$5 Million Thinx Underwear Open Class Action Settlement

OpenClassActions.com

$5M Underwear Open Class Action Settlement - No Proof Required

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boGsE_0kdSSKZu00
Photo byunsplash

A national, $5,000,000 Consumer *No Proof Required* Class Action Settlement has been settled with Thinx Underwear, over allegations that some of its underwear may have contained toxic chemicals that can be harmful to consumers. Thinx Underwear has settled the class action lawsuit for $4,000,000, plus a provisional $1,000,000 if additional funds are needed to pay settlement claims. Thinx settled the class action in order to avoid potential costs of further litigation and courts.

The Thinx class action lawsuit made allegations that certain underwear lines had a presence of PFAS. PFAS, or Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, are synthetic chemicals that have been shown in peer-reviewed studies to have health effects on people. There are many types of PFAS, and there are many nuances to PFAS effects on health, most importantly the level of exposure. The EPA reported that many Americans have had exposure to PFAS, but at relatively low concentrations. Some of the potential health effects include:

• Reproductive health effects,
• Increased blood pressure in pregnant women,
• Decreased fertility,
• Low birth weight in children,
• Development delays in children,
• Accelerated puberty phases,
• Variations in bones,
• Increased risk of prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers,
• Reduce immune response, so reduced ability to battle infections,
• Reduced vaccine response,
• Interference with the body's natural hormone processes,
• Increased cholesterol levels,
• Increased risk of obesity.

Thinx denies the allegations made in the underwear class action lawsuit, and confirmed that PFAS had never been part of the design of its products. It is also important to note that the fact that Thinx settled the $5,000,000 class action does not indicate any admission of wrongdoing in any way on the part of Thinx.

How Do I Qualify?

You may qualify for this class action if you purchased certain Thinx-branded Underwear products anytime between November 12, 2016 to November 28, 2022. Check the full list here.

How Much Will I Get Paid?

Thinx has agreed to provide $4 Million for the initial class action settlement, plus an additional $1,000,000 to cover valid claims that may add up to more than the initial $4,000,000 settlement. The lawsuit amount also includes lawyer fees, court fees, and additional awards to the initial class action participants (lead plaintiffs).

There are multiple tiers of payments available in the Thinx Underwear class action, including up to $10.50 with no proof of purchase required to get a payment. A voucher for up to $52.50 is also available as compensation for those that do not have proof purchase (as an alternative to a straight-up $10.50 cash payment):

• Air Bikini
• Air Hiphugger
• Boyshort
• Cheeky
• French Cut
• Heavy Boyshort
• Heavy Hi-Waist
• Heavy Hiphugger
• Hiphugger
• Modal Cotton Bikini
• Modal Cotton Boyshort
• Modal Cotton Brief
• Modal Cotton Thong
• Modal Heavy Cotton Brief
• Modal Super Cotton Brief
• Sport
• Super Hi-Waist
• Super Hiphugger
• Thong

Do I Need Proof of Purchase?

No, proof of purchase is not required for claims that will pay out up to $10.50. If you file a valid claim that is on time (by April 12, 2023), and you do not have proof of purchase, the class action will pay for up to 3 products that are covered (see list above for covered products). The amount of payment is estimated to be between $10.50 total without proof of purchase; Each pair of underwear purchased will pay out at $3.50 per unit for up to 3 units if no evidence of purchase is provided.

How Do I File a Claim?

To be eligible to receive a payment from the Thinx Class Action Settlement, you must have completed and submitted a timely Claim Form by April 12, 2023.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# legal# law# lifestyle# clothing# money

Comments / 0

Published by

Blogging about latest and most up to date Open Class Action news since 2019

Hudson, NY
3K followers

More from OpenClassActions.com

Colgate-Palmolive Recalls 5 Million Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners - Open to Consumer Compensation Claims

What's The Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Recall About?. Colgate-Palmolive, the parent company of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners, has issued a recall of nearly 5 million bottles of their Fabuloso product due to a hazardous risk of bacteria contamination. The risk is to consumers that use the Fabuloso product, and the recall affects a wide range of products, listed further down in this article.

Read full story

$10 Million Nestle Coffee-Mate Open Class Action Settlement

What is the Nestle Coffee-Mate Class Action Settlement About?. A $10M Open Class Action has been settled with Nestle over its Coffee-Mate line of products which include powder creamers for coffee. The original Nestle class action lawsuit alleges that the servings sizes were falsely advertised. The class action lawsuit stated that Nestle misrepresented the amount of servings that could be yielded by their Coffee-Mate product when following th instructions on the labeling provided. While Nestle did not accept any wrongdoing, or that the Coffee-Mate creamers were inaccurately labeled, they agreed to settle for $10 Million in order to avoid court fees, expenses, and disruption to the business.

Read full story
38 comments

$75 Million Pork Price-Fixing Open Class Action Settlement

What is the Pork Price Inflation Open Class Action?. A $20 Million class action settlement has been agreed upon, and approved. The original class action lawsuit alleges that indirect purchasers of pork products, such as seaboard foods and triumph foods, had paid higher prices as the result of price fixing. The details of the filed class action lawsuit allege that JBS USA Food Company, and their "co-conspirators" combined efforts in order to fix prices, raise them, maintain the fixed prices, and stabilize the price of certain pork products as of at least January 1, 2009.

Read full story
21 comments

What Are the Various Stages of Open Class Actions Lawsuits?

Consumers who have suffered comparable wrongs at the hands of a single business may find protection in a class action lawsuit. Typically, the cases involve relatively minor losses that affect a large number of clients. Though lengthy, this procedure provides victims with compensation and guarantees that the offender will take steps to prevent a recurrence of the situation.

Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

Illinois Residents - Boone vs Snap Privacy Class Action Settlement Payments for $16.35 Being Sent Out

Boone vs Snap Privacy Class Action Settlement Payments Being Sent $16.35. $16.35 Payments to PayPal and Prepaid Cards are being reported as sent out to individuals who filed valid and timely claims in the Snapchat Privacy Class Action Lawsuit. The total settlement amount was $35,000,000 which is being sent out to consumers who qualified, before court, lawyers, and administrative fees.

Read full story
13 comments

Only 24 Hours Left - $56 Million Alzheimer's & Dementia Drug Class Action Settlement is Open to Claims

What is the Dementia / Alzheimer's Medication Class Action About?. A $56 Million Class Action Settlement has been settled with pharmaceutical companies that manufacture and market certain Alzheimer's disease medications. The class action lawsuit alleged that pharma companies including Actavis, Merz, Teva, Dr. Reddy's, and Wockhardt conspired intentionally to keep generic versions of Alzheimer's medication off the shelves in order to drive up the cost of Namenda Alzheimer's medication. In the United States, the generic version of Namenda Alzheimer's disease drug is also known as Memantine.

Read full story
52 comments

FTC Issues $3 Million Credit Karma Rebate to Consumers

Credit Karma is issuing a refund of $3,000,000 to customers who were allegedly sent false pre-approval offers. According to the FTC, "pre approval" or "pre qualify" is just as deceptive as offers that include "free", "low-calorie", or "natural" in marketing or advertising. The Federal Trade Commission has arranged that customers would have the $3 Million settlement as part of an agreement with Credit Karma for customers' time that was wasted after applying for "pre-approved" offers.

Read full story
22 comments

The Biggest Open Class Action Settlements of All Time

The Biggest Open Class Action Settlement Payouts of All Time. When it comes to open class action lawsuits, many huge-scale lawsuits have seen some incredible settlement payouts, ending up as 4 or 5 digit payouts to end users, with the largest class action settlement payout stretches into the multi-billions.

Read full story
39 comments
Missouri State

Missouri Residents - $1.7 Million Sephora.com Class Action Settlement

A $1.7 Million Class Action Lawsuit against Sephora has been settled that affects Missouri Sephora customers. The lawsuit against Sephora alleged that Sephora customers ended up paying more state tax than they rightfully should have for products purchased either on the Sephora website, or remotely. According to the class action lawsuit, overpayment of sales tax occurred in situations where Sephora customers had products shipped from outside of Missouri. Sephora has outright denied the claims made by the class action lawsuit, but has settled to avoid continuing court and lawyer fees.

Read full story
2 comments

Register for the National Do Not Call Registry and Get Paid for Spam Calls to Your Number

What is the National Do Not Call Registry and How Does it Work?. For most people, you respond to unwanted phone calls by hanging up or blacklisting them. However, this method is not quite effective, especially for motivated telemarketers who want to make sales. These telemarketers will give you numerous phone calls that it becomes hard to block them using different phone numbers. You can remedy this problem by signing up for the "National Do Not Call List" and getting rid of those pesky telemarketers.

Read full story
104 comments

JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers

JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.

Read full story
17 comments

Only 9 Days Left in the $7.8 Million Celsius Energy Drink Class Action Settlement

A $7,800,000 No Proof Required Class Action Settlement has been reached with Celsius over allegations that its product contained preservatives when the labeling clearly indicated that the Celsius beverages did not contain any preservatives. The Celsius class action lawsuit alleged that Celsius violated certain consumer protection laws by labeling its products with "No Preservatives" while the products contained citric acid, a known preservative. The consumer laws mentioned in the lawsuit are as follows:

Read full story
56 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy