There's Just 8 Days Left to Get Money in The $8 Million P&G Anti-Perspirant Open Class Action

What is the Procter & Gamble Antiperspirant Spray Settlement About?

An $8,000,000 No Proof Required Class Action Lawsuit has been settled with Procter & Gamble (P&G), over several of its branded aerosol spray can products containing benzene, including:



• Aerosol antiperspirant

• Deodorant

• Body Spray

• Dry Shampoo

• Dry Conditioner



The list of Procter & Gamble brands that are affected in this class action are:



• Secret

• Old Spice

• Pantene

• Aussie

• Herbal Essences

• Hair Food

• Waterl<ss



P&G had previously issued a product recall for many of the same products over concerns that benzene was contained in P&G dry shampoos, dry conditioners, antiperspirants, body sprays, and deodorants in certain popular brands like Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, HairFood, Old Spice, and Waterless. The P&G class action lawsuit that was eventually settled here for $8 Million alleged that certain P&G spray products were not correctly marketed since they did not disclose the ingredient benzene.



A similar benzene related class action lawsuit was settled in 2022 over Coppertone Sun Spray products that allegedly contained Benzene, but did not disclose the ingredient to consumers in its labeling, marketing or sales practices. Coppertone settled that class action for $2.3 Million, although the manufacturer of Coppertone did not accept any wrongdoing or admit that benzene posed any danger to customers.



There is also an ongoing voluntary recall for certain dry shampoo products like Dove, Tresemme, Suave, Nexxus, and other dry shampoos and conditioners produced by Unilever that may contain benzene.



What is Benzene?

Benzene, which is at the center of the Procter & Gamble Aerosol Spray Products Class Action Settlement, is a well known odorless, and colorless chemical. Prolonged exposure to benzene carries serious health risks and consequences. Thus, the CDC and FDA recommend that consumers be aware of ingesting or consuming benzene in products, as well as the environment. For more about benzene, read the CDC's fact sheet on the chemical here.



How Do I Qualify?

You may qualify for this class action if you purchased certain P&G products, such as antiperspirants, dry shampoos, dry conditioners, body sprays, and deodorants for your own personal use, and not for resale in the United States. Proof of purchase is not required for up to 3 related P&G products. To qualify, the aerosol products must have been purchased anytime between November 4, 2015 through December 31, 2021.



How Much Will I Get Paid?

The maximum payout for claims made without proof purchase is capped at $10.50 for up to 3 products claimed without proof of purchase. Alternatively, claimaints can select to be reimbursed with up to 3 vouchers towards the purchase of a replacement product. If your household previously claimed reimbursement via the P&G recall program, the class action payment will be reduced by the difference of what you have already claimed and received. P&G has vowed to correct and prevent the use of benzene in the related spray products.



Here is a breakdown of values of vouchers by P&G brand in the aerosol class action settlement:



Qualified Aerosol Product Voucher Value Old Spice Hair $5.00 Aussie $6.00 Old Spice, Secret, Herbal Essences $6.00 Pantene, Waterl<ss $9.00 Hair Food $10.00



Do I Need Proof of Purchase?

No, the P&G class action settlement specifically allocated $8 Million towards no proof required claims. If you file a valid claim, and do not have proof of purchase, the class action will pay for up to 3 products that are covered (see list above for covered products). The amount of payment will be capped at $10.50 for up to 3 products claimed without proof. Note, however, that if you already received a refund or voucher in the Procter & Gamble aerosol spray benzene recall, the amount you receive will be reduced by the value your household was reimbursed.



What If I Don't Qualify for the Procter & Gamble Settlement?

How Do I File a Claim?

To be eligible to receive a payment from the $8M Procter & Gamble Spray Bottle Benzene Class Action Settlement, you must complete and submit a timely Claim Form by January 26, 2023 electronically here at the bottom of the page. If you do not have a class action member ID, you can register to receive one and use the class action ID to file a claim.