FTC Issues $3 Million Credit Karma Rebate to Consumers

OpenClassActions.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137bFr_0kFCTg2R00
Credit Karma - OpenClassActions.comPhoto byunsplash

Credit Karma $3 Million Rebate

Credit Karma is issuing a refund of $3,000,000 to customers who were allegedly sent false pre-approval offers. According to the FTC, "pre approval" or "pre qualify" is just as deceptive as offers that include "free", "low-calorie", or "natural" in marketing or advertising. The Federal Trade Commission has arranged that customers would have the $3 Million settlement as part of an agreement with Credit Karma for customers' time that was wasted after applying for "pre-approved" offers.

What is the Credit Karma Settlement?

Credit Karma is a consumer credit management company that helps people with a credit check and offers tools to help them get their finances in order. To help users make better financial decisions, the company also sends free alerts about changes in your credit score. Recently, Credit Karma has received several complaints from customers who were targeted with false pre-approval offers from lenders after taking out a free trial of its service. The Federal Trade Commission investigated these claims and found that at least one-third of members were affected by this issue over the last months. In response to this discovery and other privacy concerns raised by its members, Credit Karma has been ordered to pay $3 million in refunds to users who experienced the issues with their credit scores.

What's the Problem with Credit Karma?

The company has failed to meet security standards, which is why it has been forced to pay a $3 Million fine. The FTC found that Credit Karma did not have proper procedures in place to protect sensitive information such as credit scores and social security numbers. The FTC also found that the company failed to notify its users of these issues and their implications. In fact, Credit Karma had been aware of the problem for years but did not take any action until the FTC investigation began.

How do I qualify?

According to official settlement documents, the FTC will work directly with Credit Karma to identify consumers who are eligible for a payout from the proposed settlement. It is standard practice for the FTC to do this with defendants with whom the agency settles, and most FTC cases do not require consumers to file claims to receive compensation.

To be eligible for the compensation, you must have been affected by the issue of and also a Credit Karma user during the time period. The FTC is working with Credit Karma to ensure that all affected customers get paid from the 3 Million Dollar settlement. If you were targeted by a pre-apporval email, or if you received an offer for credit or insurance that turned out to be fraudulent, if you clicked on it but did not complete any action on that offer. If you completed all of the required steps in order to activate this offer, you may still qualify even though no financial impact was made against your account as a result of that activation.

How Much Will I Get Paid?

The amount of your compensation will depend on how many fraudulent offers you received over the course of your relationship with Credit Karma. In response to these incidents, the company has taken steps to ensure that similar problems do not occur in the future. For example, they have implemented procedures for screening offers before sending them out—thus reducing fraudulent ones from being distributed.

When and How will Credit Karma Pay Out?

The FTC and Credit Karma will be directly notifying affected customers via email about how much they are owed, and exactly when the payment will arrive. If you're one of the affected users, make sure to check your inbox and your spam in your email. The email may contain a link to submit a claim form online in order to get the money, which can include a brief questionnaire that helps determine if you're eligible for compensation or not.

What If I Don't Qualify?

Credit Karma will certainly not be the only company paying out money in class action settlements in the future. Other credit card companies, and consumer facing corporations have been fined by the FTC in the past, and settled for even larger amounts to repay consumers. Stay up to date on OpenClassActions.com on the Credit Karma case and on other consumer related open class actions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# credit# finance# money# consumers# law

Comments / 20

Published by

Blogging about latest and most up to date Open Class Action news since 2019

Hudson, NY
2K followers

More from OpenClassActions.com

There's Just 8 Days Left to Get Money in The $8 Million P&G Anti-Perspirant Open Class Action

What is the Procter & Gamble Antiperspirant Spray Settlement About?. An $8,000,000 No Proof Required Class Action Lawsuit has been settled with Procter & Gamble (P&G), over several of its branded aerosol spray can products containing benzene, including:

Read full story
28 comments

There's Just 2 Weeks Left to Get Money in The $19.5 Million Infant Formula Open Class Action

A $19.5 Million Class Action Settlement has been reached with Similac baby formula over allegations of false advertising. Abbott Laboratories, the parent company that produces and markets Similac formula for infants has agreed to the class action settlement as a result of the class action lawsuit, but denies any wrongdoing.

Read full story
5 comments

The Biggest Open Class Action Settlements of All Time

The Biggest Open Class Action Settlement Payouts of All Time. When it comes to open class action lawsuits, many huge-scale lawsuits have seen some incredible settlement payouts, ending up as 4 or 5 digit payouts to end users, with the largest class action settlement payout stretches into the multi-billions.

