$5 Million Thinx Underwear Open Class Action Settlement

$5M Underwear Open Class Action Settlement - No Proof Required

A national, $5,000,000 Consumer *No Proof Required* Class Action Settlement has been settled with Thinx Underwear, over allegations that some of its underwear may have contained toxic chemicals that can be harmful to consumers. Thinx Underwear has settled the class action lawsuit for $4,000,000, plus a provisional $1,000,000 if additional funds are needed to pay settlement claims. Thinx settled the class action in order to avoid potential costs of further litigation and courts.

The Thinx class action lawsuit made allegations that certain underwear lines had a presence of PFAS. PFAS, or Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, are synthetic chemicals that have been shown in peer-reviewed studies to have health effects on people. There are many types of PFAS, and there are many nuances to PFAS effects on health, most importantly the level of exposure. The EPA reported that many Americans have had exposure to PFAS, but at relatively low concentrations. Some of the potential health effects include:



• Reproductive health effects,

• Increased blood pressure in pregnant women,

• Decreased fertility,

• Low birth weight in children,

• Development delays in children,

• Accelerated puberty phases,

• Variations in bones,

• Increased risk of prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers,

• Reduce immune response, so reduced ability to battle infections,

• Reduced vaccine response,

• Interference with the body's natural hormone processes,

• Increased cholesterol levels,

• Increased risk of obesity.



Thinx denies the allegations made in the underwear class action lawsuit, and confirmed that PFAS had never been part of the design of its products. It is also important to note that the fact that Thinx settled the $5,000,000 class action does not indicate any admission of wrongdoing in any way on the part of Thinx.



How Do I Qualify?

You may qualify for this class action if you purchased certain Thinx-branded Underwear products anytime between November 12, 2016 to November 28, 2022. Check the full list here.



How Much Will I Get Paid?

Thinx has agreed to provide $4 Million for the initial class action settlement, plus an additional $1,000,000 to cover valid claims that may add up to more than the initial $4,000,000 settlement. The lawsuit amount also includes lawyer fees, court fees, and additional awards to the initial class action participants (lead plaintiffs).



There are multiple tiers of payments available in the Thinx Underwear class action, including up to $10.50 with no proof of purchase required to get a payment. A voucher for up to $52.50 is also available as compensation for those that do not have proof purchase (as an alternative to a straight-up $10.50 cash payment):



• Air Bikini

• Air Hiphugger

• Boyshort

• Cheeky

• French Cut

• Heavy Boyshort

• Heavy Hi-Waist

• Heavy Hiphugger

• Hiphugger

• Modal Cotton Bikini

• Modal Cotton Boyshort

• Modal Cotton Brief

• Modal Cotton Thong

• Modal Heavy Cotton Brief

• Modal Super Cotton Brief

• Sport

• Super Hi-Waist

• Super Hiphugger

• Thong



Do I Need Proof of Purchase?

No, proof of purchase is not required for claims that will pay out up to $10.50. If you file a valid claim that is on time (by April 12, 2023), and you do not have proof of purchase, the class action will pay for up to 3 products that are covered (see list above for covered products). The amount of payment is estimated to be between $10.50 total without proof of purchase; Each pair of underwear purchased will pay out at $3.50 per unit for up to 3 units if no evidence of purchase is provided.



How Do I File a Claim?

To be eligible to receive a payment from the Thinx Class Action Settlement, you must have completed and submitted a timely Claim Form by April 12, 2023.