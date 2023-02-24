$576,750,000 Computer and TV Monitor Open Class Action Settlement Pays Out

Photo by unsplash

What's This Settlement About?

A $576,750,000 Open Class Action Lawsuit has been settled with nine manufacturers of CRT products. "CRTs" are Cathode Ray Tube screens, such as computer monitors and televisions. CRTs were predominant in the market before the advent of plasma, LCD, LED, and OLED screens. An amendment to the CRT class action lawsuit provided for a reduction in the total settlement fund from $576,750,000 to $547,750,000 plus accrued interest.



The CRT Open Class Action Settlement received final approval by the Court on July 13, 2020. Payments for CR resellers are currently being paid out and checks are reportedly in the mail to folks between December 2022 and February 2023. The nine companies that settled the CRT class action lawsuit are as follows:



• LG

• Panasonic

• Phillips

• Hitatchi

• Toshiba

• Samsung SDI

• THomson

• TDA

• Chunghwa



The class action affected both end-users, or ordinary purchasers of computer and television monitors, as well as resellers or stores that bought wholesale, and sold CRT screens retail to consumers.



How Do I Qualify?

The CRT (Cathode Ray Tube) Class Action Lawsuit is closed to any new claims. To qualify, the deadline to file a claim was May 5, 2020. There is a new class action out for $33 Million that can be found here.



What Can I Get?

The reported payment amounts is about $23 per claim, but may vary depending on whether or not proof was provided, or how many CRT monitors or TVs were claimed in the class action forms that were filed on time. The total settlement amount of $576,750,000 was divided among end-user claims and reseller claims that were found valid, after subtracting attorney fees and court fees and related expenses. The class action payout amount varied depending on a number of factors, including amount of valid claims received and how many CRT TV's and monitors were claimed by businesses and individuals in their class action claim form.



What if I Missed the CRT Class Action Lawsuit?

Look for other Class Action Settlements you qualify for and get notified of new ones as they come by subscribing to the monthly OCA newsletter to receive updates.