$10 Million Nestle Coffee-Mate Open Class Action Settlement

What is the Nestle Coffee-Mate Class Action Settlement About?

Photo by adobe

A $10M Open Class Action has been settled with Nestle over its Coffee-Mate line of products which include powder creamers for coffee. The original Nestle class action lawsuit alleges that the servings sizes were falsely advertised. The class action lawsuit stated that Nestle misrepresented the amount of servings that could be yielded by their Coffee-Mate product when following th instructions on the labeling provided. While Nestle did not accept any wrongdoing, or that the Coffee-Mate creamers were inaccurately labeled, they agreed to settle for $10 Million in order to avoid court fees, expenses, and disruption to the business.

How Do I Qualify?

You may qualify to get the $5 to $40 compensation as part of the Nestle Coffee-Mate Class Action if you:

• Live in the United States and,

• Purchased a qualifying Coffee-Mate powder or creamer product for personal use and,

• Made a purchase of Coffee-Mate anytime between January 1, 2017 and December 8, 2022.



How Much Will I Get Paid?

There are two categories of payment for the Nestle Class Action Lawsuit, including claim with no proof of purchase, which are part of this class action settlement and can qualify under penalty of perjury:



• Category 1 No Proof of Purchase - Those with no proof of purchasing qualifying Nestle Coffee-Mate creamers or powder can get up to $0.50 per product capped at $5.00 for 10 total Coffee-Mate products total.



• Category 2 With Proof of Purchase - Those that have a valid proof of purchase, such as credit card statements, or receipts, can get up to 30% of the price paid per unit of Nestle Coffee-Mate, capped at a total claim reimbursement amount of $40.00.



Every household can only qualify for one claim per household. Additionally, if you wish to file a claim, you can either file a "no proof" or "with proof" tier of claims. Do not file a claim for both categories. The deadline to file a claim is March 14, 2023.



Do I Need Proof of Purchase?

No, the Nestle Coffee-Mate class action settlement specifically allocated $10 Million to include no proof required claims. If you file a valid claim, and do not have proof of purchase, the class action will pay for up to 10 products that are covered (see list above for covered products). The amount of payment will be capped at $5.00 for up to 10 products claimed without proof. Each product claimed will pay out an estimated $0.50 (pro-rated if the total amount of claims is more or less than what is estimated now by the class action administrators) .



How Do I File a Claim?

To be eligible to receive a payment from the $10M Nestle Coffee-Mate Class Action Settlement, you must complete and submit a timely Claim Form by March 14, 2023 electronically. You may be asked for a registration ID, while you can acquire it without having previously received it.