Read full story
39 comments
Missouri State

Missouri Residents - $1.7 Million Sephora.com Class Action Settlement

A $1.7 Million Class Action Lawsuit against Sephora has been settled that affects Missouri Sephora customers. The lawsuit against Sephora alleged that Sephora customers ended up paying more state tax than they rightfully should have for products purchased either on the Sephora website, or remotely. According to the class action lawsuit, overpayment of sales tax occurred in situations where Sephora customers had products shipped from outside of Missouri. Sephora has outright denied the claims made by the class action lawsuit, but has settled to avoid continuing court and lawyer fees.

Read full story
2 comments

$4 Million Smashburger False Advertising Open Class Action

A $4 Million Class Action Settlement has been agreed upon with SmashBurger over allegations of false and misleading advertising. Smashburger is a fast food chain of hamburger restaurants founded in 2007 that operates restaurants in 35 U.S. states. As of 2018, Smashburger had over 220 restaurants in operation.

Read full story
6 comments

There's Just 4 Days Left to Get Money in The $20 Million Robinhood App Open Class Action

What's The Robinhood Class Action Lawsuit About?. A $20 Million Class Action Lawsuit has been settled with Robinhood, a popular stock trading investment platform that can be used as a smartphone app, or via browser. The Robinhood class action lawsuit alleged that Robinhood did not take proper data security precautions, which led to account takeovers, or user accounts being hacked. According to the lawsuit, "almost universal security measures". By lacking security protocols to protect their users, the Robinhood app exposed users to data breaches of their personally identifiable information from multiple data breaches, according to court documents.

Read full story

Register for the National Do Not Call Registry and Get Paid for Spam Calls to Your Number

What is the National Do Not Call Registry and How Does it Work?. For most people, you respond to unwanted phone calls by hanging up or blacklisting them. However, this method is not quite effective, especially for motivated telemarketers who want to make sales. These telemarketers will give you numerous phone calls that it becomes hard to block them using different phone numbers. You can remedy this problem by signing up for the "National Do Not Call List" and getting rid of those pesky telemarketers.

Read full story
69 comments

What are Class Actions Lawsuits? How to Find Class Action Settlements and File Claims.

The legal system in the United States makes it extremely challenging and expensive for original individuals to sue companies or businesses for wrongdoing. Class actions give ordinary individuals an avenue to recover losses and damages. Class action cases range as widely as individual civil lawsuits against businesses, but the most common ones are the result of lawsuits against businesses for:

Read full story
California State

$1.6 Million Coconut Oil False Advertising Class Action Settlement

What is the Barlean's Coconut Oil Settlement About?. An $1,612,500 No Proof Class Action Settlement has been settled with Barlean's oil, over allegations that some of its coconut oil products violated California, New York, and federal laws by being falsely advertised as "healthy". Barlean's settled the class action lawsuit to avoid potential costs of further litigation and courts, but has not accepted responsibility or admitted to any wrongdoing on Barlean's part.

Read full story
2 comments

JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers

JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.

Read full story
9 comments

There's Just 9 Days Left to Get Money in The Nearly $500 Million T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement

A nearly $500 Million class action settlement has been agreed upon with T-Mobile. That makes this class action settlement the second largest data breach related class action settlement after Equifax's 2017 data breach settlement, which is accepting claims in an extended claim filings period through December 2024. The equifax class action allows claimants who were affected by a massive data breach to claim up to $20,000 in losses. While the total damages are estimated to exceed the class action settlement fund amount, there was substantial money on the table provided in the Equifax Class Action with at least $600,000,000 promised as payouts via an agreed settlement.

Read full story
30 comments

$3.65 Million Brut and Sure Deodorant Spray Class Action Settlement

What is the No Proof Brut and Sure Antiperspirant Spray Settlement About?. A $3.65 Million Class Action Lawsuit has been settled with TCP HOT Acquisition LLC and Idelle Labs, Ltd over Sure and Brut antiperspirant spray products. The class action lawsuit contends that by not advertising certain Brut and Sure deodorants as containing an ingredient called benzene the defendants were practicing deceptive marketing and false advertising. Sure and Brut had issued a recall prior to this class action lawsuit being settled. Consumers that file a claim who already received a refund for the recall can still file a class action claim, but their payment will be reduced by the amount already received in the recall process.

Read full story
13 comments

$7.8 Million Celsius Energy Drink Class Action Settlement

A $7,800,000 No Proof Required Class Action Settlement has been reached with Celsius over allegations that its product contained preservatives when the labeling clearly indicated that the Celsius beverages did not contain any preservatives. The Celsius class action lawsuit alleged that Celsius violated certain consumer protection laws by labeling its products with "No Preservatives" while the products contained citric acid, a known preservative. The consumer laws mentioned in the lawsuit are as follows:

Read full story
56 comments

$21 Million Milk Class Action Settlement

A $21 Million Class Action Settlement has been reached after a lawsuit was filed against multiple milk manufacturers. The Defendants include:. • Mike McCloskey and Sue McCloskey (“the McCloskeys”), and;

Read full story
129 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy