$75 Million Pork Price-Fixing Open Class Action Settlement

OpenClassActions.com

What is the Pork Price Inflation Open Class Action?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7BCM_0kdIWgwS00
Photo byunsplash

A $20 Million class action settlement has been agreed upon, and approved. The original class action lawsuit alleges that indirect purchasers of pork products, such as seaboard foods and triumph foods, had paid higher prices as the result of price fixing. The details of the filed class action lawsuit allege that JBS USA Food Company, and their "co-conspirators" combined efforts in order to fix prices, raise them, maintain the fixed prices, and stabilize the price of certain pork products as of at least January 1, 2009.

The class action lawsuit made assertions that it was the intent and explicit expected result that increased products would pour money into the coffers of certain pork producers and marketers, and their affiliates. The lawsuit alleged that these monopolistic activities are in direct contradiction to federal and state antitrust laws that aim to protect consumers.

Some of the alleged co-conspirators in the pork class action complaint are producers of pork products, in addition to a company called Agri Stats, Inc. Some of the companies involved in the pork class action are:

• JBS USA Food Company,
• JBS USA Food Company Holdings,
• Clemens Food Group, LLC,
• The Clemens Family Corporation,
• Hormel Foods Corporation,
• Seaboard Foods LLC,
• Smithfield Foods, Inc.,
• Triumph Foods, LLC,
• Tyson Foods, Inc.,
• Tyson Prepared Foods, Inc.,
• Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc.,
• Agri Stats, Inc.

How Do I Qualify?

You qualify if you indirectly purchased pork or pork products from any of the above listed companies, their "co-conspirators", or any of their subsidies or affiliates for personal consumption any time from January 1, 2009, through April 2, 2021. Only the following states are eligible: Arizona, California, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

At this time, it is unknown how much each Settlement Class Member that submits a valid claim will receive. The amount will be determined by the amount of valid claims.

The settlement has since been granted final approval by the presiding judge on the case.

How Do I File a Claim?

The pork class action settlement is still open to claims. The deadline to file a claim is June 30, 2023. Once the claims period is complete. Stay up to date on updates here. To file a claim in the Pork Products Class Action Settlement, you can follow the links below.

Claim Form:

If you believe that you qualify, you must submit your claim no later than June 30 2023. You can find the claim form to file here with no proof required. (Find it at the bottom of the page)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# prices# law# legal# money

Comments / 21

Published by

Blogging about latest and most up to date Open Class Action news since 2019

Hudson, NY
3K followers

More from OpenClassActions.com

What Are the Various Stages of Open Class Actions Lawsuits?

Consumers who have suffered comparable wrongs at the hands of a single business may find protection in a class action lawsuit. Typically, the cases involve relatively minor losses that affect a large number of clients. Though lengthy, this procedure provides victims with compensation and guarantees that the offender will take steps to prevent a recurrence of the situation.

Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

Illinois Residents - Boone vs Snap Privacy Class Action Settlement Payments for $16.35 Being Sent Out

Boone vs Snap Privacy Class Action Settlement Payments Being Sent $16.35. $16.35 Payments to PayPal and Prepaid Cards are being reported as sent out to individuals who filed valid and timely claims in the Snapchat Privacy Class Action Lawsuit. The total settlement amount was $35,000,000 which is being sent out to consumers who qualified, before court, lawyers, and administrative fees.

Read full story
9 comments

Only 24 Hours Left - $56 Million Alzheimer's & Dementia Drug Class Action Settlement is Open to Claims

What is the Dementia / Alzheimer's Medication Class Action About?. A $56 Million Class Action Settlement has been settled with pharmaceutical companies that manufacture and market certain Alzheimer's disease medications. The class action lawsuit alleged that pharma companies including Actavis, Merz, Teva, Dr. Reddy's, and Wockhardt conspired intentionally to keep generic versions of Alzheimer's medication off the shelves in order to drive up the cost of Namenda Alzheimer's medication. In the United States, the generic version of Namenda Alzheimer's disease drug is also known as Memantine.

Read full story
52 comments

FTC Issues $3 Million Credit Karma Rebate to Consumers

Credit Karma is issuing a refund of $3,000,000 to customers who were allegedly sent false pre-approval offers. According to the FTC, "pre approval" or "pre qualify" is just as deceptive as offers that include "free", "low-calorie", or "natural" in marketing or advertising. The Federal Trade Commission has arranged that customers would have the $3 Million settlement as part of an agreement with Credit Karma for customers' time that was wasted after applying for "pre-approved" offers.

Read full story
22 comments

The Biggest Open Class Action Settlements of All Time

The Biggest Open Class Action Settlement Payouts of All Time. When it comes to open class action lawsuits, many huge-scale lawsuits have seen some incredible settlement payouts, ending up as 4 or 5 digit payouts to end users, with the largest class action settlement payout stretches into the multi-billions.

Read full story
39 comments
Missouri State

Missouri Residents - $1.7 Million Sephora.com Class Action Settlement

A $1.7 Million Class Action Lawsuit against Sephora has been settled that affects Missouri Sephora customers. The lawsuit against Sephora alleged that Sephora customers ended up paying more state tax than they rightfully should have for products purchased either on the Sephora website, or remotely. According to the class action lawsuit, overpayment of sales tax occurred in situations where Sephora customers had products shipped from outside of Missouri. Sephora has outright denied the claims made by the class action lawsuit, but has settled to avoid continuing court and lawyer fees.

Read full story
2 comments

Register for the National Do Not Call Registry and Get Paid for Spam Calls to Your Number

What is the National Do Not Call Registry and How Does it Work?. For most people, you respond to unwanted phone calls by hanging up or blacklisting them. However, this method is not quite effective, especially for motivated telemarketers who want to make sales. These telemarketers will give you numerous phone calls that it becomes hard to block them using different phone numbers. You can remedy this problem by signing up for the "National Do Not Call List" and getting rid of those pesky telemarketers.

Read full story
102 comments

JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers

JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.

Read full story
15 comments

Only 9 Days Left in the $7.8 Million Celsius Energy Drink Class Action Settlement

A $7,800,000 No Proof Required Class Action Settlement has been reached with Celsius over allegations that its product contained preservatives when the labeling clearly indicated that the Celsius beverages did not contain any preservatives. The Celsius class action lawsuit alleged that Celsius violated certain consumer protection laws by labeling its products with "No Preservatives" while the products contained citric acid, a known preservative. The consumer laws mentioned in the lawsuit are as follows:

Read full story
56 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy