ointment has been causing eye infections in people who used these ey drops. Delsam Pharma and EzriCare are sold over the counter to relieve dry and irritated eyes. Recently, there have been a significant number of cases where people developed antibiotic-resistant eye infections following use of artificial tears. Some infections became so severe they led to permanent vision loss, hospitalization and even death when an infection got into the bloodstream.



As of March 2023, EzriCare has an urgent notice warning users to discontinue use of its EzriCare Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops, containing Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium, 10mg in 1mL in one-half fl. oz, or 15 milliliter containers. The FDA has warned consumers and health care specialists to discontinue purchasing and cease using EzriCare Artificial Tears.



Additionally, the CDC has issued a warning that EzriCare was reported to contain a certain strain of anti-biotic resistant bacteria. The CDC conducted lab tests, which successfully identified the presence of this bacteria, known as "VIM-GES-CRPA" in certain bottles of EzriCare artificial tear products, from several different batches of products. The bottles were received from consumers with and without eye infections after having consumed the EzriCare dry eye products.



What Should I Do?

You can also read about recommended precautions from the FDA consumer recall website here regarding the ongoing nationwide recall for these antibiotic-resistant eye drop bottles.