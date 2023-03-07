Hair Straighteners and Relaxers Linked to Uterine Cancer - Investigations are Ramping Up

Photo by openclassactions.com

Chemical Hair Straightener Linked to Uterine Cancer - Consumers May Be Owed Compensation

According to a new study led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, using chemical hair straightening or relaxer products has been shown to double the risk of uterine cancer in women. Women who used chemical hair straightening or relaxer products frequently may have twice the risk of developing uterine cancer compared to those who didn't use the products.

The estimation, according to the study was that 1.64% of women who had never used hair straighteners would go on to develop uterine cancer by the age of 70. However, for frequent users, that risk went up more than double to 4.05% of women had had frequently using hair straighteners developing uterine cancer by the age of 70.

It's important to note that the study does not prove that using hair straighteners causes uterine cancer, only that there appears to be a correlation between the two. Further research would be needed to establish a causal link.

However, given these findings, it may be prudent for women who frequently use chemical hair straightening or relaxer products to consider reducing their usage or switching to alternative hair styling methods. Women should also speak with their healthcare provider about any concerns they may have regarding their risk of developing uterine cancer.



What If I Was Affected by Hair Straighteners - What Can I Get?

For those that were diagnosed with uterine cancer, investigations currently under way into chemical hair straighteners and hair relaxers, which can affect those that were injured in one of at least two potential ways:

• A law firm, or legal team and the defendant in the case can agree to an amount of compensation for injuries, in a settlement.

• If a hair straightener settlement isn't reached, cases may proceed to a trial in court, where a judge or jury will hear the claim and decide the outcome.

Historically, there have been other class action settelments related to cancer causing chemicals in everyday household consumer products, such as the Coppertone settlement over sunspray products being linked to fatal diseases.