$10 Million Nestle Coffee-Mate Open Class Action Settlement

OpenClassActions.com

What is the Nestle Coffee-Mate Class Action Settlement About?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKBlX_0keoT4mH00
Photo byadobe

A $10M Open Class Action has been settled with Nestle over its Coffee-Mate line of products which include powder creamers for coffee. The original Nestle class action lawsuit alleges that the servings sizes were falsely advertised. The class action lawsuit stated that Nestle misrepresented the amount of servings that could be yielded by their Coffee-Mate product when following th instructions on the labeling provided. While Nestle did not accept any wrongdoing, or that the Coffee-Mate creamers were inaccurately labeled, they agreed to settle for $10 Million in order to avoid court fees, expenses, and disruption to the business.

How Do I Qualify?

You may qualify to get the $5 to $40 compensation as part of the Nestle Coffee-Mate Class Action if you:

• Live in the United States and,
• Purchased a qualifying Coffee-Mate powder or creamer product for personal use and,
• Made a purchase of Coffee-Mate anytime between January 1, 2017 and December 8, 2022.

How Much Will I Get Paid?

There are two categories of payment for the Nestle Class Action Lawsuit, including claim with no proof of purchase, which are part of this class action settlement and can qualify under penalty of perjury:

Category 1 No Proof of Purchase - Those with no proof of purchasing qualifying Nestle Coffee-Mate creamers or powder can get up to $0.50 per product capped at $5.00 for 10 total Coffee-Mate products total.

Category 2 With Proof of Purchase - Those that have a valid proof of purchase, such as credit card statements, or receipts, can get up to 30% of the price paid per unit of Nestle Coffee-Mate, capped at a total claim reimbursement amount of $40.00.

Every household can only qualify for one claim per household. Additionally, if you wish to file a claim, you can either file a "no proof" or "with proof" tier of claims. Do not file a claim for both categories. The deadline to file a claim is March 14, 2023.

Do I Need Proof of Purchase?

No, the Nestle Coffee-Mate class action settlement specifically allocated $10 Million to include no proof required claims. If you file a valid claim, and do not have proof of purchase, the class action will pay for up to 10 products that are covered (see list above for covered products). The amount of payment will be capped at $5.00 for up to 10 products claimed without proof. Each product claimed will pay out an estimated $0.50 (pro-rated if the total amount of claims is more or less than what is estimated now by the class action administrators) .

How Do I File a Claim?

To be eligible to receive a payment from the $10M Nestle Coffee-Mate Class Action Settlement, you must complete and submit a timely Claim Form by March 14, 2023 electronically. You may be asked for a registration ID, while you can acquire it without having previously received it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# legal# food# consumers# justice# law

Comments / 38

Published by

Blogging about latest and most up to date Open Class Action news since 2019

Hudson, NY
3K followers

More from OpenClassActions.com

Colgate-Palmolive Recalls 5 Million Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners - Open to Consumer Compensation Claims

What's The Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Recall About?. Colgate-Palmolive, the parent company of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners, has issued a recall of nearly 5 million bottles of their Fabuloso product due to a hazardous risk of bacteria contamination. The risk is to consumers that use the Fabuloso product, and the recall affects a wide range of products, listed further down in this article.

Read full story

$5 Million Thinx Underwear Open Class Action Settlement

$5M Underwear Open Class Action Settlement - No Proof Required. A national, $5,000,000 Consumer *No Proof Required* Class Action Settlement has been settled with Thinx Underwear, over allegations that some of its underwear may have contained toxic chemicals that can be harmful to consumers. Thinx Underwear has settled the class action lawsuit for $4,000,000, plus a provisional $1,000,000 if additional funds are needed to pay settlement claims. Thinx settled the class action in order to avoid potential costs of further litigation and courts.

Read full story

$75 Million Pork Price-Fixing Open Class Action Settlement

What is the Pork Price Inflation Open Class Action?. A $20 Million class action settlement has been agreed upon, and approved. The original class action lawsuit alleges that indirect purchasers of pork products, such as seaboard foods and triumph foods, had paid higher prices as the result of price fixing. The details of the filed class action lawsuit allege that JBS USA Food Company, and their "co-conspirators" combined efforts in order to fix prices, raise them, maintain the fixed prices, and stabilize the price of certain pork products as of at least January 1, 2009.

Read full story
21 comments

What Are the Various Stages of Open Class Actions Lawsuits?

Consumers who have suffered comparable wrongs at the hands of a single business may find protection in a class action lawsuit. Typically, the cases involve relatively minor losses that affect a large number of clients. Though lengthy, this procedure provides victims with compensation and guarantees that the offender will take steps to prevent a recurrence of the situation.

Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

Illinois Residents - Boone vs Snap Privacy Class Action Settlement Payments for $16.35 Being Sent Out

Boone vs Snap Privacy Class Action Settlement Payments Being Sent $16.35. $16.35 Payments to PayPal and Prepaid Cards are being reported as sent out to individuals who filed valid and timely claims in the Snapchat Privacy Class Action Lawsuit. The total settlement amount was $35,000,000 which is being sent out to consumers who qualified, before court, lawyers, and administrative fees.

Read full story
13 comments

Only 24 Hours Left - $56 Million Alzheimer's & Dementia Drug Class Action Settlement is Open to Claims

What is the Dementia / Alzheimer's Medication Class Action About?. A $56 Million Class Action Settlement has been settled with pharmaceutical companies that manufacture and market certain Alzheimer's disease medications. The class action lawsuit alleged that pharma companies including Actavis, Merz, Teva, Dr. Reddy's, and Wockhardt conspired intentionally to keep generic versions of Alzheimer's medication off the shelves in order to drive up the cost of Namenda Alzheimer's medication. In the United States, the generic version of Namenda Alzheimer's disease drug is also known as Memantine.

Read full story
52 comments

FTC Issues $3 Million Credit Karma Rebate to Consumers

Credit Karma is issuing a refund of $3,000,000 to customers who were allegedly sent false pre-approval offers. According to the FTC, "pre approval" or "pre qualify" is just as deceptive as offers that include "free", "low-calorie", or "natural" in marketing or advertising. The Federal Trade Commission has arranged that customers would have the $3 Million settlement as part of an agreement with Credit Karma for customers' time that was wasted after applying for "pre-approved" offers.

Read full story
22 comments

The Biggest Open Class Action Settlements of All Time

The Biggest Open Class Action Settlement Payouts of All Time. When it comes to open class action lawsuits, many huge-scale lawsuits have seen some incredible settlement payouts, ending up as 4 or 5 digit payouts to end users, with the largest class action settlement payout stretches into the multi-billions.

Read full story
39 comments
Missouri State

Missouri Residents - $1.7 Million Sephora.com Class Action Settlement

A $1.7 Million Class Action Lawsuit against Sephora has been settled that affects Missouri Sephora customers. The lawsuit against Sephora alleged that Sephora customers ended up paying more state tax than they rightfully should have for products purchased either on the Sephora website, or remotely. According to the class action lawsuit, overpayment of sales tax occurred in situations where Sephora customers had products shipped from outside of Missouri. Sephora has outright denied the claims made by the class action lawsuit, but has settled to avoid continuing court and lawyer fees.

Read full story
2 comments

Register for the National Do Not Call Registry and Get Paid for Spam Calls to Your Number

What is the National Do Not Call Registry and How Does it Work?. For most people, you respond to unwanted phone calls by hanging up or blacklisting them. However, this method is not quite effective, especially for motivated telemarketers who want to make sales. These telemarketers will give you numerous phone calls that it becomes hard to block them using different phone numbers. You can remedy this problem by signing up for the "National Do Not Call List" and getting rid of those pesky telemarketers.

Read full story
104 comments

JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers

JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.

Read full story
17 comments

Only 9 Days Left in the $7.8 Million Celsius Energy Drink Class Action Settlement

A $7,800,000 No Proof Required Class Action Settlement has been reached with Celsius over allegations that its product contained preservatives when the labeling clearly indicated that the Celsius beverages did not contain any preservatives. The Celsius class action lawsuit alleged that Celsius violated certain consumer protection laws by labeling its products with "No Preservatives" while the products contained citric acid, a known preservative. The consumer laws mentioned in the lawsuit are as follows:

Read full story
56 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy