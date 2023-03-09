Apple Macbook Pro Keyboard Open Class Action Settlement

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission

What is the Apple Macbook Class Action Settlement About?

A $50,000,000 Class Action Lawsuit has been settled with Apple over certain Macbooks they manufactured and sold from 2015 to 2019. The Apple lawsuit alleged that certain Macbooks were sold with so-called "butterfly" keyboards that are defective. The plaintiffs and lawyers behind the Apple class action claim that the keyboard causes malfunctions that caused users to experience the following:



• Sticky keys on the keyboard that do not respond,

• When typing on keys characters repeat unpredictably,

• Typing on keys does not make characters appear on the screen as one would expect.



The MacBook butterfly keyboard is a type of keyboard design used in Apple's MacBook laptop computers. It was introduced in 2015 as a way to make the keyboard thinner and more reliable. The butterfly mechanism was intended to provide a more stable key press and prevent keys from sticking. However, this design was met with criticism due to its perceived unreliability and tendency to malfunction, particularly with dust and debris accumulation. Apple has since introduced updated versions of the butterfly keyboard, including a new "Magic Keyboard" that uses a scissor mechanism.



The butterfly keyboard design in certain MacBook models, introduced in 2015, has been widely criticized for its tendency to fail due to issues with dust or debris getting trapped under the keys, leading to double-typing or not registering keystrokes. Additionally, some users have historically reported discomfort and fatigue with the low-travel keys. Apple has since introduced a new keyboard design with its MacBook Pro models, but the butterfly keyboards continue to be a source of frustration for some users.



Apple has accepted the terms of the $50 Million keyboard class action settlement, but by accepting the terms has not admitted any wrongdoing. Apple has denied that they did anything wrong or unlawful in relation to the butterfly keyboard lawsuit.



Other Apple Class Action Lawsuits

Apple has been a part of several settlements and lawsuits over the years, ranging from issues with intellectual property to consumer complaints. Some notable settlements include:



• In 2012, Apple reached a settlement with Proview over the iPad trademark in China.



• In 2014, Apple settled a class-action lawsuit over allegations that it slowed down older iPhones to compensate for aging batteries.



• In 2016, Apple agreed to pay a settlement of $450 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit over e-book price fixing.



• In 2020, Apple reached a settlement with Qualcomm over a dispute regarding royalty payments for the use of Qualcomm's patents in Apple devices.



Am I Part of the Macbook Keyboard Class Action Settlement?

Anyone that lived in the United States and purchased one of the Macbooks that are included in the class action settlement may be eligible for compensation. Those not included are individuals or businesses that purchased the eligible Macbook computers for the purpose of resale, rather than individual use. Here is a complete list of Apple Macbooks covered by the open class action lawsuit:



• MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015)

• MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2016)

• MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, 2017)

• MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)

• MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2019)

• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

• MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)

• MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)

• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

• MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018)

• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

• MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)



How Do I Qualify?

You may qualify to get compensated, depending on which group you are part of. There are three groups that qualify, all of which need to file claim forms by the deadline of March 6, 2023.



How Much Will I Get Paid?

Depending on which group you qualify for, the estimated payout is from $50 to $395 per claim.



Do I Need Proof of Purchase?

No proof of purchase is necessary to file a claim. However you may be asked for evidence or proof of purchase if Apple does not have a record for your claimed repair of the Topcase keyboard replacement.