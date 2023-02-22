Only 1 Day Left in the American Airlines Open Class Action

What is the American Airlines Baggage Fees Settlement About?

American Airlines has agreed to pay out a $7,500,000 open class action settlement as part of a class action lawsuit that was filed in 2021 originally. The lawsuit alleged that the airline systematically breached contracts with certain passengers, including those who were part of the AAdvantage Gold status loyalty program and those who had AA-branded credit cards. The issue stemmed from American Airlines' failure to program checked-luggage benefits into its airport software, leading to certain passengers being charged to check bags despite being entitled to free bag-checking privileges.

How Do I Qualify?

The settlement breaks class members into two groups: travelers with AA-branded credit cards that entitled them to free bag-checking privileges but were charged on a domestic flight, and passengers who received email confirmation that one or more of their bags would be free to check but still had to pay. To qualify, class members must have traveled on or after February 24, 2017, and their tickets must have been bought no later than April 8, 2020. If approved by the court, eligible customers will receive a full refund of all relevant checked-baggage fees.

How Much Will I Get Paid?

Eligible customers will receive a full refund of all relevant checked-baggage fees that were charged by American Airlines. Refunds will be issued via mailed checks and electronic payments. While American Airlines has agreed to a $7.5 million minimum, there is no cap on how much the settlement might ultimately pay out. The charge for the first checked piece of luggage on a domestic flight is $30, and fees increase to $40 for a second bag, $150 for a third bag, and $200 for a fourth one. It's important to note that payments for valid claims will be issued after the final fairness hearing, which is scheduled for May 8, 2023, and they may be delayed by appeals as many class actions ultimately do become delayed due to appeals or further court hearings.

If you're a member of the Settlement Class and submit a verified Claim within the allotted time, you will receive a 100% refund for all charged baggage fees during the Case time frame. American Airlines will pay at least $7,500,000.00 in total payments to Settlement Class Members under the Settlement, which may increase on a pro rata basis if the total baggage fees for all verified Claims are less than $7,500,000.00. You're eligible for a refund for each baggage charge on multiple occasions during the Case time frame, as long as you file a verified Claim. However, each baggage charge will only be refunded once, even if you were entitled to check a bag at no charge for multiple reasons.

What If I Don't Qualify for the American Airlines Baggage Fee Settlement?

Look for other Class Action Settlements you do qualify for by getting notified of new ones as they are announced here.

How Do I File a Claim?

To file a claim, class members can fill out an online claim form or mail in a completed print form. The claim must be filed online or postmarked by February 22, 2023. The settlement is subject to a final fairness hearing scheduled for May 8, 2023, and payments for valid claims will be issued after then, although they may be delayed by appeals. Refunds will be issued via mailed checks and electronic payments, with no cap on how much the settlement might ultimately pay out. Attorneys for the plaintiffs have advised claimants to be patient due to the uncertainty of the timeline. You can file a claim with the form on the official open class action website.

Class Action History with American Airlines

American Airlines has settled other class actions in the past. Here are a few examples:

• In 2018, American Airlines agreed to pay $45 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging that the airline, along with several other major airlines, had conspired to limit capacity and raise fares. The lawsuit alleged that the airlines had engaged in anticompetitive behavior, resulting in higher prices for passengers.

• In 2017, American Airlines settled a class action lawsuit for $1 million, which alleged that the airline had improperly charged passengers for access to the priority boarding lane.

• In 2016, American Airlines settled a class action lawsuit for $1.5 million, which alleged that the airline had improperly charged passengers for overweight baggage fees.

To file a claim, simply search online for "openclassaction american airlines".

