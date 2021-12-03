Mojave, CA

Journey On The Mojave Road

Open Road 4Two

There are some trails and adventures that you journey across that really move you. This was one of those kind of adventures. Old Government Road or Mojave Road as it is more known today was used by indigenous people to transport goods from the southwest to trade with the Chumash and other coastal tribes. The route also assisted American settlers later who were on their westward expansion. Although we were traveling in Toyota Tacomas and Jeeps, we too were making the same 150+ mile journey into the backcountry of the California desert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNZcI_0dCmHFjc00
On the Mojave RoadOpen Road 4Two

Note, there are no road signs leading you through the Mojave Road; only rock cairns. This is what makes this particualr adventure and journey memorable, you really get to experience a sense of how the trail must have been for the early tribes and settlers back in the 1800's. It is a trail that should be respected and is highly recommended to take with at least two vehicles, as the area is very isolated and desolate. Be mindful and carry extra water and fuel if you plan to complete the whole journey. We completed the trail in three days, with a good amount of miles put in each day.

As previously mentioned, the trail was used by early settlers and military forts were established along the the route to protect key water sources and provide assistance for travelers. Remnants of these forts can be explored such as Fort Piute, which was built in 1867.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcB8F_0dCmHFjc00
Fort PiuteOpen Road 4Two

The National Park Service has informational markers at the site, and you can walk freely among the foundation ruins of the old Fort Piute. Please be respectful of the structure and refrain from sitting or standing on the stone walls so that they can be preserved for as long as possible.

The terrain on the Mojave Road consists of washboard roads, sandy trails, moderate rocks, and a fun section of whoops. Although most of the trail is fairly easy, there are a few difficult sections with deep washes and rutted out pockets. We can only imagine how the settlers crossed these areas in covered wagons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VoUwH_0dCmHFjc00
Our Tacoma making it up one of the steep rocky inclinesOpen Road 4Two

Also along the trail are some fun quirky site markers such as the Penny Can Tree, the Frog Crossing, and the Mojave Mailbox. The Penny Can Tree, during our visit was an old rusted can hanging from a Joshua Tree, where it is customary to leave an offering (a penny) and a wish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ol62b_0dCmHFjc00
Penny Can Tree Along the Mojave TrailOpen Road 4Two

The mailbox is covered in stickers and a notebook is tucked inside for guests along the trail to sign. Travelers also leave mementos and small things to share. We left something behind, and whoever picks it up, we hope it compliments your collection. The mailbox also makes a great area to park off trail and enjoy some lunch. The time here was also utilized so that the two Jeeps traveling with us could refuel their gastanks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48HRwQ_0dCmHFjc00
Mojave Road MailboxOpen Road 4Two

We don't want to be like other articles and give away all the sights along the trail, because it is our hope that you too make this amazing trek across the land to discover and see them for yourselves. A helpful resource that you might want to consider picking up for your journey is the the Mojave Road Guide - An Adventure Through Time and Map, by Dennis G. Casebier. Mr. Casebier is a historian who rediscovered the old wagon road, which is now a major recreational trail known as Mojave Road. The guide also includes camping and other helpful recreation information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43L6Aw_0dCmHFjc00
Mojave Road Guide by Dennis G. CasebierOpen Road 4Two

In an earlier article/posting we wrote about "Passion for Adventure" It is our hope that we can encourage you and inspire you to get out there and live life to the fullest. There are so many wonders to be seen out there on the road less traveled. Find some people who share that passion, and hit the Open Road!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M88mh_0dCmHFjc00
Our Group at Travelers MonumentOpen Road 4Two

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Mojave RoadOld Government RoadOverlanding Mojave RoadOpen Road 4TwoMojave Road Trail

Comments / 0

Published by

We are a husband-and-wife adventure team, dedicated to hitting the OPN RD. in our Toyota Tacoma and 4Runner and exploring this beautiful land we live in. We share a passion for travel and all things exploring. We strongly believe that exploring elevates life experiences and connects people everywhere and are dedicated to supporting and assisting our fellow adventurers along the way. Join us on the Open Road as we travel anywhere and everywhere - Adventure Awaits, Let's Go!

Temecula, CA
148 followers

More from Open Road 4Two

Choosing An Overlanding Vehicle

What is the best overlanding vehicle, Easy answer - EarthRoamer! EarthRoamer, is the best overlanding vehicle! Wow, we are good at this! Next question please. All kidding aside, an EarthRoamer may be the best overlanding vehicle money can buy, but only if you have about $750k to buy one.

Read full story
Temecula, CA

Temecula Overland Local Meetup - November 2021

Shortly after the start of the pandemic in 2020, we found ourselves in a significant funk. Being cooped up in the house we turned to YouTube for entertainment. We quickly found ourselves watching others who were “Overlanding”. Although neither one of us was overly familiar with the term “Overlanding” we are avid travelers who have a passion for exploring and overlanding definitely peaked our interest.

Read full story
2 comments

Heading Out On Your First Overlanding Journey

So, you’ve fallen in love with the idea of adventuring out and into the wild. You want to get away from it all, leave the stress of the world behind, and sleep under the stars. You’ve made the decision. You’re going to head out on your first overlanding journey. How exciting!

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

Exploring Calico Ghost Town

Calico Ghost Town has always been on our list of places to visit. Each time we took a weekend trip to Las Vegas, we always said to each other, "let's check out Calico on the way home." However, on our way back, we were so focused on getting home that we never end up stopping. Well this time, we picked a day in October (it is a ghost town after all) and decided to make a fun day trip adventure to explore #CalicoGhostTown!

Read full story
5 comments
Borrego Springs, CA

Day Tripping in Borrego Springs, CA | Art and Ghost Mountain

Located in the desert gem of Borrego Springs, CA, is an open art installation created by artist/welder Ricardo Breceda. These amazing metal sculptures were commissioned by Dennis Avery, land owner of Galleta Meadows. There are over 130 different themed sculptures spread out over three square miles of the desert. The art themes range from prehistoric animals, desert creatures, as well as an homage to off-roading with an awesome Willy's Jeep CJ-3A.

Read full story
2 comments
Joshua Tree, CA

The Wonders of Joshua Tree

Joshua Tree and its surrounding communities are located in the High Desert of California. The area is not only home to the vast and beautiful Joshua Tree National Park (JTNP), it also has wonders to share like the Noah Purifoy Art Museum of Assemblage Art.

Read full story
9 comments

Passion for Adventure

Exploring Red Rock Canyon State ParkOpen Road 4Two. “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy